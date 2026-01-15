Dream Factory Launch Party FundRager

About this event
Enter One Raffle Ticket for a chance to win one HandPan
Enter Three Raffle Tickets for a chance to win one HandPan
Enter One Raffle Ticket for a chance to win One Full Day at our Studio - Scheduled According to Your Availability
Enter Three Raffle Tickets for a chance to win One Full Day at our Studio - Scheduled According to Your Availability
Enter One Raffle Ticket for a chance to Three Music Lessons with Dustin Valentine (Choose from Keys, Guitar, Bass, Drums, Didgeridoo, HandPan)
Enter Three Raffle Tickets for a chance to Three Music Lessons with Dustin Valentine (Choose from Keys, Guitar, Bass, Drums, Didgeridoo, HandPan)
Enter Three Tickets: One Ticket into each of our Raffles (Handpan, Studio Day, and Music Lessons)
ENTER NINE TICKETS: Three Tickets into each of our Raffles: Handpan (3), Studio Day (3), and Music Lessons (3)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!