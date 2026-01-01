Drama 5/6 Descendants Tickets

Hosted by
About this event
ISLE CAST - This performance is Floor/Pillow seating only! There will be a small snack provided upon entry. Email [email protected] if accommodations are needed.
AURADON CAST - This performance is Assigned seating. Will Call opens at 6p and doors will open at 6:15p. Concessions will be available for purchase before the show and during intermission
ISLE CAST - This performance is Assigned seating. Will Call opens at 6p and doors will open at 6:15p. Concessions will be available for purchase before the show and during intermission
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!