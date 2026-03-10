Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization
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Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

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Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

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D.R.E.A.M IN COLOR RUN

13224 Nickleson Dr

Woodbridge, VA 22193, USA

Add a donation for Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

$

Student Runner Registration
$10

Registration costs cover a Color Run youth t-shirt, a packet of non-toxic color, and hydration and snacks on run day!

Adult Run-Along Registration
$5

Run along side your student to give them an extra boost! Cost includes a color packet and finish line snacks!

Sponsor a Runner!
Pay what you can

Sponsor a lap or two (or more!) for your runner!

This is a great way for family, friends, and neighbors to show support for the kids, and 100% of all funds raised will go directly to our goals for this year! (Think of field trips, new cafeteria tables, end of year field day...)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!