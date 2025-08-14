🦇 Dragula: Resurrected – Halloween Drag Spectacular

Upgrade your Dragula: Resurrected experience with the ultimate VIP treatment — perfect for a night out with friends, coworkers, or family.

✨ Your VIP Experience includes:

Reserved table seating for 4 guests — no need to arrive early or search for a spot

Early entry at 6:00 PM for a private VIP experience

Meet & Greet with our special guest headliner

One Pride-themed cocktail drink ticket per guest

Enjoy the full show together from the comfort of your table while performers bring the energy across the venue

Tables and seating are very limited. This the best way to guarantee you’ll be seated comfortably for the whole night. Don’t miss out — reserve yours before they’re gone!