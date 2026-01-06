Doing What We Dream Inc

Hosted by

Doing What We Dream Inc

About this event

Dream Community Day

6370 Litman Dr

Jacksonville, FL 32244, USA

Vendor Fee
$30

Join us a vendor and help us make this event a success!

No FOOD or DESSERTS.

Vendor Fee (Table Provided)
$35

Join us a vendor and help us make this event a success! If you need a table, we will provide one.

No FOOD or DESSERTS.

Vendor Fee (Tent Provided)
$35

Join us a vendor and help us make this event a success! If you need a tent, we will provide one.

No FOOD or DESSERTS.

Food Truck Vendor
$30

Join us a Food Truck Vendor and help us make this event a success!

Event Sponsor
$30

Become an Event Sponsor and help us make our event EXTRA SPECIAL!

Add a donation for Doing What We Dream Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!