🦇 Dragula: Resurrected – Halloween Drag Spectacular

Upgrade your Dragula: Resurrected experience with the ultimate VIP treatment — perfect for a night out with friends, coworkers, or family.
✨ Your VIP Experience includes:
- Reserved table seating for 4 guests — no need to arrive early or search for a spot
- Early entry at 6:00 PM for a private VIP experience
- Meet & Greet with our special guest headliner
- One Pride-themed cocktail drink ticket per guest
- Enjoy the full show together from the comfort of your table while performers bring the energy across the venue
Tables and seating are very limited. This the best way to guarantee you’ll be seated comfortably for the whole night. Don’t miss out — reserve yours before they’re gone!
Upgrade your Dragula: Resurrected experience with the ultimate VIP treatment — perfect for a night out with friends, coworkers, or family.
✨ Your VIP Experience includes:
- Reserved table seating for 4 guests — no need to arrive early or search for a spot
- Early entry at 6:00 PM for a private VIP experience
- Meet & Greet with our special guest headliner
- One Pride-themed cocktail drink ticket per guest
- Enjoy the full show together from the comfort of your table while performers bring the energy across the venue
Tables and seating are very limited. This the best way to guarantee you’ll be seated comfortably for the whole night. Don’t miss out — reserve yours before they’re gone!