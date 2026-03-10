D.R.E.A.M IN COLOR RUN

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About this event
$
Registration costs cover a Color Run youth t-shirt, a packet of non-toxic color, and hydration and snacks on run day!
Run along side your student to give them an extra boost! Cost includes a color packet and finish line snacks!
Sponsor a lap or two (or more!) for your runner!
This is a great way for family, friends, and neighbors to show support for the kids, and 100% of all funds raised will go directly to our goals for this year! (Think of field trips, new cafeteria tables, end of year field day...)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!