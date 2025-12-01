Dream Builder Brunch Sponsorships

About this event
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814, USA in the Coeur d'Alene Room
Sponsor name recognition in the program and on social media; 1 brunch attendance
Above level benefits plus logo in the program
Above level benefits plus table tent with name and logo
Above level benefits plus 1 additional brunch attendance
Above level benefits plus room banner and a 2- minute welcome prior to the program by a member of your team
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!