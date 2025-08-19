Sales closed

Drain for the Cure's Silent Auction

Home Sweet Home Improvement item
$100

Starting bid

  • $250 Lowe's gift card
  • $250 Joe of All Trades gift card (specializes in residential construction and remodeling, insured and bonded)
  • Five 20lb LP tank refills (refill only at Jacksonville or Riverton Prairieland FS locations)

Donated by Lowe's, Joe of All Trades, and Prairieland FS, Inc.

Ready for Racing item
$25

Starting bid

  • Brandt collector racecar model autographed by driver Justin Allgaier
  • Brandt-branded hats (one with NASCAR racecar number)
  • Brandt-branded insulated water bottle, tumbler coffee mug, almonds, and rain gauge

Donated by Brandt in Auburn, IL

A Perfect Date item
$50

Starting bid

  • $80 Oak Hills Country Club and Winery gift card
  • Three 1-hour golf simulator passes to Eagle Golf & Grill
  • $25 Floral Expression gift certificate

Donated by Oak Hills Country Club and Winery, Eagle Golf & Grill, Floral Expressions in Auburn

Fore for Four item
$100

Starting bid

  • Group of four to play 18 holes with carts at Piper Glen
  • Four passes of 18 holes with cart at Edgewood Golf Club
  • Four passes of 9 holes at Bergen or Pasfield Golf Courses (three include carts)

Donated by Piper Glen Golf Club, Edgewood Golf Club, and Springfield Park District

Clean Getaway item
$50

Starting bid

  • 1-year unlimited Car Wash City Express+ membership (locations in Chatham, Springfield, Taylorville)
  • Armor All Essential Care Care Kit (bucket contains glass cleaning wipes, interior detailer, ultra shine car wash and wax, extreme wheel and tire cleaner, tire foam, microfiber cleaning cloth)

Donated by Car Wash City Express+ and Springfield Plastics

Tresses & Treasures item
$50

Starting bid

  • Sutra Supreme styling waver
  • $50 in Birch Bucks for Willow & Birch retail store
  • Lakme detangling conditioner spray and O&M hairspray
  • Eminence citrus lip balm, Chapstick, makeup eraser
  • Swan Creek Candle Co. air freshener
  • Kitsch hair perfume discovery set (4-piece sampler) and detangling brush
  • SPALIFE hydrating collagen lip masks and pimple patches
  • Hand sanitizer spray, face mask, bath salts
  • Satin hair scrunchies and hair claw clip
  • Coffee mug, koozie, fuzzy socks, pretzels, journal

Donated by Willow & Birch

Pretty & Pampered item
$25

Starting bid

  • Blanket, microfiber spa headband, lip masks, scalp massager, journal/pen set, wrinkle-care patch
  • Makeup bag, 3 Bath & Body Works lotions, 2 pairs of socks, peel-off masks, lip balm, travel-size lotion, 2 whipped sugar scrubs, French lavender spongelle
  • Tea, hot chocolate, 2 mugs, candle with bracelet

Donated by Waverly Junior Women's Club

Coffee & Comfort item
$50

Starting bid

  • $100 Starbucks gift card
  • 2 Starbucks tumblers
  • 2 stocking caps (Max from The Grinch & Snoopy)
  • 3 packages of wafer rolls, Ghirardelli caramel sauce, Starbucks cold brew concentrate

Donated by Tonya Anderson

Some Like It Hot item
$50

Starting bid

  • Hampton Bay stainless steel outdoor gas patio heater with wheels (48,000 BTU)
  • Five 20lb LP tank refills (refill only at Jacksonville or Riverton Prairieland FS locations)

Donated by Home Depot in Jacksonville and Prairieland FS, Inc.

Unburied Treasure item
$100

Starting bid

  • John Deere prestige collection tractor 4430
  • John Deere plier and plier holder
  • 3 Sloan Implement hats
  • Black Diamond aluminum grain scoop
  • Lotto tickets (two $50, three $30, one $25, three $20, three $10, four $5, two $3, one $2, two $1)

Donated by Sloan Implement in Virden, IL, and Dale Himstead of D&H Drainage

