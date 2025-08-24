Sales closed

(Items 1 to 50) "Dream Trains - Voices of Hope" Silent Auction Fundraiser at Historic Michigan Central

1 Candle Holder "Tree of Life" (FMV $53)
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Anonymous

Handmade in Ukraine - Klarma. https://klamra.com.ua/en/#about_company

2 Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle (FMV $80)
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle

Pass for 4 people to attend Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle

3 "The Easter" (FMV $700)
$250

Starting bid

Donated by: Serafyn Estate

Vintage Collectible Wall Plate Author Z. Flinta 1970 - 13.5" diameter

4 Kiwi Tank and Drones (FMV$50)
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Children of Heroes

A workshop at camp was conducted by military man Andriy and his brother. They are professional drone pilots and train soldiers to fly drones. They created their own training organization and have participated in festivals and presentations for children more than once. We brought gifts for the children in the form of small drones made with a 3D printer. We showed how drones work in practice, and the children flew on flight simulators, and together with the children we printed models of military tanks on a 3D printer, which were given to you.

5 Candles made by campers - Children of Heroes (FMV $30)
$15

Starting bid

Donated by: Children of Heroes

Hand drawn embroidery design on candles created by soldier's children attending summer camp.

6 Chainmail Bronze with Seraphite Stone (FMV$150)
$90

Starting bid

Donated By: Larry Malone & Deborah Parnell

Handwoven Chainmail Bronze with Seraphite Stone Necklace - made by Artisan Larry Malone of Malone's Artisan Jewels

7 Bomb Casing decorated by a soldier's child (FMV $150)
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Children of Heroes

Hand painted design on bomb (transport case for 60mm round) casing by a soldier's child attending summer camp - Children of Heroes

8 St. Michael Archangel (FMV $200)
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Pryjma Estate

Halyna Cisaruk of St Michael Archangel for the UCARE fundraiser this fall. Approximately 6 1/2 by 4 1/2 but with frame approximately 10 1/2 by 8 1/4 inches.

9 "Trinity" (FMV $50)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Valya Estate

"The hospitality of Abraham"  and/or the "Trinity" where God the Father is looking at the Son and the Holy Spirit.Made in a factory in Kyiv, hand-painted wooden black eggs. Romanov and Stadnik are the names of authors of the paintings. Made in a factory in Kyiv, hand-painted wooden black eggs. Romanov and Stadnik are the names of authors of the paintings.

10 Prymachenko Set #1 (FMV $200)
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Anonymous

2 Books and 3 animal ornaments

11 Pin (FMV $15)
$15

Starting bid

Donated by: Anonymous

12 Fox and Fun (FMV $100)
$60

Starting bid

Donated By: Anonymous

Stuffed Sister Fox from Koza Dereza, books and audio

13 Bracelet (FNMV $80)
$50

Starting bid

Donated By: Anonymous

Bracelet with beads of Ukrainian and Christian symbols: Rhombic Cross - Saint Warrior Nestor - Trident - Saint Warrior George - Cross-Svarga, Ukrainian Bracelet Jewelry with Bronze Charms Slavic Symbol: Solar Dazhbog - Cross Svarga - Trident - Rhombic Cross - Sown Field art

14 Self Care Basket (FMV $100)
$50

Starting bid

Donated By: Yulia Koval

Self-care basket along with a gift certificate

15 Tickets The Henry Ford or Greenfield Village (FMV $164)
$85

Starting bid

Donated By: The Henry Ford

4 Admission Tickets to Henry Ford Museum or Greenfield Village

16 $700 Ukrainian Still Life FMV ($700)
$300

Starting bid

Donated By: Katya Beswerchij

26" x 32" Artist Ihor Hapon, born in Lviv in 1960

17 War Souvenir Shot Glass Set (FMV $99)
$50

Starting bid

Donated By: Anonymous

War Souvenir Shot Glass Set: Set of 3 metallic cups, American Grenade Launcher Casings

18 Taras Shevchenko Book Collection (FMV $500)
$300

Starting bid

Donated By: Wasyl and Oksana Ohar

14 book collection of Taras Shevchenko published in Chicago 1959

19 Symphony Tickets and Parking (FMV $122)
$65

Starting bid

Donated By: Dr. Luba Petrusha

Program: Dvořák’s “New World” Symphony, written during his time in the US, draws on the character of American musical traditions, charting a path for later composers. The concert also looks elsewhere in the New World, with works from Mexico and Argentina that similarly incorporate national styles: Arturo Márquez’s trumpet concerto with virtuoso Pacho Flores and Alberto Ginastera’s dance-like variations.

20 Mavka (FMV $500)
$300

Starting bid

Donated By: Barbara Melnik-Carson

Figurative Ceramic Sculpture 17Hx9Wx9D inches

21 Zingerman’s Flowers (FMV $150)
$90

Starting bid

Donated By: Irene Mokra

Ink Painting on Paper Framed

22 Christmas Carol - Myron Bilinsky (FMV $600)
$400

Starting bid

Donated By: Chrystyna Kozak

Myron Bilynsky, graphic artist, icon painter. After graduating from high school, he studied at the Krakow Academy of Arts (1935-1939). After the war, the couple with their two sons ended up in a displaced persons camp in Regensburg (Germany), a member of the art and visual arts section. He illustrated camp publications, drew posters, participated in the production of a series of camp postage stamps, and participated in camp art exhibitions. He worked mainly in the field of graphics and illustrations, and also painted genre paintings and landscapes. He participated in art exhibitions in various cities in Germany, Amsterdam, and Paris. In 1952, he moved with his family to New York (USA). He devoted himself to sacred art.

23 E. Kozak - Ukrainian Dancer (FMV Priceless)
$400

Starting bid

Donated By: Marta and Andrij Usztan

1970 original E. Kozak painting of a beautiful Ukrainian dancing girl. 21"x25"

24 Russian Warship Go F*** Yourself Vodka (FMV $90)
$60

Starting bid

Donated By: TeaHaus & Mammoth Distilling

Limited Edition Collector's Item

When Pravda Brewery in Ukraine saw its country being invaded, they decided to do something about it. So, they stopped brewing beer and started making Molotov cocktails. On each bottle they added this label you hold in your hands. A label that shouts their defiance before the wick is even lit. With the permission and encouragement of Pravda Brewery, Mammoth Distilling of Center Lake, Michigan created this vodka to support the people of Ukraine in their struggle. Proceeds from the sale of this bottle go to well vetted charities that serve victims and refugees of this senseless aggression.

25 Motanka and Kolovrat Ornament Collection (FMV$150)
$50

Starting bid

Donated By: Anonymous

Ukrainian Motanka and Kolovrat Ornament collection from various artists across Ukraine. Kolovrat - an ancient symbol of sun and eternal movement of life. Motanka - traditional, needle-less rag doll that serves as a powerful talisman for protection, prosperity, and family continuity

26 Creative Peacefulness (FMV $65)
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Anonymous

Ukrainian Art. Ukrainian Malevka - 18 Ukrainian Paintings To Color and learn about each beautiful work. Kingart watercolor pencils.

27 The Mitten (FMV $135)
$65

Starting bid

Donated By: Anonymous

The mitten characters from Koza Dereza - all made in Ukrainian with the very colorful ABABAHALAMAHA story book

28 Vintage Inlay Ukrainian Box (FMV $250)
$125

Starting bid

Donated By: Anonymous

9" x 5 1/2", 3" Tall - Intricate, beautiful inlay work on this vintage box, along with an embroidered towel.

29 "Thunderbird" Handmade Jewelry (FMV $95)
$55

Starting bid

Donated By: Larry Malone and Deborah Parnell

Artisan stainless steel necklace with a hand-cut bronze thunderbird with a turquoise cabochon.

30 100 Hryvnia Banknote designed by Heorhiy Narbut (FMV ?)
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Children of Heroes

Heorhiy Narbut, Ukrainian Master of Graphics (1886-1920) is one of the most prominent Ukrainian graphic artists and illustrators of 20th Century. Only 100,000 created - collector's item.

31 True things Art Print (FMV $45)
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Judy Crockett

They came to sit and dangle the feet by Brian Andreas, artist, writer and storyteller known worldwide for his lyrical stories and colorful sculptures and drawings. 11"x14"

32 A wooden church in the country (FMV $800)
$200

Starting bid

A beautiful painting created by M. Krysto in 1979 of a traditional Ukrainian church in the Carpathian Mountains. 32"x27"

33 Houghton Michigan Fun Pack (FMV $30)
$15

Starting bid

Donated By: Carson Family

Made in Houghton, Michigan 6 KBC - Keweenaw Beers, UP Glass and cheddar bacon snack sticks. All made in Michigan.

34 "Zaporozhian Cossaks" Puzzle (FMV $30)
$15

Starting bid

Donated By: Anonymous

The puzzle depicts the Cossacks' reply to the Sultan, a parody of his letter, as painted by Ilya Repin.

35 Christmas Joy ($FMV $150)
$60

Starting bid

Donated By: Natalie Konowal

Ceramic Santa platter, balsam candle, ceramic St. Nicholas, 3 handmade ornaments from Ukraine, Tea Advent calendar and Starbucks Hot peppermint cocoa.

36 Motanka and Kolovrat Ornament Collection (FMV $50)
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Director of a Children's Building in Korosten

Traditional motanka handmade by a caring Director of a Children's Building in Korosten. Ukrainian folk amulet for protection. Bronze Amulet by a medal artist, Iryna Hubanova. Gaurdian Doll.

37 Kiwi Tank and Drones Set #2 (FMV $50)
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Children of Heroes

A workshop at camp was conducted by military man Andriy and his brother. They are professional drone pilots and train soldiers to fly drones. They created their own training organization and have participated in festivals and presentations for children more than once. We brought gifts for the children in the form of small drones made with a 3D printers. We showed how drones work in practice, and the children flew on flight simulators, and together with the children we printed models of military tanks on a 3D printer, which were given to you.

38 Detroit Tigers Basket (FMV $210)
$50

Starting bid

Donated By: Watts Family

Tiger Chair Squad, 2 Tiger baseball hats, 2 XL Men's Majestic MLB, Quarter Zip Shirt

39 Sunflowers by Volodymyr Tytulenko (FMV $315)
$100

Starting bid

Donated By: Alexandra Kosogof

Volodymyr Tytulenko's painting 9"x12" Sunflowers unite incredible attention and love for the native land, a piece of warmth, brought by the artist finding innermost essence, value in every corner of Ukrainian nature.

40 Detroit Institute of Arts Detroit Film Theatre (FMV $46)
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Detroit Institute of Arts

4 Complimentary tickets to the Detroit Film Theatre

41 Motanka (FMV $100)
$50

Starting bid

Donated By: Marcia J. Bombyk

A 10.5’’ decorative motanka on a stand, in a purple dress with a detachable flower crown. Made in Ukraine.

42 Zgards Necklace “Birds and Lunnitsy” (FMV $170)
$90

Starting bid

Donated By: Marcia J. Bombyk

Traditional Hutsul style Ukrainian brass necklace known as Zgards. Center pendant is two birds, side pendants are Lunnitsy which confer protection among other powers. 18.5’’ in length.. Made in Ukraine.

43 Petrykivka Tray (FMV $60)
$30

Starting bid

Donated By: Marcia J. Bombyk

Hand painted stainless steel tray depicting a firebird and flowers. 13” diameter. Petrykivka traditional painting with protective varnish that can serve as decor in any room. Made in Ukraine.

44 Folk Art Wood Poster (FMV $70)
$35

Starting bid

Donated By: Marcia J. Bombyk

Vyshyvanka and pysanka themed folk art by Kyiv artist Olga Haydamaka. Evocative mystical traditions captured in an 8’x11’ wood poster with a backside hanger. Made in Ukraine

45 2 DakhaBrakha CDs and Tote Bag (FMV $75)
$40

Starting bid

Donated By: Marcia J. Bombyk

A set of two CDs and a black tote bag from the Ukrainian musical quartet known as DakhaBrakha (“to give and to take”). The first album is “Alambari” (2020) and the second one is “Na Mezhi” (2009). . A 15’’ x 16.5’’ black cotton”Ukraine WIll WIn” tote bag accompanies the CDs. Made in Ukraine

46 Tryzub Pendant on Cord Necklace (FMV $58)
$30

Starting bid

Donated By: Marcia J. Bombyk

A 20’’ non-leather black cord with a sterling silver clasp and a sterling silver tryzub pendant. Made by Dadiverin in Kyiv.

47 Traditional Tapestry Tablecloth (FMV $65)
$35

Starting bid

Donated By: Marcia J. Bombyk

A traditional tapestry tablecloth in red and white. ( 102”l x 57”w). Easy machine wash (gentle, warm) and dry (low). Thread count 170 in linen, cotton, acrylic and polyester. Made in Ukraine.

48 Beautiful, hand made cashmere shawl (FMV $400)
$100

Starting bid

Donated By: Barbara Arnett Cashmere

The shawl is 78" x 28". Highest grade of cashmere in the world from Nepal! Our artists sewed sequin stars in so many beautiful colors and hand-beaded the fringe in sparkling pink. 100% hand-made. One of a kind!

49 Woman's Vyshyvanka - Leather Belt "Barva" (FMV $75)
$60

Starting bid

Donated By: Anonymous

The belt buckle is made of brass, cast. After being hand-finished with a tool, it is covered with a patina.
A leather buckle is attached to the buckle through a bar, connected to the belt itself with a screw, which allows you to easily shorten the belt.
The belt is made of natural vegetable-tanned calfskin. The country of origin of the leather is Italy.
Made in Ukraine! 46" - with instructions on how to adjust the size if need.

50 2 Tickets to "Shucked" Broadway in Detroit (FMV $210)
$75

Starting bid

Donated By: Broadway in Detroit

2 Tickets to "Shucked" on Friday, December 26, 2025 @ 7:30pm at The Fisher Theatre.

