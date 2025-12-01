Soroptimist International of Coeur D'Alene

Soroptimist International of Coeur D'Alene

Dream Builder Brunch Sponsorships

1000 W Garden Ave

Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814, USA in the Coeur d'Alene Room

Dream Chaser Sponsor
$325

Sponsor name recognition in the program and on social media; 1 brunch attendance

Dream Follower Sponsor
$400

Above level benefits plus logo in the program

Dream Imaginer Sponsor
$500

Above level benefits plus table tent with name and logo

Dream Weaver Sponsor
$1,000

Above level benefits plus 1 additional brunch attendance

"The" Dream Builder
$2,500

Above level benefits plus room banner and a 2- minute welcome prior to the program by a member of your team

