Derby Ridge Elementary PTA
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Derby Ridge Elementary PTA

About this event

Sales closed

DRE 2026 Spring Carnival Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4000 Derby Ridge Dr, Columbia, MO 65202, USA

Mizzou Football Tickets (4) item
Mizzou Football Tickets (4)
$40

Starting bid

Your choice of any MU football game!


Fine print: must be redeemed/chosen by August 1, 2026. Tickets are redeemable for one home football game for the 2026 season. Select games may be excluded.


Valued from $200 - $500

https://mutigers.com/sports/football

Carter’s Coffee Basket item
Carter’s Coffee Basket
$15

Starting bid

Includes:


$20 gift card

Sweatshirt (size large)

Beanie

Car Freshener

Magnet


Valued over $100

https://carterscoffeebar.com/columbia

Morning Announcement item
Morning Announcement
$10

Starting bid

Let your dragon be the morning announcer for a day!


Value: priceless!

Pizza/ Ice Cream with the Principals item
Pizza/ Ice Cream with the Principals
$10

Starting bid

Dine with the principals like a VIP!


Value: priceless!

2 Front Row Seats at 5th Grade Graduation item
2 Front Row Seats at 5th Grade Graduation
$10

Starting bid

Beat the rush, secure your spot stress free!


Value: priceless!

Achieve Balance Chiropractic Basket item
Achieve Balance Chiropractic Basket
$15

Starting bid

Includes:

Certificate for One Free Exam

T-shirt

Glass Water Bottle

Electrolytes


Valued at $100

https://achievebalancechiropractic.com/

Columbia Country Club Round of Golf for 4 item
Columbia Country Club Round of Golf for 4
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf with three buddies at the beautiful CCC!


Valued at $400

https://www.columbiacc.net/

Pampering Me + Spa basket item
Pampering Me + Spa basket
$40

Starting bid

Donated from the EL & Title 1 teachers!

$50 gift certificates from Florida Nails

Twisted Shears $70 gift certificate

Face Mask

Lip Balm

and more!!


Valued at $150

https://www.twistedshearscomo.com/

Front Row Seats to Derby's Got Talent item
Front Row Seats to Derby's Got Talent
$10

Starting bid

See all the action front row! Four tickets front row to Derby's Got Talent on April 30.


Value: Priceless!

Trending Toys Basket item
Trending Toys Basket
$10

Starting bid

Donated by DRE's First Grade Teachers!


Includes:

the most-recent trending toys


Sure to make your kiddo happy!


Valued at $50

Art Basket (+ Discount Cards) item
Art Basket (+ Discount Cards)
$25

Starting bid

🔆 Includes

• Sketchbook  

• Mixed media pad  

• Blending sticks  

• Watercolor paint set  

• Acrylic paint set  

• High‑quality brush set  

• Palette tray  

• Three canvases  

• Three painting tutorials  

• Two framed art prints + bonus cards  


Valued at $165

Front Row to Kindergarten Promotion (4) item
Front Row to Kindergarten Promotion (4)
$10

Starting bid

Four tickers FRONT ROW to Kindergarten Promotion on May 21!

AL Gustin Golf for Four (Plus Cart Fees!) item
AL Gustin Golf for Four (Plus Cart Fees!)
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf at the beautiful AL Gustin golf course in the hear of Columbia!


Valued at $220

https://gustingolfcourse.com/

Tastes & Experiences of Columbia Bundle Basket #1 item
Tastes & Experiences of Columbia Bundle Basket #1
$15

Starting bid

A steal of a deal!! In this basket:


Voucher for one dozen chocolate covered pretzels and/or cookies from the Candy Factory

4 movie passes from Forum 8 GQT theater

5 free sundae vouchers from Andy's Frozen Custard

$10 Gift Card to The Grind

5 visit passes to Berthas Beans Cat Cafe

& more!


KC Discovery Center - Four Passes item
KC Discovery Center - Four Passes
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy one of the best parts of downtown Kansas City at the KC Discovery Center!


Valued at $45

https://kansasdiscovery.org/

Red Aspen basket (Nails/sample products) item
Red Aspen basket (Nails/sample products)
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Mrs. Pluym!


This basket is full of goodies, perfect for your next self-care session!

Clarity Float Spa item
Clarity Float Spa
$20

Starting bid

Ever wanted to experience a sensory depravation tank? Bid on this for two 60 minute floats at our local Clarity Float Spa!

Valued at $180


https://clarityfloats.com/

Tastes & Experiences of Columbia Bundle Basket #2 item
Tastes & Experiences of Columbia Bundle Basket #2
$15

Starting bid

A steal of a deal!! In this basket:


5 free sundae vouchers from Andy's Frozen Custard

$25 gift certificate to Riversong Spa

$10 Gift Card to The Grind

5 visit passes to Berthas Beans Cat Cafe

$25 gift certificate to Dry Bar

& more!


Summer Fun Reading & Writing Basket item
Summer Fun Reading & Writing Basket
$10

Starting bid

Donated by the Library Media team! Includes:

  • Reading Buddy Monster
  • 1 notebook
  • 1 journal
  • crayons, colored pencils + other writing supplies
  • Dog Man tattoos
  • 1 coloring book
  • 10 books
  • 5 bookmarks
Custom Banner item
Custom Banner
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Miss. Richter!
Good for one customized banner for any occasion!


Valued at $50

Chick Playdate item
Chick Playdate
$10

Starting bid

The winner of this basket will get a ONE HOUR playdate for their classroom!!


Date and time will be determined with the winning classroom's teacher.


Value: priceless!

Lava Island Rock Hill item
Lava Island Rock Hill
$15

Starting bid

Four tickets to STL's own Lava Island!


Valued at $80

https://lavaisland.com/rock-hill/

Movie Basket item
Movie Basket
$15

Starting bid

Includes:

$40 Gift Certificate to Forum 8 GQT

$10 worth of candy


https://www.gqtmovies.com/gqt-forum-8

CoMo Goodies item
CoMo Goodies
$15

Starting bid

Donated by the Columbia Visitors Bureau!


$75 gift card to use in The District

Assorted EPIC CoMo Goodies


https://www.discoverthedistrict.com/

Summer Fun Basket item
Summer Fun Basket
$10

Starting bid

Donated by DRE's Specials Staff!


  • Bubbles
  • Colored pencils
  • UNO
  • Inflatable pool
  • Seeds
  • Garden apron
  • Kite
  • Bug viewer
  • Skip-It
  • Jump rope
  • Personal Etch A Sketch
  • Beach ball
  • Fan
  • Sunglasses
  • Yo-yo


Wilsons Fitness Membership item
Wilsons Fitness Membership
$15

Starting bid

One month membership at Wilson’s Fitness! valued at $100 https://www.wilsonsfitness.com/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!