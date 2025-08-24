(Items 1 to 50) "Dream Trains - Voices of Hope" Silent Auction Fundraiser at Historic Michigan Central

Starting bid
Donated by: Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle
Pass for 4 people to attend Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle
Donated by: Serafyn Estate
Vintage Collectible Wall Plate Author Z. Flinta 1970 - 13.5" diameter
Donated By: Children of Heroes
A workshop at camp was conducted by military man Andriy and his brother. They are professional drone pilots and train soldiers to fly drones. They created their own training organization and have participated in festivals and presentations for children more than once. We brought gifts for the children in the form of small drones made with a 3D printer. We showed how drones work in practice, and the children flew on flight simulators, and together with the children we printed models of military tanks on a 3D printer, which were given to you.
Donated by: Children of Heroes
Hand drawn embroidery design on candles created by soldier's children attending summer camp.
Donated By: Larry Malone & Deborah Parnell
Handwoven Chainmail Bronze with Seraphite Stone Necklace - made by Artisan Larry Malone of Malone's Artisan Jewels
Donated by: Children of Heroes
Hand painted design on bomb (transport case for 60mm round) casing by a soldier's child attending summer camp - Children of Heroes
Donated by: Pryjma Estate
Halyna Cisaruk of St Michael Archangel for the UCARE fundraiser this fall. Approximately 6 1/2 by 4 1/2 but with frame approximately 10 1/2 by 8 1/4 inches.
Donated by: Valya Estate
"The hospitality of Abraham" and/or the "Trinity" where God the Father is looking at the Son and the Holy Spirit.Made in a factory in Kyiv, hand-painted wooden black eggs. Romanov and Stadnik are the names of authors of the paintings. Made in a factory in Kyiv, hand-painted wooden black eggs. Romanov and Stadnik are the names of authors of the paintings.
Donated by: Anonymous
2 Books and 3 animal ornaments
Donated by: Anonymous
Donated By: Anonymous
Stuffed Sister Fox from Koza Dereza, books and audio
Donated By: Anonymous
Bracelet with beads of Ukrainian and Christian symbols: Rhombic Cross - Saint Warrior Nestor - Trident - Saint Warrior George - Cross-Svarga, Ukrainian Bracelet Jewelry with Bronze Charms Slavic Symbol: Solar Dazhbog - Cross Svarga - Trident - Rhombic Cross - Sown Field art
Donated By: Yulia Koval
Self-care basket along with a gift certificate
Donated By: The Henry Ford
4 Admission Tickets to Henry Ford Museum or Greenfield Village
Donated By: Katya Beswerchij
26" x 32" Artist Ihor Hapon, born in Lviv in 1960
Donated By: Anonymous
War Souvenir Shot Glass Set: Set of 3 metallic cups, American Grenade Launcher Casings
Donated By: Wasyl and Oksana Ohar
14 book collection of Taras Shevchenko published in Chicago 1959
Donated By: Dr. Luba Petrusha
Program: Dvořák’s “New World” Symphony, written during his time in the US, draws on the character of American musical traditions, charting a path for later composers. The concert also looks elsewhere in the New World, with works from Mexico and Argentina that similarly incorporate national styles: Arturo Márquez’s trumpet concerto with virtuoso Pacho Flores and Alberto Ginastera’s dance-like variations.
Donated By: Barbara Melnik-Carson
Figurative Ceramic Sculpture 17Hx9Wx9D inches
Donated By: Irene Mokra
Ink Painting on Paper Framed
Donated By: Chrystyna Kozak
Myron Bilynsky, graphic artist, icon painter. After graduating from high school, he studied at the Krakow Academy of Arts (1935-1939). After the war, the couple with their two sons ended up in a displaced persons camp in Regensburg (Germany), a member of the art and visual arts section. He illustrated camp publications, drew posters, participated in the production of a series of camp postage stamps, and participated in camp art exhibitions. He worked mainly in the field of graphics and illustrations, and also painted genre paintings and landscapes. He participated in art exhibitions in various cities in Germany, Amsterdam, and Paris. In 1952, he moved with his family to New York (USA). He devoted himself to sacred art.
Donated By: Marta and Andrij Usztan
1970 original E. Kozak painting of a beautiful Ukrainian dancing girl. 21"x25"
Donated By: TeaHaus & Mammoth Distilling
Limited Edition Collector's Item
When Pravda Brewery in Ukraine saw its country being invaded, they decided to do something about it. So, they stopped brewing beer and started making Molotov cocktails. On each bottle they added this label you hold in your hands. A label that shouts their defiance before the wick is even lit. With the permission and encouragement of Pravda Brewery, Mammoth Distilling of Center Lake, Michigan created this vodka to support the people of Ukraine in their struggle. Proceeds from the sale of this bottle go to well vetted charities that serve victims and refugees of this senseless aggression.
Donated By: Anonymous
Ukrainian Motanka and Kolovrat Ornament collection from various artists across Ukraine. Kolovrat - an ancient symbol of sun and eternal movement of life. Motanka - traditional, needle-less rag doll that serves as a powerful talisman for protection, prosperity, and family continuity
Donated By: Anonymous
Ukrainian Art. Ukrainian Malevka - 18 Ukrainian Paintings To Color and learn about each beautiful work. Kingart watercolor pencils.
Donated By: Anonymous
The mitten characters from Koza Dereza - all made in Ukrainian with the very colorful ABABAHALAMAHA story book
Donated By: Anonymous
9" x 5 1/2", 3" Tall - Intricate, beautiful inlay work on this vintage box, along with an embroidered towel.
Donated By: Larry Malone and Deborah Parnell
Artisan stainless steel necklace with a hand-cut bronze thunderbird with a turquoise cabochon.
Donated By: Children of Heroes
Heorhiy Narbut, Ukrainian Master of Graphics (1886-1920) is one of the most prominent Ukrainian graphic artists and illustrators of 20th Century. Only 100,000 created - collector's item.
Donated By: Judy Crockett
They came to sit and dangle the feet by Brian Andreas, artist, writer and storyteller known worldwide for his lyrical stories and colorful sculptures and drawings. 11"x14"
A beautiful painting created by M. Krysto in 1979 of a traditional Ukrainian church in the Carpathian Mountains. 32"x27"
Donated By: Carson Family
Made in Houghton, Michigan 6 KBC - Keweenaw Beers, UP Glass and cheddar bacon snack sticks. All made in Michigan.
Donated By: Anonymous
The puzzle depicts the Cossacks' reply to the Sultan, a parody of his letter, as painted by Ilya Repin.
Donated By: Natalie Konowal
Ceramic Santa platter, balsam candle, ceramic St. Nicholas, 3 handmade ornaments from Ukraine, Tea Advent calendar and Starbucks Hot peppermint cocoa.
Donated By: Director of a Children's Building in Korosten
Traditional motanka handmade by a caring Director of a Children's Building in Korosten. Ukrainian folk amulet for protection. Bronze Amulet by a medal artist, Iryna Hubanova. Gaurdian Doll.
Donated By: Children of Heroes
Donated By: Watts Family
Tiger Chair Squad, 2 Tiger baseball hats, 2 XL Men's Majestic MLB, Quarter Zip Shirt
Donated By: Alexandra Kosogof
Volodymyr Tytulenko's painting 9"x12" Sunflowers unite incredible attention and love for the native land, a piece of warmth, brought by the artist finding innermost essence, value in every corner of Ukrainian nature.
Donated By: Detroit Institute of Arts
4 Complimentary tickets to the Detroit Film Theatre
Donated By: Marcia J. Bombyk
A 10.5’’ decorative motanka on a stand, in a purple dress with a detachable flower crown. Made in Ukraine.
Donated By: Marcia J. Bombyk
Traditional Hutsul style Ukrainian brass necklace known as Zgards. Center pendant is two birds, side pendants are Lunnitsy which confer protection among other powers. 18.5’’ in length.. Made in Ukraine.
Donated By: Marcia J. Bombyk
Hand painted stainless steel tray depicting a firebird and flowers. 13” diameter. Petrykivka traditional painting with protective varnish that can serve as decor in any room. Made in Ukraine.
Donated By: Marcia J. Bombyk
Vyshyvanka and pysanka themed folk art by Kyiv artist Olga Haydamaka. Evocative mystical traditions captured in an 8’x11’ wood poster with a backside hanger. Made in Ukraine
Donated By: Marcia J. Bombyk
A set of two CDs and a black tote bag from the Ukrainian musical quartet known as DakhaBrakha (“to give and to take”). The first album is “Alambari” (2020) and the second one is “Na Mezhi” (2009). . A 15’’ x 16.5’’ black cotton”Ukraine WIll WIn” tote bag accompanies the CDs. Made in Ukraine
Donated By: Marcia J. Bombyk
A 20’’ non-leather black cord with a sterling silver clasp and a sterling silver tryzub pendant. Made by Dadiverin in Kyiv.
Donated By: Marcia J. Bombyk
A traditional tapestry tablecloth in red and white. ( 102”l x 57”w). Easy machine wash (gentle, warm) and dry (low). Thread count 170 in linen, cotton, acrylic and polyester. Made in Ukraine.
Donated By: Barbara Arnett Cashmere
The shawl is 78" x 28". Highest grade of cashmere in the world from Nepal! Our artists sewed sequin stars in so many beautiful colors and hand-beaded the fringe in sparkling pink. 100% hand-made. One of a kind!
Donated By: Anonymous
The belt buckle is made of brass, cast. After being hand-finished with a tool, it is covered with a patina.
A leather buckle is attached to the buckle through a bar, connected to the belt itself with a screw, which allows you to easily shorten the belt.
The belt is made of natural vegetable-tanned calfskin. The country of origin of the leather is Italy.
Made in Ukraine! 46" - with instructions on how to adjust the size if need.
Donated By: Broadway in Detroit
2 Tickets to "Shucked" on Friday, December 26, 2025 @ 7:30pm at The Fisher Theatre.
