(Items 1 to 50) "Dream Trains - Voices of Hope" Silent Auction Fundraiser at Historic Michigan Central

Myron Bilynsky, graphic artist, icon painter. After graduating from high school, he studied at the Krakow Academy of Arts (1935-1939). After the war, the couple with their two sons ended up in a displaced persons camp in Regensburg (Germany), a member of the art and visual arts section. He illustrated camp publications, drew posters, participated in the production of a series of camp postage stamps, and participated in camp art exhibitions. He worked mainly in the field of graphics and illustrations, and also painted genre paintings and landscapes. He participated in art exhibitions in various cities in Germany, Amsterdam, and Paris. In 1952, he moved with his family to New York (USA). He devoted himself to sacred art.