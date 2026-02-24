Hosted by

Orangevale Open K 8 Parent Teacher Student Organization

About this event

Drama 7/8 Wizard of Oz Tickets

5630 Illinois Ave

Fair Oaks, CA 95628, USA

3/12 Thursday MATINEE 1:00pm
$5

EMERALD CAST - This performance is Floor/Pillow seating only! There will be a small snack provided upon entry.

3/13 Friday EVENING 6:30pm
$7

RAINBOW CAST - This performance is Assigned seating only (no pillow)! Will Call opens at 6p and doors will open at 6:15p. Concessions will be available for purchase before the show and during intermission.

3/14 Saturday EVENING 6:30pm
$7

RAINBOW CAST - This performance is Assigned seating only (no pillow)! Will Call opens at 6p and doors will open at 6:15p. Concessions will be available for purchase before the show and during intermission.

3/20 Friday EVENING 6:30pm
$7

EMERALD CAST - This performance is Assigned seating only (no pillow)! Will Call opens at 6p and doors will open at 6:15p. Concessions will be available for purchase before the show and during intermission.

3/21 Saturday EVENING 6:30pm
$7

EMERALD CAST - This performance is Assigned seating only (no pillow)! Will Call opens at 6p and doors will open at 6:15p. Concessions will be available for purchase before the show and during intermission.

