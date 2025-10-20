Dream Factory 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by

Wet N Wild Water park item
$25

2 day passes / admission tickets for Wet N Wild Emerald Point Water park for the 2026 season. Valid Sunday - Friday during 2026 season.

Fair market value of $100

Tweetsie Railroad item
$50

This packet includes 4 daytime admission tickets for the 2025/2026 season! Each ticket is valued at $65, for a total market value of $260.

Winston Salem Dash item
$50

4 Baseline Tickets for the Winston-Salem Dash. Valid for any Sunday - Thursday home game during the 2026 season. Fair market value of $176.

Greensboro Grasshoppers item
$18

4 tickets to any 2026 home game with the Greensboro Grasshoppers Baseball team! Fair market value of $60.

Airbound Trampoline Park item
$15

Two 90-minute jump passes for Airbound Trampoline Park in Winston-Salem! Fair market value of $40.

Soy Wax Candles item
$15

Two soy Wax Candles donated from The Lavender Bird! Fair Market Value of $60.

The Renaissance Festival item
$35

Admission vouchers for 2 adults and 2 children for the 32nd Annual Carolina Renaissance Festival.Festival runs Saturday and Sunday through November 23rd, 2025. Fair market value of $116.

Handmade Pottery Mugs item
$18

Two handmade mugs generously donated from Stepping Stones Pottery. Fair market value $40.

Cabin Fever Soaps Gift Basket item
$12

Includes one $15 gift card, two soaps, and a chapstick, all generously donated from Cabin Fever Soaps. Fair market value of $32.

Heather Parker Art item
$25

Hand painted landscape generously donated from Heather Parker Art. Fair market value of $125.

Zany Flavors Gift Basket item
$12

Gift basket of goodies from Zany flavors including 4 3-oz jelly varieties! Fair market value of $25.

Greensboro Gargoyles item
$50

4 Tickets (best available) for a home Greensboro Gargoyles game! Fair market value of $200

Handmade Wooden Wall Art item
$18

Handmade wooden wall art featuring chickens, generously donated by the Gray Squirrel Woodcraft, LLC. Fair market value of $65.

Love Well Boutique Gift Certificate item
$10

$30 gift certificate to Love Well Boutique in Winston-Salem!

Kaleideum Children's Museum item
$16

Kaleideum Children's Museum family pass valid for two adults and all children in the household. Fair market value of $54.

