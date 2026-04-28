Dream Preparatory Academy - School Store

About this shop
Get ready for Field Day and show your Dream Prep pride!
Order your official Field Day t-shirt for students, parents, and families. These shirts are perfect for celebrating, staying cool, and representing our school during this fun-filled event.
Available in youth sizes: 18 month, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T, YS, YM
Order today to make sure you’re ready for Field Day!
Let’s show up as a team!
Staff t-shirts are now available for Field Day. These shirts are perfect for staying comfortable, looking unified, and representing Dream Preparatory Academy with pride.
Be sure to select your size and place your order before the deadline.
Available in adult sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL XXXL
We’re excited to have you as part of our Field Day team!
Volunteer t-shirts help us stay organized and make it easy for students and staff to identify who to go to for help. Thank you for being part of such a special day for our students.
Be sure to select your size and place your order by the deadline.
Available in adult sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL XXXL
IMPORTANT: Purchase additional shirts for child, siblings or family members.
Get ready for Summer Camp and show your Dream Prep pride!
Order your official Summer Camp t-shirt for students and families. These shirts are perfect for all our exciting weekly adventures, staying cool during outdoor activities, and representing our school during our fun-filled field trips.
Available in sizes: YS, YM, YL, AS, AM
Available Color: Red, Yellow
Order today to make sure your camper is geared up and ready for a summer beyond the stars!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!