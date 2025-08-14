Henderson KY Pride Inc.

Hosted by

Henderson KY Pride Inc.

About this event

🦇 Dragula: Resurrected – Halloween Drag Spectacular

120 N Elm St

Henderson, KY 42420, USA

General Admission
$20
  • Entry at 7:00 PM
  • Access to all event entertainment and services
  • Cash bar available
  • Seating is first come, first served
  • Tables are not guaranteed
  • Chairs will be lined against the venue walls to accommodate overflow
🍸 VIP Table for 4 – $150 (Best Value!)
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Upgrade your Dragula: Resurrected experience with the ultimate VIP treatment — perfect for a night out with friends, coworkers, or family.

Your VIP Experience includes:

  • Reserved table seating for 4 guests — no need to arrive early or search for a spot
  • Early entry at 6:00 PM for a private VIP experience
  • Meet & Greet with our special guest headliner
  • One Pride-themed cocktail drink ticket per guest
  • Enjoy the full show together from the comfort of your table while performers bring the energy across the venue

Tables and seating are very limited. This the best way to guarantee you’ll be seated comfortably for the whole night. Don’t miss out — reserve yours before they’re gone!

Add a donation for Henderson KY Pride Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!