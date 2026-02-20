Dream Center Of Tampa Inc

Hosted by

Dream Center Of Tampa Inc

About this event

Dream Center Of Tampa Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

11602 Westchase Golf Dr, Westchase, FL 33626, USA

Baker Mayfield Signed Jersey item
Baker Mayfield Signed Jersey
$225

Starting bid

Baker Mayfield framed and signed jersey. Baker Mayfield has played from 2018 to 2025 during his career with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mayfield has thrown for 28,525 yards in his career, completing 2,500 of 3,938 passes with 197 touchdowns and 101 interceptions. He also has run for 1,583 yards in 366 attempts with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Evan Longoria signed jersey with frame item
Evan Longoria signed jersey with frame
$150

Starting bid

Evan Michael Longoria[1][2] (born October 7, 1985), nicknamed "Longo", is an American former professional baseball third baseman who played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Tampa Bay RaysSan Francisco Giants, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Longoria played college baseball for the Long Beach State Dirtbags, winning the CSN Bay Area 2005 Cape Cod League MVP and 2006 Big West Conference Co-Player of the Year. He was selected by the Rays in the first round as the third overall pick in the 2006 MLB draft. After two seasons in the minors, he made his major league debut for the Rays in 2008, and was named to the American League team for the 2008 MLB All Star Game. Longoria was also named the 2008 American League Rookie of the Year.[3] He made the All-Star team three times, being selected from 2008 to 2010. Longoria appeared in two World Series, first with the Rays during his rookie season in 2008, and later with the Diamondbacks during his final season in 2023. The 15-season gap between Longoria's two World Series appearances is the longest for a position player in MLB history. He had one of the biggest hits in Rays' history when he hit a 12th-inning walk-off home run in the last game of the 2011 season, snapping a tie with the Boston Red Sox in the race for the American League wild card spot, and sending his team into the postseason.

Longoria was known for his acrobatic defense, having won three Gold Glove Awards at third base, in 2009, 2010, and 2017. Longoria owns many Rays franchise records, including the career records for games played, runs, doubles, home runs, runs batted in, walks, and Wins Above Replacement, and is thus often considered the best player in the franchise's history.

Carlos Pena signed and framed jersey item
Carlos Pena signed and framed jersey
$150

Starting bid

Carlos Felipe Peña (born May 17, 1978) is a Dominican-American former Major League Baseball (MLB) first baseman, 2009 All-Star, and 4-time Emmy Award-winning broadcaster. Over a 14-year career (2001–2014), he played for eight teams, notably the Tampa Bay Rays, winning a Gold Glove in 2008 and the Silver Slugger Award in 2007. 

MLB.com +3

Luke McGowan signed mini Bucs helmet item
Luke McGowan signed mini Bucs helmet
$40

Starting bid

Lucas Patrick McCown (born July 12, 1981) is an American former professional football quarterback who played 13 seasons in the NFL (2004–2016) for teams including the Browns, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Falcons, and Saints. A Louisiana Tech standout and 2004 4th-round draft pick, he was known for his durability as a backup and appeared in 66 games, throwing for over 3,000 yards

Baker Mayfield signed Bucs football#1 item
Baker Mayfield signed Bucs football#1
$175

Starting bid

Baker Mayfield framed and signed jersey. Baker Mayfield has played from 2018 to 2025 during his career with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mayfield has thrown for 28,525 yards in his career, completing 2,500 of 3,938 passes with 197 touchdowns and 101 interceptions. He also has run for 1,583 yards in 366 attempts with 11 rushing touchdowns

Baker Mayfield signed Bucs football #2 item
Baker Mayfield signed Bucs football #2
$175

Starting bid

Baker Mayfield framed and signed jersey. Baker Mayfield has played from 2018 to 2025 during his career with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mayfield has thrown for 28,525 yards in his career, completing 2,500 of 3,938 passes with 197 touchdowns and 101 interceptions. He also has run for 1,583 yards in 366 attempts with 11 rushing touchdowns

Baker Mayfield signed Bucs football #3 item
Baker Mayfield signed Bucs football #3
$175

Starting bid

Baker Mayfield framed and signed jersey. Baker Mayfield has played from 2018 to 2025 during his career with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mayfield has thrown for 28,525 yards in his career, completing 2,500 of 3,938 passes with 197 touchdowns and 101 interceptions. He also has run for 1,583 yards in 366 attempts with 11 rushing touchdowns

Baker Mayfield signed Bucs football #4 item
Baker Mayfield signed Bucs football #4
$175

Starting bid

Baker Mayfield framed and signed jersey. Baker Mayfield has played from 2018 to 2025 during his career with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mayfield has thrown for 28,525 yards in his career, completing 2,500 of 3,938 passes with 197 touchdowns and 101 interceptions. He also has run for 1,583 yards in 366 attempts with 11 rushing touchdowns

Josh Allen signed mini Helmet item
Josh Allen signed mini Helmet
$300

Starting bid

oshua Patrick Allen (born May 21, 1996) is a star NFL quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, drafted 7th overall in 2018. Known for his elite arm strength, size, and mobility, he has led the Bills to multiple playoff appearances and set numerous franchise records. A former lightly recruited prospect from Reedley College and Wyoming, he is now considered one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL.

Signed Yankees ball 2009 item
Signed Yankees ball 2009 item
Signed Yankees ball 2009 item
Signed Yankees ball 2009
$125

Starting bid

Signed by - Hop along Cassidy, MicKey Rivers, Brett Gardner, Phil Choke, Joe Girad, Ron Guidry, Tony Pena, Tino Mertinez

Minature Ali Wheaties box item
Minature Ali Wheaties box item
Minature Ali Wheaties box
$15

Starting bid

Minature Wheaties box in a case - Muhammad Ali


Tony Dungy signed football item
Tony Dungy signed football
$75

Starting bid

Tony Dungy (born October 6, 1955) is a renowned former NFL head coach, analyst, and author, best known for becoming the first African American head coach to win a Super Bowl (XLI) with the Indianapolis Colts. Known for his calm demeanor and defensive expertise, he led both the Buccaneers and Colts to consistent success, finishing his career with a 148-79 regular-season record. 

Superbowl xxxvii football item
Superbowl xxxvii football item
Superbowl xxxvii football
$45

Starting bid

Signed John Woodan and Bill Walton item
Signed John Woodan and Bill Walton
$125

Starting bid

Signed John Woodan and Bill Walton pictures and framed. Both are legendary figures in the college and pro basketball worlds.

Baker Mayfield numbered and signed item
Baker Mayfield numbered and signed
$100

Starting bid

This is a signed and number football card signed by Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield numbered and signed football card item
Baker Mayfield numbered and signed football card
$100

Starting bid

Football card signed by Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield signed football card item
Baker Mayfield signed football card
$50

Starting bid

Signed Baker Mayfield football card

Steve Trask signed Bills football item
Steve Trask signed Bills football
$25

Starting bid

Don Drysdale HOF 1984 item
Don Drysdale HOF 1984
$75

Starting bid

Don Drysdale (1936–1993) was a legendary Hall of Fame right-handed pitcher who played his entire 14-season career (1956–1969) with the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers. Known as "Big D," the 6'5" intimidation specialist won the 1962 Cy Young Award, three World Series championships, and set a then-record 58+2⁄3 consecutive scoreless innings in 1968. 

Southern Hills stay and play and gift card from Brians Place item
Southern Hills stay and play and gift card from Brians Place item
Southern Hills stay and play and gift card from Brians Place item
Southern Hills stay and play and gift card from Brians Place
$750

Starting bid

Southern Hills Plantation stay and play for 4 golfers - includes a 2 night stay, 1 round of golf for 4 players,. retail value is 1200.00

Also includes a 75.00 gift card from Brian's Place.

Southern Hills Golf Foursome item
Southern Hills Golf Foursome
$320

Starting bid

Retail Value - $800.00

Viktor Hovland signed Hat item
Viktor Hovland signed Hat
$100

Starting bid

Valspar champion 2025, 7 PGA wins - ranked #18 in the world. 11 professional wins. Highest ranking amateur at the Masters prior to turning pro in 2019.

Mobile detail item
Mobile detail
$175

Starting bid

Retail value 225.00 - Mobile detail your vehicle at your house or business.

PRP Wine Tasting Experience item
PRP Wine Tasting Experience
$300

Starting bid

Retail - $415.00

Private home wine tasting experience for up to 12 people - 90 min session - includes 8 bottles of wine and a wine consultant

PRP Wine tasting Experience item
PRP Wine tasting Experience
$300

Starting bid

Retail - $415.00

Private home wine tasting experience for up to 12 people - 90 min session - includes 8 bottles of wine and a wine consultant

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!