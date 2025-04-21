Dream House @ Detroit Unleashed Rental Application

A refundable security deposit of $100 is due at the time of application submission.
This deposit will be fully refunded within 7–10 business days following the rental, provided that the facility is left in clean condition and free from damage or violations of the rental agreement.
Any breach of the agreement, including failure to clean, damages to property, or inappropriate use of the premises, may result in partial or full forfeiture of the deposit.
Submission of the application and deposit does not guarantee approval; confirmation will be provided in writing upon review and approval of all required documentation.
Dream House Girls Downstairs Half Day - 3 Hour Minimum
$150
1 left!
Your half-day or hourly rental includes access to our warm and welcoming Dream House community space, perfect for smaller gatherings, meetings, or creative sessions.
You’ll have use of the fully equipped kitchen—with refrigerator, stove, and microwave—as well as the TV with Chromecast, a speaker system, and access to the main room, middle room, back room/classroom, and restroom.
Tables and chairs are provided and may be arranged to suit your needs, as long as the space is restored to its original setup before your time ends. Whether you're here for a quick meetup or a short event, we’re excited to host you at the Dream House!
🚻 Restroom access is provided on the girls' side only.
Permission to use the boys' side restroom must be requested and approved on a case-by-case basis.
Dream House Basement-Girls Side-Half Day-3 HOUR Minimun
$100
1 left!
Basement (Girls’ Side Only) Rental Description
Your rental includes access to the girls’ side of the basement, which comes equipped with tables and chairs for your event needs.
Restroom access is provided on the upper level of the girls’ side to ensure guest convenience, as the basement restroom is not equipped for use and will not be available.
Please note:
This rental is limited strictly to the use of the open basement space provided.
No storage items, equipment, or other materials in the basement may be touched, moved, or removed under any circumstances.
The basement is provided as-is for your event setup, and all personal belongings and Dream House property must remain undisturbed.
We appreciate your cooperation in helping us maintain the integrity and organization of our facility!
🚻 Restroom access is provided on the girls' side only.
Permission to use the boys' side restroom must be requested and approved on a case-by-case basis.
Main Community Room-Girl's Side Rental Space- Up To 6 Hours
$350
1 left!
Main Community Space – Full-Day Rental (Up to 6 Hours)
Your full-day rental (up to 6 hours maximum) includes exclusive access to our thoughtfully designed Dream House community space.
This includes a fully equipped kitchen—complete with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and more—ideal for meal preparation or food service. Please note that the contents of the refrigerator, cabinets, and any stored food or supplies are not available for renter use without prior written permission.
You’ll also enjoy the use of our TV with Chromecast, a speaker system for music or presentations, and access to all designated areas: the welcoming main room, comfortable middle room, private back room/classroom, and a clean, accessible restroom.
Outdoor yard space is also included with your rental, providing an excellent option for additional gathering, activities, or overflow seating.
Tables and chairs are available and may be arranged to fit the flow of your event. We simply ask that all indoor and outdoor areas be returned to their original setup, and that all trash and debris are fully picked up before the end of your rental, preserving the beauty and functionality of the Dream House for all who gather here.
🚻 Restroom access is provided on the girls' side only.
Permission to use the boys' side restroom must be requested and approved on a case-by-case basis.
Dream House Attic Space - Full Day Rental
$250
1 left!
The attic at the Dream House offers a cozy, carpeted retreat perfect for intimate gatherings, youth hangouts, or creative sessions. Your full-day rental (up to 6 hours) includes access to:
A foosball table and ping pong table—both of which can be converted into serving or gathering tables for your event.
A TV, PlayStation gaming system, couch, lazy boy chair, and flexible table and chair setup based on your preferences.
A relaxed, fun, and flexible environment ideal for casual events or youth-friendly programming.
You're welcome to customize the space layout to fit your needs. We just ask that the area is cleaned and returned to its original setup by the end of your rental to maintain its welcoming vibe for the next group.
🚻 Restroom access is provided on the girls' side only.
Permission to use the boys' side restroom must be requested and approved on a case-by-case basis.
Dream House Attic Space - Half Day Rental
$125
1 left!
🏡 Dream House Attic Rental – Half-Day (Up to 3 Hours)
Looking for a shorter rental? The Dream House attic is also available for half-day use (up to 3 hours) and provides a fun, flexible space for small group sessions, casual gatherings, or relaxed hangouts.
This rental includes access to:
Foosball and ping pong tables (which can be converted into serving or gathering tables)
Entertainment amenities such as the TV and PlayStation
A cozy seating area with a couch, lazy boy chair, and customizable table and chair setup
🚻 Restroom access is provided on the girls' side only.
Permission to use the boys' side restroom must be requested and approved on a case-by-case basis.
Please ensure that the attic space is cleaned and returned to its original setup before the end of your rental to maintain the welcoming environment for all future guests.
Podcasting, Photography and Green Screen Studio Rental
$87.50
1 left!
🎙️ Podcast, Photography & Green Screen Studio Rental – Second Floor (Full Description)
Capture your vision at The Dream House! Our second-floor creative studio offers a professional yet welcoming environment, perfect for content creators, podcasters, photographers, and visual storytellers seeking a flexible and inspiring space to bring their projects to life.
This rental includes access to:
A podcast recording area with seating, ideal acoustics, and a customizable setup
A photography space with flexible backdrops and available natural or indoor lighting
A green screen wall for professional video production or virtual content creation
Restroom access on the first floor only — renters will have access to the main room restroom.
(Please note: No access is permitted to other areas on the first floor beyond the restroom.)
🚻 Restroom access is provided on the girls' side only.
Permission to use the boys' side restroom must be requested and approved on a case-by-case basis.
Important Notice:
This rental includes access only to the space and currently installed backdrops.
None of the recording, photography, video, or sound equipment is available for use. Renters must provide their own equipment.
📅 Available Rental Block:
2 Hours
Whether you're recording an episode, capturing stunning visuals, or creating dynamic video content, The Dream House studio provides the perfect space for your creativity to shine!
4 Hours-Podcasting, Photography and Green Screen Studio
$175
1 left!
🎙️ Podcast, Photography & Green Screen Studio Rental – Second Floor (Full Description)
Capture your vision at The Dream House! Our second-floor creative studio offers a professional yet welcoming environment, perfect for content creators, podcasters, photographers, and visual storytellers seeking a flexible and inspiring space to bring their projects to life.
This rental includes access to:
A podcast recording area with seating, ideal acoustics, and a customizable setup
A photography space with flexible backdrops and available natural or indoor lighting
A green screen wall for professional video production or virtual content creation
Restroom access on the first floor only — renters will have access to the main room restroom.
(Please note: No access is permitted to other areas on the first floor beyond the restroom.)
🚻 Restroom access is provided on the girls' side only.
Permission to use the boys' side restroom must be requested and approved on a case-by-case basis.
Important Notice:
This rental includes access only to the space and currently installed backdrops.
None of the recording, photography, video, or sound equipment is available for use. Renters must provide their own equipment.
📅 Available Rental Block:
4 Hours
Whether you're recording an episode, capturing stunning visuals, or creating dynamic video content, The Dream House studio provides the perfect space for your creativity to shine!
Outdoor Butterfly Garden Classroom Space
$50
1 left!
🦋 Outdoor Butterfly Garden Classroom Rental
Step into nature and let creativity bloom in our Outdoor Butterfly Garden Classroom—a peaceful, inspiring space perfect for small group learning, meetings, art sessions, wellness classes, or quiet reflection.
Nestled just cattycornered to The Dream House, this open-air classroom features:
A serene butterfly garden backdrop that enhances focus and creativity.
Picnic table seating and workspaces for group or individual use.
A refreshing, natural environment for interactive or restorative experiences.
🌿 Restroom access is available on the girls' side of the facility only.
Perfect for educators, community leaders, and creatives looking to host unique outdoor sessions in a calming, garden-inspired atmosphere.
Dream House Fenced In Yard
$150
1 left!
🏀 Outdoor Backyard Space Rental
Take your gathering outside and enjoy the fresh air in our spacious Dream House backyard—the perfect setting for active fun, community events, and casual get-togethers.
This rental includes access to:
A half-court basketball area with two basketball rims for games and drills.
Open lawn space ideal for barbecues, family gatherings, or community events.
Optional tent and table rentals to accommodate outdoor seating, dining, or shade.
Whether you're hosting a cookout, planning a youth activity, or just enjoying a sunny day with friends, our backyard space offers the flexibility and charm to make your event unforgettable.
🌿 Restroom access is available on the girls' side of the facility only.
📅 Multiple Day Rental Request
Free
1 left!
📅 Multiple Day Rental Request- (Please Read Carefully)
Are you planning to use The Dream House over multiple days?
If so, the questions below please provide the specific dates and times you are requesting, along with any important details about how the space will be used each day.
Please include:
Requested dates
Start and end times for each day
A brief description of activities or events scheduled for each day (if different)
🔔 Important:
This application helps us understand the full scope of your rental needs.
Based on the information you provide, we will customize a rental package specifically for your event to ensure that we meet your needs in terms of space, setup, and availability.
Pricing will be determined after reviewing your requested schedule.
If your rental needs vary from day to day, please share as much detail as possible to help us create an accurate and supportive rental agreement.
(The Pricing is at $0.00 until we determine the appropriate pricing for your days and times of usage. This will change)
