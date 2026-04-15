DRE 2026 Spring Carnival Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Your choice of any MU football game!
Fine print: must be redeemed/chosen by August 1, 2026. Tickets are redeemable for one home football game for the 2026 season. Select games may be excluded.
Valued from $200 - $500
Starting bid
Includes:
$20 gift card
Sweatshirt (size large)
Beanie
Car Freshener
Magnet
Valued over $100
Starting bid
Let your dragon be the morning announcer for a day!
Value: priceless!
Starting bid
Dine with the principals like a VIP!
Value: priceless!
Starting bid
Beat the rush, secure your spot stress free!
Value: priceless!
Starting bid
Includes:
Certificate for One Free Exam
T-shirt
Glass Water Bottle
Electrolytes
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf with three buddies at the beautiful CCC!
Valued at $400
Starting bid
Donated from the EL & Title 1 teachers!
$50 gift certificates from Florida Nails
Twisted Shears $70 gift certificate
Face Mask
Lip Balm
and more!!
Valued at $150
Starting bid
See all the action front row! Four tickets front row to Derby's Got Talent on April 30.
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Donated by DRE's First Grade Teachers!
Includes:
the most-recent trending toys
Sure to make your kiddo happy!
Valued at $50
Starting bid
🔆 Includes
• Sketchbook
• Mixed media pad
• Blending sticks
• Watercolor paint set
• Acrylic paint set
• High‑quality brush set
• Palette tray
• Three canvases
• Three painting tutorials
• Two framed art prints + bonus cards
Valued at $165
Starting bid
Four tickers FRONT ROW to Kindergarten Promotion on May 21!
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf at the beautiful AL Gustin golf course in the hear of Columbia!
Valued at $220
Starting bid
A steal of a deal!! In this basket:
Voucher for one dozen chocolate covered pretzels and/or cookies from the Candy Factory
4 movie passes from Forum 8 GQT theater
5 free sundae vouchers from Andy's Frozen Custard
$10 Gift Card to The Grind
5 visit passes to Berthas Beans Cat Cafe
& more!
Starting bid
Enjoy one of the best parts of downtown Kansas City at the KC Discovery Center!
Valued at $45
Starting bid
Donated by Mrs. Pluym!
This basket is full of goodies, perfect for your next self-care session!
Starting bid
Ever wanted to experience a sensory depravation tank? Bid on this for two 60 minute floats at our local Clarity Float Spa!
Valued at $180
Starting bid
A steal of a deal!! In this basket:
5 free sundae vouchers from Andy's Frozen Custard
$25 gift certificate to Riversong Spa
$10 Gift Card to The Grind
5 visit passes to Berthas Beans Cat Cafe
$25 gift certificate to Dry Bar
& more!
Starting bid
Donated by the Library Media team! Includes:
Starting bid
Donated by Miss. Richter!
Good for one customized banner for any occasion!
Valued at $50
Starting bid
The winner of this basket will get a ONE HOUR playdate for their classroom!!
Date and time will be determined with the winning classroom's teacher.
Value: priceless!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Includes:
$40 Gift Certificate to Forum 8 GQT
$10 worth of candy
Starting bid
Donated by the Columbia Visitors Bureau!
$75 gift card to use in The District
Assorted EPIC CoMo Goodies
Starting bid
Donated by DRE's Specials Staff!
Starting bid
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