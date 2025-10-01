(Items 51 to 100) Dream Trains Auction "Dream Trains - Voices of Hope" Silent Auction Fundraiser at Historic Michigan Central

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Donated By: Anonymous
Maria Prymachenko Ukrainian folk art book art painting artist, puzzle, collectors pin and t-shirt.
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Donated By: Serafyn Estate
We believe it is another plate by Zynovii Flinka (1935-1988) - A Ukrainian ceramic artists, painter and graphic artists. 17" diameter wall plate.
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Donated By: Children of Heroes
This commemorative banknote has all the security features that are incorporated in the existing family of Ukrainian banknotes. Date issued 2024. This banknote was designed by Ukraine's honored artists: Volodymyr Taran, Oleksander Kharuk and Serhiy Kharuk
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Donated By: Larry Malone & Deborah Parnell
Copper hand cut bracelet and bronze earrings with pearls - made by Artisan Larry Malone of Malone's Artisan Jewels
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Donated By: Anonymous
Buckle "Free Bird". The buckle depicts two symbols of Ukraine: an attacking falcon and a flag. The oldest symbol of Ukraine is protected by one of the newest.
The belt buckle is made of brass, by casting. After manual processing with a tool, it is covered with patina. A leather strap is attached to the buckle through a bar, connected to the belt itself with a screw, which allows you to easily shorten the belt.
Made in Ukraine! 46" - with instructions on how to adjust if needed.
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Donated By: Switlana Petrusha
36"x16" Beautiful embroidered runner with rich orange and green colors - Hutzul region of Ukraine. Hand embroidery.
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Donated By: Switlana Petrusha
26"x28" Beautiful embroidered square table cover with rich orange and green colors - Hutzul region of Ukraine. Hand embroidery.
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Donated By: Valya Estate
In the Orthodox tradition, the story of Saint Elijah the Prophet involves God commanding ravens to feed him with bread and meat after Elijah declared God's will to the wicked King Ahab. Made in a factory in Kyiv, hand-painted wooden black eggs. Romanov and Stadnik are the names of authors of the paintings.
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Donated By: Anonymous
Hand crafted purse by a L'viv artist, using photos and different textures for interesting conversation piece.
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Donated By: Anonymous
Jenna Kator collection vegan leather designed in Michigan
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Donated By: Anonymous
Artist, Peter Semehen from Tofino, Canada creates a beautiful print of the poisonous mushrooms found in the mountains of Ukraine 16"x12"
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Donated By: Anonymous
Artist, Peter Semehen from Tofino, Canada creates a beautiful print, Ukrainian farm tractors recovering russian tanks, trucks and missile launchers that got stuck in their muddy fields have certainly helped. 16"x12"
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Donated By: Nataliia Savenko
Whimsical made in Ukraine shirt - Size L
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Donated By: Nataliia Savenko
Ukrainian- bead embroidered blouse by Nataliia Savenko, a UCARE alumni and current volunteer (size - L)
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Donated By: Serafyn Estate
Antique Virgin Mary and Baby Jesus Needlepoint Embroidery Hand Made Stitched Framed in Gold Gilt Frame Wall Art Hanging Original 18"x22"
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Donated By: Anonymous (gifted at St. Josaphat's Fish Fry)
Girl with Bandura - E. Kozak Print, beautiful mat and frame 14"x17"
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Donated By: Brenda Gaunt
Modern Handmade Quilt by Brenda Gaunt 60"x84" (5'x7')
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Donated By: Loginsky Family
Tickets (2) to Hubbard St. Dance - Detroit Opera House Sat. Jan.24, 2026 7:30pm
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Donated By: Aveda - Somerset Mall
Aveda - Stress relief tea set and oil
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Donated By: Loginsky Family
Men's Sweater Made in Ukraine - Large. Made in Ukraine
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Donated By: Loginsky Family
Tickets (2) to Stars of American Ballet - Detroit Opera House Sat. Oct. 18, 2026 7:30pm
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Donated By: Loginsky Family
Gerdan - Handmade Bead Necklace Traditional Ukrainian Artistry
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Donated By: Lauren Gaunt
Arcadia Dunes, Lake Michigan oil on canvas, artist: Lauren Gaunt 20 5/8" x 24 5/8"
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Donated By: Loginsky Family
Tickets (2) to Highways and Valleys - Detroit Opera House Sat. Dec. 13, 2025 7:30pm
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Donated By: Brenda Gaunt and Nancy Keegan
Beautiful handmade baby quilt by Brenda Gaunt 4'x4' Books and a soft stuffed giraffe
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Donated By: Loginsky Family
Tickets (2) to Paul Taylor Dance Company - Detroit Opera House Sat. Apr 11, 2026 7:30pm
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Donated By: Loginsky Family
Boxed set Downton Abbey Cookbooks
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Donated By: Loginsky Family
Tickets (2) to Dance Theatre of Harlem - Detroit Opera House Sat. Nov. 15, 2025 7:30pm
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Donated By: Loginsky Family
The Antiques Collection and The Fine Arts Collection of The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company
Wilde, Wilson. Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company
Published by The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company, Hartford, Connecticut, 1987
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Donated By: Laila Kujala (artist)
This is a mixed media environmental piece, a wolf praying and asking for help from Mother Earth to protect its environment. Framed 20"x10"
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Donated By: Oksana
1 Hour phot session by professional photographer Oksana
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Donated By: John and Jennifer Gustafson
Matted unframed print Blue Jay by Michigan bird artist Jim Grogan 11"x14"
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Donated By: Brickmania
Heroes of Ukraine Pt.1 includes building instructions for twelve iconic pieces of equipment used by the Ukrainian Defenders. Inside is a high-quality vinyl sticker sheet with markings for all the vehicles included in the book. Each model includes a parts list to help locate all of the parts needed to build your model.
The "Ghost of Kyiv" minifigure was designed for the legendary morale booster that is said to be a representation of the entire 40th Air Force brigade. "Juice" helped to create this figure, he sent photos of "Ghost" with this figure.
The "Juice" minifigure was designed in memory of our friend and hero Andrii Pilshchykov aka “Juice”, a heroic fighter pilot. The "Cat Lady" minifigure was designed to represent one of the many Ukrainian women who continue to fight for Ukraine.
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Donated By: John and Jennifer Gustafson
Matted unframed print Hawks by Michigan bird artist Jim Grogan 11"x14"
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Donated By: Telly's Greenhouse
*** MUST BE IN ATTENDANCE *** A beautiful fall arrangement
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Donated By: Detroit Tigers
Jackson Jobe Autographed Photo with a hologram to certify it has been authenticated by Major League Baseball.
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Donated By: Max
2 Hour Art & Architecture Tour of Detroit for up to 10 people expires Dec. 2026
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Donated By: Liubov Kacmar
Painting and poem by Liubov, a UCARE stipend recipient, wrote a heartfelt poem and painted her feelings on canvas to be taken to America
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Donated By: Tipping Point Theatre
2 Tickets good for any preview performance T Tipping Point Theatre in Northville, MI expires 10/3/2026
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Donated By: Children of Heroes
The air plasticine modeling workshop was conducted by Maksym with his computer science teacher, Ms. Oriseya from Novorozdilskyi Secondary Educational Service School for I-III Degrees No. 5. Their products have repeatedly participated in exhibitions and auctions to raise funds for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
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Donated By: Children of Heroes
The air plasticine modeling workshop was conducted by Maksym with his computer science teacher, Ms. Oriseya from Novorozdilskyi Secondary Educational Service School for I-III Degrees No. 5. Their products have repeatedly participated in exhibitions and auctions to raise funds for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
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Donated By: Anonymous
Nadia Starovoytova - Ukrainian fashion-textile designer of fine arts and a graphic artist. Her works are in private collections throughout the world.
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Donated by: Khrystyna Rachytska
Beautiful wooden necklace, made from barrels in Ukraine donated by Khrystyna Rachytska when she took part in the UCARE Fashion Show.
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Donated by: Drs. Marko and Nadia Juzych
Electronic tickets that will be transfered to the lucky highest bidders. Red Wing Hockey Tickets (2) Red Wings vs. Winnepeg Jets, New Year's Eve at 6:30. Section 11, row 13 seats 13 & 14.
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Donated by: Lisa Lepak
Rare book that seems to be in alignment with your ongoing efforts and initiatives to support Ukrainian artists and children affected by the war of aggression on our beloved Ukraine. “Young Artists of the World: Ukraine – Sasha Kotyenko’s Painting ‘Embroidery Time’,” curated by Jacquiline Touba, Ph.D., and Barbara Glasser, in collaboration with the IACA World Awareness Children’s Museum.
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Donated by: Dr. and Mrs. Zenon Kossak
A beautiful mixed-media painting from Ukraine 18" x 22" from Ukraine
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Donated by: Anonymous
Fantastic restaurant that has proudly had the Ukrainian flag haning outside since the beginning of the war. The space is eclectic and fun, the food is fantastic and the servers - outstanding!
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Donated By TeaHaus in Ann Arbor
Variety of Premium Loose-Leaf Teas, including the "Slava Ukrayini" Blend, Tea Pot & Cup set, tea making accessories and a tea themed tote bag, $25 in-store gift certificate, the informative Tea for Dummies Book - authored and autographed by Lisa McDonald (TeaHaus Owner) & Jill Rheinheimer.
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Donated by: Leon and Lulu
A package full of Christmas delightfulness: Ornaments, candles, cards, napkins and a tea towel
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Feel free to donate as much as you are able to. Thank you!
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