Hosted by

Orangevale Open K 8 Parent Teacher Student Organization

About this event

Drama 5/6 Descendants Tickets

5630 Illinois Ave

Fair Oaks, CA 95628, USA

1/22 Thursday MATINEE 3:00pm
$5

ISLE CAST - This performance is Floor/Pillow seating only! There will be a small snack provided upon entry. Email [email protected] if accommodations are needed.

1/23 Friday EVENING 6:30pm
$7

AURADON CAST - This performance is Assigned seating. Will Call opens at 6p and doors will open at 6:15p. Concessions will be available for purchase before the show and during intermission

1/24 Saturday EVENING 6:30pm
$7

AURADON CAST - This performance is Assigned seating. Will Call opens at 6p and doors will open at 6:15p. Concessions will be available for purchase before the show and during intermission

1/30 Friday EVENING 6:30pm
$7

ISLE CAST - This performance is Assigned seating. Will Call opens at 6p and doors will open at 6:15p. Concessions will be available for purchase before the show and during intermission

1/31 Saturday EVENING 6:30pm
$7

ISLE CAST - This performance is Assigned seating. Will Call opens at 6p and doors will open at 6:15p. Concessions will be available for purchase before the show and during intermission

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!