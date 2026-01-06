Dream Community Day

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About this event
Join us a vendor and help us make this event a success!
No FOOD or DESSERTS.
Join us a vendor and help us make this event a success! If you need a table, we will provide one.
No FOOD or DESSERTS.
Join us a vendor and help us make this event a success! If you need a tent, we will provide one.
No FOOD or DESSERTS.
Join us a Food Truck Vendor and help us make this event a success!
Become an Event Sponsor and help us make our event EXTRA SPECIAL!
$
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