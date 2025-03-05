Dream Big Scholarships, Inc.'s - Online Silent Auction
Exclusive Golf Memorabilia – The Legends of the Game
$175
Starting bid
This rare and priceless collector’s item is a dream for any golf enthusiast! Featuring autographs from three of the greatest names in golf—Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Tiger Woods—this piece is a tribute to the sport’s most iconic figures.
Golf Memorabilia - Signed by Tiger Woods & Michael Jordan
$160
Starting bid
Own a one-of-a-kind sports collector’s piece featuring two of the most dominant athletes in history—Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan—captured together on the golf course and personally signed by both legends.
Celebrate the Georgia Bulldogs' historic dominance with this framed memorabilia commemorating their back-to-back National Championships in 2022 and 2023! This exclusive piece is a must-have for any die-hard Dawgs fan and a tribute to one of the most legendary runs in college football history.
Sanford Stadium – The Heart of Bulldog Nation
$175
Starting bid
Own a stunning framed highlight of Sanford Stadium, home of the Georgia Bulldogs and one of the most electrifying atmospheres in college football! This breathtaking photo captures the full stadium on game day, showcasing the energy, tradition, and passion that make Athens, GA, the ultimate college football destination.
Muhammad Ali & The Beatles – Iconic Framed Memorabilia
$160
Starting bid
Own a rare and legendary collector’s piece featuring a framed photo of Muhammad Ali with The Beatles, capturing a historic moment where sports and music greatness collided. This stunning display also includes an authentic Muhammad Ali autograph, making it a must-have for any fan of boxing, music, or pop culture history.
Elvis Presley & Johnny Cash – Iconic Signed Memorabilia
$160
Starting bid
Own a rare and historic collector’s piece featuring a framed photo of Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, two of the most legendary figures in music history. This stunning display also includes authentic autographs from both icons, making it a must-have for any country, rock, or music memorabilia enthusiast.
Kobe Bryant vs. Michael Jordan – Signed Memorabilia
$160
Starting bid
Own a priceless piece of basketball history with this framed action shot of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan facing off, showcasing two of the greatest players to ever step on the court. This stunning display also includes authentic autographs from both NBA legends, making it an essential addition for any basketball fan or collector.
Enjoy the Desert Landscape by the Sea
$1,150
Starting bid
A Mexican Oasis With a Stay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for Eight Days & Seven Nights at Either The Club at Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa for Two (Land Only)
Your trip for two includes:
Accommodation for 8 days/7 nights at either The Club at Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa
Elevated All Inclusive Mexico Trip
$1,775
Starting bid
World of Hyatt Resorts Designed for You in Either Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Cozumel, Huatulco, lxtapa or Riviera Maya for Five Days & Four Nights for Two in a Studio Room {Land Only).
Your couple trip for two includes:
• 5 days and 4 nights in a king-bedded room at one of the following resorts: Dreams Vallarta, Dreams Caho, Dreams Riviera Maya, Dreams Aventuras Cancun, Dreams Huatulco, Secrets Vallarta, Secrets Cozumel, Sunscape Puerto Vallarta, Sunscape Cozumel, or Sunscape Ixtapa. (Complete hotel list available upon request)
• All meals, snacks, and beverages, including alcohol
• Non-motorized activities
• Gratuities and hotel taxes
Jimmy Buffett Album Collage – Signed Memorabilia
$175
Starting bid
Celebrate the legacy of the legendary Jimmy Buffett with this beautifully framed album collage, featuring artwork from some of his most iconic records and an authentic autograph from the man himself. A must-have for any Parrot Head or music memorabilia collector!
The First Masters Tournament – Historic Framed Memorabilia
$195
Starting bid
Own a piece of golf history with this framed photo and card memorabilia from the inaugural Masters Tournament. A true collector’s item, this display celebrates the origins of one of the most prestigious events in golf.
Chipper Jones Signed Memorabilia. Tribute to a Braves Legend
$175
Starting bid
Celebrate Chipper Jones's career, one of the greatest players in Atlanta Braves history, with this framed memorabilia featuring his autograph. A Hall of Famer, MVP, and lifelong Brave, Jones left an unforgettable mark on the game of baseball.
Julio Jones & Matt Ryan Signed Action Shot Collage
$140
Starting bid
Own a stunning framed memorabilia piece featuring action shots of Julio Jones & Matt Ryan, two of the greatest players in Atlanta Falcons history. This exclusive display captures their dominance on the field and includes authentic autographs from both stars.
Handcrafted Spring Wreath
$20
Starting bid
Welcome the beauty of spring into your home with this stunning handcrafted wreath, perfect for brightening up any front door or indoor space. Bursting with vibrant seasonal florals, lush greenery, and charming accents, this wreath captures the essence of renewal and fresh beginnings.
Ultimate Outdoor Grilling Basket
$60
Starting bid
Get ready to fire up the grill with this amazing outdoor grilling package. Perfect for backyard BBQs, camping trips, and tailgating adventures, this basket includes all the essentials to make your next cookout a success!
Includes:
Portable Gas Grill – Compact and convenient for grilling anywhere
Gourmet Seasoning Blends – Elevate your flavors with top-notch spices
Cedar Planks – Perfect for enhancing grilled fish and meats
Camping Cooking Utensils – Durable and travel-friendly for any outdoor setup
Burger Press – Craft the perfect patties every time
Tasty Snacks – Including trail mix and jerky for the ultimate grilling fuel
Whether you're a grill master or just love the outdoor cooking experience, this basket has everything you need for a delicious and hassle-free meal!
The Ultimate Axe-Throwing Experience Basket
$75
Starting bid
Unleash your inner lumberjack with this thrilling axe-throwing experience basket, perfect for date nights, friendly competitions, or an adventurous night out! Whether you're a seasoned thrower or a first-timer, this package has everything you need for a fun and exciting time.
- $100 in Gift Cards for Axe Throwing – Grab a friend and test your aim at a top-notch axe-throwing venue!
- Woodsy Scented Candle – Bring the rustic, outdoorsy feel home.
- Tasty Adventure Snacks – Including trail mix and jerky to fuel your competitive spirit.
- Mini At-Home Axe-Throwing Game – A playful twist on the sport, great for practicing indoors or fun with family & friends.
Perfect for date nights, group outings, or as a gift for the adventurous spirit in your life!
Picture-Perfect Memories: Family Mini Photography Session
$60
Starting bid
Capture beautiful moments with your loved ones with this professional family mini-photography session! Whether for holiday cards, milestone memories, or just updating your family portraits, this session will provide you with stunning, high-quality images to cherish for years.
Flawless Nude Nail Set – Salon-Quality at Your Fingertips
$20
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a beautiful, professional nail set with this elegant medium-length nude nail design—perfect for any occasion! Whether looking for a polished everyday look or something special, this set offers effortless beauty and long-lasting wear.
Includes:
Medium-Length Nail Tips – A classic, versatile style.
Nude Color Finish – A timeless, neutral shade that pairs with anything.
Expert Application – Professionally done for a flawless, long-lasting result.
Please note: Previous nail removal is not included in this service.
Gold Plumbing Service Plan – Complete Home Maintenance
$150
Starting bid
Ensure your home’s plumbing system stays in top shape with this Gold Service Plan, offering four professional maintenance visits per year to keep everything running efficiently and prevent costly repairs.
What’s Included:
✔️ Full Plumbing Inspection – Toilets, faucets, drains, water supply lines, and more.
✔️ Drain Maintenance – Routine snaking of a tub/shower and bathroom sinks.
✔️ Water Heater Service – Annual flushing, temperature check, and inspection (gas & electric models).
✔️ Emergency Shut-Off Valve Tagging & Inspection – Locate and ensure they are working properly.
✔️ Leak Detection & Repair Discounts – Identify issues early and receive 10% off any necessary repairs.
✔️ Warranty Protection – Enjoy a 12-month warranty on all completed repairs (stoppages excluded).
✔️ Scheduled Visits – Four maintenance checks per year
With this plan, you can avoid unexpected plumbing problems and enjoy peace of mind, knowing your home is protected by expert service!
Gold Plumbing Service Plan – Complete Home Maintenance
$150
Starting bid
Sonos Immersive Sound Set – Premium Home Audio Experience
$600
Starting bid
Upgrade your home entertainment with the Sonos Immersive Set, a high-performance surround sound system that delivers rich, high-quality audio for movies, music, and gaming. With crystal-clear dialogue, deep bass, and immersive surround sound, this system is designed for seamless wireless connectivity and effortless control.
What’s Included:
🎵 Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar – Crisp, detailed sound with Dolby Atmos for an immersive experience.
🎵 Sonos Sub Mini – Powerful, deep bass without distortion.
🎵 (2) Sonos Era 100 Speakers – Room-filling surround sound for a true cinematic feel.
🎵 Professional Setup & Calibration – Ensuring optimal audio performance for your space.
Perfect for home theaters, music lovers, and gamers, this Sonos system delivers next-level sound with a sleek, modern design.
The Complete Beauty Refresh
$65
Starting bid
Get ready to look and feel your best with this professional hair and makeup package, designed for a flawless, confidence-boosting refresh. Whether it’s for a special event or just a well-deserved self-care day, this package delivers the perfect polished look from head to toe.
What’s Included:
💄 Full Makeup Application – Professionally applied for a stunning, customized finish.
✂️ Haircut – A fresh, expertly tailored cut to enhance your style.
💨 Styled Blow-Dry – Smooth, voluminous, and ready-to-go hair.
Perfect for weddings, date nights, special events, or simply treating yourself!
Color & Confidence Hair Package
$90
Starting bid
Give your hair the ultimate refresh with this professional cut, color, and styled blow-dry package! Whether you're looking for a bold new shade, subtle highlights, or just a refreshed look, this service will leave you feeling fabulous.
What’s Included:
🎨 Professional Hair Color – A customized color service to enhance your look.
✂️ Precision Haircut – A fresh, expertly tailored cut to complement your style.
💨 Styled Blow-Dry – Smooth, voluminous, and salon-perfect hair.
Perfect for anyone looking to revamp their look, maintain their color, or simply enjoy a professional styling experience!
Slick & Smooth Hair Package
$100
Starting bid
Say goodbye to frizz and hello to silky, smooth hair with this professional Keratin Treatment package! Designed to strengthen, smooth, and add shine, this treatment tames unruly hair while reducing styling time—giving you effortlessly manageable locks.
What’s Included:
💆♀️ Keratin Treatment – Long-lasting frizz control and enhanced shine.
🫧 Professional Hair Wash – A refreshing cleanse to prep your hair.
💨 Styled Blow-Dry – A flawless, salon-finished look.
Noah’s Ark Wildlife Experience Basket
$75
Starting bid
mbark on a wild adventure with this Noah’s Ark Experience Basket, packed with exclusive gifts and admission passes to explore one of Georgia’s most unique animal sanctuaries! Perfect for families, animal lovers, or anyone looking for a fun and educational day out.
What’s Included:
🎟️ 4 Entry Passes – Enjoy a visit to Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary.
👕 (2) Youth T-Shirts & (2) Adult T-Shirts – Take home a piece of the experience!
🎒 (2) Noah’s Ark Swag Bags – Filled with fun keepsakes.
📬 Postcards & Mini Stickers – Great for souvenirs or sharing the experience.
📌 BLT (Bear, Lion & Tiger) Pins – A tribute to Noah’s Ark’s most famous residents.
🚗 Noah’s Ark License Plate & Lanyards – Show your support for this amazing sanctuary!
📖 "Evidence" Hardback Book – A heartwarming story about the sanctuary’s beloved baby zebra.
☕ Noah’s Ark Coffee Cup – The perfect way to start your morning with a reminder of this great cause.
This basket is not just a collection of amazing gifts—it’s a chance to experience the magic of Noah’s Ark and support their mission of animal rescue and rehabilitation.
Game-Ready: Autographed Ozzie Albies Birdman Bat
$280
Starting bid
Straight out of Ozzie Albies' locker and into your collection! This exclusive game model Birdman bat, personally signed by the Atlanta Braves star, is the same model he uses in games—crafted for peak performance and ready for display in your home. **Acrylic Case is Included**
Item Highlights:
🖊️ Authentic Signature – Personally autographed by Ozzie Albies (yes, we caught him in the act, photo proof included!)
⚾ Game Model Birdman Bat – The exact model that Albies uses on the field.
🏆 Display Worthy – Perfect for your home, office, or Braves fan cave.
⚠️Warning: Ozzie Albies is not included. You'll have to hit home runs on your own!
Sweet as Honey Gift Set by Brookfield Apiaries
$65
Starting bid
Indulge in the natural sweetness and charm of Northeast Georgia with this beautifully curated honey-themed gift set from Brookfield Apiaries. It is perfect for honey lovers, tea enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates local, handcrafted goods.
What’s Included:
🍯 1 lb of Local Raw Honey – Naturally harvested in Northeast Georgia and presented in a charming glass bear jar.
🌶️ 1.5 oz Sample of Not-So-Hot Pepper Honey – A mild kick for those who enjoy sweet with a bit of spice.
🔥 1.5 oz Sample of Sneaky Heat Honey -This honey starts sweet with a sneaky kick of heat for adventurous palates.
🧴 Spice Bloom Lotion Bar – Handcrafted with solar-melted local beeswax for all-natural skin nourishment.
🍵 8 Bags of Twinings Herbal Peppermint Tea – Perfectly paired with honey for a soothing and sweet tea experience.
🍯 Decorative Honey Dispenser – Elegant and practical for drizzling honey with ease.
🏠 Glass Beehive Design Birdhouse – A beautiful, nature-inspired accent for your garden or home.
This basket is a true celebration of local craftsmanship and natural goodness. It is perfect for gifting or adding a touch of sweetness to your home.
Autographed Savannah Bananas Jersey & Official Ball
$85
Starting bid
Bring home a piece of the wildest show in baseball with this exclusive Savannah Bananas collectible set! Known for their fun, outrageous style and unforgettable game-day experience, the Bananas have taken the baseball world by storm—and now you can own a piece of the action.
What's Included:
🎽 Official Savannah Bananas Jersey – Autographed by the team, this jersey is perfect for display or game-day wear.
⚾️ Official Savannah Bananas Ball – Signed and ready to be the centerpiece of your sports memorabilia collection.
Whether you're a die-hard Bananas fan or just love collecting unique sports memorabilia, this set is guaranteed to be a conversation starter and a one-of-a-kind keepsake.
💡 Fun Fact: The Savannah Bananas are known for their epic dances, trick plays, and all-around entertainment that redefines baseball!
Kate Spade Necklace & Earring Set – Timeless Elegance
$70
Starting bid
Elevate your style with this beautiful Kate Spade jewelry set, featuring a delicate necklace and matching earrings. Known for their timeless designs and sophisticated charm, Kate Spade pieces are perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any outfit.
Set Includes:
Kate Spade Necklace – Classic and versatile for everyday or special occasions.
Matching Earrings – Designed to complement the necklace for a cohesive, stylish look.
Kate Spade Backpack – Chic & Stylish Everyday Essential
$180
Starting bid
Elevate your everyday look with this sleek and sophisticated Kate Spade backpack. Designed with both style and functionality in mind, it's perfect for carrying your essentials while adding a touch of elegance to any outfit.
Item Highlights:
Spacious Interior – Ideal for daily essentials, work, or travel.
Signature Kate Spade Design – Classic and timeless with a modern flair.
Durable & Lightweight – Perfect for everyday use or special outings.
