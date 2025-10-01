(Items 51 to 100) Dream Trains Auction "Dream Trains - Voices of Hope" Silent Auction Fundraiser at Historic Michigan Central

Donated By: Brickmania

Heroes of Ukraine Pt.1 includes building instructions for twelve iconic pieces of equipment used by the Ukrainian Defenders. Inside is a high-quality vinyl sticker sheet with markings for all the vehicles included in the book. Each model includes a parts list to help locate all of the parts needed to build your model.

The "Ghost of Kyiv" minifigure was designed for the legendary morale booster that is said to be a representation of the entire 40th Air Force brigade. "Juice" helped to create this figure, he sent photos of "Ghost" with this figure.

The "Juice" minifigure was designed in memory of our friend and hero Andrii Pilshchykov aka “Juice”, a heroic fighter pilot. The "Cat Lady" minifigure was designed to represent one of the many Ukrainian women who continue to fight for Ukraine.