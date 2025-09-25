Dream Preparatory Academy Inc

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Dream Preparatory Academy Inc

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Dream Preparatory Academy

March 18 - Financial Literacy
$20

Enjoy breakfast while hearing from incredible guest speakers who are passionate about building financial knowledge and empowering our community. Learn about financial investments, trusts, wills, life insurance and much more!

April 15 - Why Early Intervention is Important?
Free

Community /Caregivers/Parents explore the various types of interventions and the need for early interventions as well as  the implications when resources are not made available. 

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