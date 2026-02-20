Dream Center Of Tampa Inc's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Baker Mayfield framed and signed jersey. Baker Mayfield has played from 2018 to 2025 during his career with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mayfield has thrown for 28,525 yards in his career, completing 2,500 of 3,938 passes with 197 touchdowns and 101 interceptions. He also has run for 1,583 yards in 366 attempts with 11 rushing touchdowns.
Starting bid
Evan Michael Longoria[1][2] (born October 7, 1985), nicknamed "Longo", is an American former professional baseball third baseman who played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Tampa Bay Rays, San Francisco Giants, and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Longoria played college baseball for the Long Beach State Dirtbags, winning the CSN Bay Area 2005 Cape Cod League MVP and 2006 Big West Conference Co-Player of the Year. He was selected by the Rays in the first round as the third overall pick in the 2006 MLB draft. After two seasons in the minors, he made his major league debut for the Rays in 2008, and was named to the American League team for the 2008 MLB All Star Game. Longoria was also named the 2008 American League Rookie of the Year.[3] He made the All-Star team three times, being selected from 2008 to 2010. Longoria appeared in two World Series, first with the Rays during his rookie season in 2008, and later with the Diamondbacks during his final season in 2023. The 15-season gap between Longoria's two World Series appearances is the longest for a position player in MLB history. He had one of the biggest hits in Rays' history when he hit a 12th-inning walk-off home run in the last game of the 2011 season, snapping a tie with the Boston Red Sox in the race for the American League wild card spot, and sending his team into the postseason.
Longoria was known for his acrobatic defense, having won three Gold Glove Awards at third base, in 2009, 2010, and 2017. Longoria owns many Rays franchise records, including the career records for games played, runs, doubles, home runs, runs batted in, walks, and Wins Above Replacement, and is thus often considered the best player in the franchise's history.
Starting bid
Carlos Felipe Peña (born May 17, 1978) is a Dominican-American former Major League Baseball (MLB) first baseman, 2009 All-Star, and 4-time Emmy Award-winning broadcaster. Over a 14-year career (2001–2014), he played for eight teams, notably the Tampa Bay Rays, winning a Gold Glove in 2008 and the Silver Slugger Award in 2007.
MLB.com +3
Starting bid
Lucas Patrick McCown (born July 12, 1981) is an American former professional football quarterback who played 13 seasons in the NFL (2004–2016) for teams including the Browns, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Falcons, and Saints. A Louisiana Tech standout and 2004 4th-round draft pick, he was known for his durability as a backup and appeared in 66 games, throwing for over 3,000 yards
Starting bid
Baker Mayfield framed and signed jersey. Baker Mayfield has played from 2018 to 2025 during his career with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mayfield has thrown for 28,525 yards in his career, completing 2,500 of 3,938 passes with 197 touchdowns and 101 interceptions. He also has run for 1,583 yards in 366 attempts with 11 rushing touchdowns
Starting bid
Baker Mayfield framed and signed jersey. Baker Mayfield has played from 2018 to 2025 during his career with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mayfield has thrown for 28,525 yards in his career, completing 2,500 of 3,938 passes with 197 touchdowns and 101 interceptions. He also has run for 1,583 yards in 366 attempts with 11 rushing touchdowns
Starting bid
Baker Mayfield framed and signed jersey. Baker Mayfield has played from 2018 to 2025 during his career with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mayfield has thrown for 28,525 yards in his career, completing 2,500 of 3,938 passes with 197 touchdowns and 101 interceptions. He also has run for 1,583 yards in 366 attempts with 11 rushing touchdowns
Starting bid
Baker Mayfield framed and signed jersey. Baker Mayfield has played from 2018 to 2025 during his career with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mayfield has thrown for 28,525 yards in his career, completing 2,500 of 3,938 passes with 197 touchdowns and 101 interceptions. He also has run for 1,583 yards in 366 attempts with 11 rushing touchdowns
Starting bid
oshua Patrick Allen (born May 21, 1996) is a star NFL quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, drafted 7th overall in 2018. Known for his elite arm strength, size, and mobility, he has led the Bills to multiple playoff appearances and set numerous franchise records. A former lightly recruited prospect from Reedley College and Wyoming, he is now considered one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL.
Starting bid
Signed by - Hop along Cassidy, MicKey Rivers, Brett Gardner, Phil Choke, Joe Girad, Ron Guidry, Tony Pena, Tino Mertinez
Starting bid
Minature Wheaties box in a case - Muhammad Ali
Starting bid
Tony Dungy (born October 6, 1955) is a renowned former NFL head coach, analyst, and author, best known for becoming the first African American head coach to win a Super Bowl (XLI) with the Indianapolis Colts. Known for his calm demeanor and defensive expertise, he led both the Buccaneers and Colts to consistent success, finishing his career with a 148-79 regular-season record.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Signed John Woodan and Bill Walton pictures and framed. Both are legendary figures in the college and pro basketball worlds.
Starting bid
This is a signed and number football card signed by Baker Mayfield
Starting bid
Football card signed by Baker Mayfield
Starting bid
Signed Baker Mayfield football card
Starting bid
Starting bid
Don Drysdale (1936–1993) was a legendary Hall of Fame right-handed pitcher who played his entire 14-season career (1956–1969) with the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers. Known as "Big D," the 6'5" intimidation specialist won the 1962 Cy Young Award, three World Series championships, and set a then-record 58+2⁄3 consecutive scoreless innings in 1968.
Starting bid
Southern Hills Plantation stay and play for 4 golfers - includes a 2 night stay, 1 round of golf for 4 players,. retail value is 1200.00
Also includes a 75.00 gift card from Brian's Place.
Starting bid
Retail Value - $800.00
Starting bid
Valspar champion 2025, 7 PGA wins - ranked #18 in the world. 11 professional wins. Highest ranking amateur at the Masters prior to turning pro in 2019.
Starting bid
Retail value 225.00 - Mobile detail your vehicle at your house or business.
Starting bid
Retail - $415.00
Private home wine tasting experience for up to 12 people - 90 min session - includes 8 bottles of wine and a wine consultant
Starting bid
Retail - $415.00
Private home wine tasting experience for up to 12 people - 90 min session - includes 8 bottles of wine and a wine consultant
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!