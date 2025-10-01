Hosted by

Ukrainian Children's Aid and Relief Effort Inc

About this event

Sales closed

(Items 51 to 100) Dream Trains Auction "Dream Trains - Voices of Hope" Silent Auction Fundraiser at Historic Michigan Central

52 Maria Prymachenko Set #2 (FMV $150) item
52 Maria Prymachenko Set #2 (FMV $150)
$75

Starting bid

Donated By: Anonymous

Maria Prymachenko Ukrainian folk art book art painting artist, puzzle, collectors pin and t-shirt.

51 Decorative Wall Plate (FMV $Unknown) item
51 Decorative Wall Plate (FMV $Unknown)
$150

Starting bid

Donated By: Serafyn Estate

We believe it is another plate by Zynovii Flinka (1935-1988) - A Ukrainian ceramic artists, painter and graphic artists. 17" diameter wall plate.

53 50 Hryvnia Banknote "Unity Saves the World"-FMV $Unknown item
53 50 Hryvnia Banknote "Unity Saves the World"-FMV $Unknown
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Children of Heroes

This commemorative banknote has all the security features that are incorporated in the existing family of Ukrainian banknotes. Date issued 2024. This banknote was designed by Ukraine's honored artists: Volodymyr Taran, Oleksander Kharuk and Serhiy Kharuk

54 Copper Bracelet and Bronze earrings with pearls (FMV $70) item
54 Copper Bracelet and Bronze earrings with pearls (FMV $70)
$45

Starting bid

Donated By: Larry Malone & Deborah Parnell

Copper hand cut bracelet and bronze earrings with pearls - made by Artisan Larry Malone of Malone's Artisan Jewels

55 Men's Belt - Buckle "Free Bird" (FMV $100) item
55 Men's Belt - Buckle "Free Bird" (FMV $100)
$75

Starting bid

Donated By: Anonymous

Buckle "Free Bird". The buckle depicts two symbols of Ukraine: an attacking falcon and a flag. The oldest symbol of Ukraine is protected by one of the newest.
The belt buckle is made of brass, by casting. After manual processing with a tool, it is covered with patina. A leather strap is attached to the buckle through a bar, connected to the belt itself with a screw, which allows you to easily shorten the belt.
Made in Ukraine! 46" - with instructions on how to adjust if needed.

56 Hutzulsky embroidered runner (FMV $300) item
56 Hutzulsky embroidered runner (FMV $300)
$150

Starting bid

Donated By: Switlana Petrusha

36"x16" Beautiful embroidered runner with rich orange and green colors - Hutzul region of Ukraine. Hand embroidery.

57 Hutsulsky square table cover (FMV $450) item
57 Hutsulsky square table cover (FMV $450)
$200

Starting bid

Donated By: Switlana Petrusha

26"x28" Beautiful embroidered square table cover with rich orange and green colors - Hutzul region of Ukraine. Hand embroidery.

58 St. Elijah the Prophet (FMV $50) item
58 St. Elijah the Prophet (FMV $50)
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Valya Estate

In the Orthodox tradition, the story of Saint Elijah the Prophet involves God commanding ravens to feed him with bread and meat after Elijah declared God's will to the wicked King Ahab. Made in a factory in Kyiv, hand-painted wooden black eggs. Romanov and Stadnik are the names of authors of the paintings.

59 Artistic Design Purse (FMV $40) item
59 Artistic Design Purse (FMV $40)
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Anonymous

Hand crafted purse by a L'viv artist, using photos and different textures for interesting conversation piece.

60 jenna kator vegan leather made in Michigan (FMV $59) item
60 jenna kator vegan leather made in Michigan (FMV $59)
$30

Starting bid

Donated By: Anonymous

Jenna Kator collection vegan leather designed in Michigan

61 Mukhomory Print (FMV $80) item
61 Mukhomory Print (FMV $80)
$40

Starting bid

Donated By: Anonymous

Artist, Peter Semehen from Tofino, Canada creates a beautiful print of the poisonous mushrooms found in the mountains of Ukraine 16"x12"

62 Tractor Pulling russian Tank Print (FMV $80) item
62 Tractor Pulling russian Tank Print (FMV $80)
$40

Starting bid

Donated By: Anonymous

Artist, Peter Semehen from Tofino, Canada creates a beautiful print, Ukrainian farm tractors recovering russian tanks, trucks and missile launchers that got stuck in their muddy fields have certainly helped. 16"x12"

63 Ukrainian made shirt by Nataliia Savenko, a UCARE alumni item
63 Ukrainian made shirt by Nataliia Savenko, a UCARE alumni
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Nataliia Savenko

Whimsical made in Ukraine shirt - Size L

64 Ukrainian - bead embroidered by Natalka blouse (FMV $200) item
64 Ukrainian - bead embroidered by Natalka blouse (FMV $200)
$100

Starting bid

Donated By: Nataliia Savenko

Ukrainian- bead embroidered blouse by Nataliia Savenko, a UCARE alumni and current volunteer (size - L)

65 Antique Needlepoint Embroidery Tapestry (FMV $385) item
65 Antique Needlepoint Embroidery Tapestry (FMV $385)
$120

Starting bid

Donated By: Serafyn Estate

Antique Virgin Mary and Baby Jesus Needlepoint Embroidery Hand Made Stitched Framed in Gold Gilt Frame Wall Art Hanging Original 18"x22"

66 Girl with Bandura (FMV $300) item
66 Girl with Bandura (FMV $300)
$150

Starting bid

Donated By: Anonymous (gifted at St. Josaphat's Fish Fry)

Girl with Bandura - E. Kozak Print, beautiful mat and frame 14"x17"

67 Modern Handmade Quilt by Brenda Gaunt (FMV $300) item
67 Modern Handmade Quilt by Brenda Gaunt (FMV $300)
$150

Starting bid

Donated By: Brenda Gaunt

Modern Handmade Quilt by Brenda Gaunt 60"x84" (5'x7')

68 Tickets (2) Hubbard St. Dance - DTOpera (FMV $240) item
68 Tickets (2) Hubbard St. Dance - DTOpera (FMV $240)
$120

Starting bid

Donated By: Loginsky Family

Tickets (2) to Hubbard St. Dance - Detroit Opera House Sat. Jan.24, 2026 7:30pm

69 Aveda - Stress relief tea set and oil (FMV $40) item
69 Aveda - Stress relief tea set and oil (FMV $40)
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Aveda - Somerset Mall

Aveda - Stress relief tea set and oil

70 Javelin - Men's Christmas Sweater (FMV $80) item
70 Javelin - Men's Christmas Sweater (FMV $80)
$40

Starting bid

Donated By: Loginsky Family

Men's Sweater Made in Ukraine - Large. Made in Ukraine

71 Tickets (2) Stars of American Ballet - DTOpera (FMV $240) item
71 Tickets (2) Stars of American Ballet - DTOpera (FMV $240)
$120

Starting bid

Donated By: Loginsky Family

Tickets (2) to Stars of American Ballet - Detroit Opera House Sat. Oct. 18, 2026 7:30pm

72 Gerdan - Handmade traditional beaded necklace (FMV $50) item
72 Gerdan - Handmade traditional beaded necklace (FMV $50)
$30

Starting bid

Donated By: Loginsky Family

Gerdan - Handmade Bead Necklace Traditional Ukrainian Artistry

73 Arcadia Dunes, Lake Michigan (FMV $250) item
73 Arcadia Dunes, Lake Michigan (FMV $250)
$125

Starting bid

Donated By: Lauren Gaunt

Arcadia Dunes, Lake Michigan oil on canvas, artist: Lauren Gaunt 20 5/8" x 24 5/8"

74 Tickets (2) Highways and Valleys - DTOpera (FMV $240) item
74 Tickets (2) Highways and Valleys - DTOpera (FMV $240)
$120

Starting bid

Donated By: Loginsky Family

Tickets (2) to Highways and Valleys - Detroit Opera House Sat. Dec. 13, 2025 7:30pm

75 Baby Comfort (FMV $150) item
75 Baby Comfort (FMV $150)
$75

Starting bid

Donated By: Brenda Gaunt and Nancy Keegan

Beautiful handmade baby quilt by Brenda Gaunt 4'x4' Books and a soft stuffed giraffe

76 Tickets (2) Paul Taylor Dance Company DTOpera (FMV $240) item
76 Tickets (2) Paul Taylor Dance Company DTOpera (FMV $240)
$120

Starting bid

Donated By: Loginsky Family

Tickets (2) to Paul Taylor Dance Company - Detroit Opera House Sat. Apr 11, 2026 7:30pm

77 Downtown Abbey Cookbook set (FMV $50) item
77 Downtown Abbey Cookbook set (FMV $50)
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Loginsky Family

Boxed set Downton Abbey Cookbooks

78 Tix (2) Dance Theatre of Harlem DTOpera House (FMV $204) item
78 Tix (2) Dance Theatre of Harlem DTOpera House (FMV $204)
$120

Starting bid

Donated By: Loginsky Family

Tickets (2) to Dance Theatre of Harlem - Detroit Opera House Sat. Nov. 15, 2025 7:30pm

79 The Antiques and The Fine Arts Collection (FMV $150) item
79 The Antiques and The Fine Arts Collection (FMV $150) item
79 The Antiques and The Fine Arts Collection (FMV $150)
$75

Starting bid

Donated By: Loginsky Family

The Antiques Collection and The Fine Arts Collection of The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company
Wilde, Wilson. Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company
Published by The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company, Hartford, Connecticut, 1987

80 "Wolf's Prayer" (FMV $135) item
80 "Wolf's Prayer" (FMV $135)
$85

Starting bid

Donated By: Laila Kujala (artist)

This is a mixed media environmental piece, a wolf praying and asking for help from Mother Earth to protect its environment. Framed 20"x10"

81 Photography by Oksana (FMV $100) item
81 Photography by Oksana (FMV $100)
$50

Starting bid

Donated By: Oksana

1 Hour phot session by professional photographer Oksana

82 Blue Jay by Michigan bird artist Jim Grogan (FMV $65) item
82 Blue Jay by Michigan bird artist Jim Grogan (FMV $65)
$35

Starting bid

Donated By: John and Jennifer Gustafson

Matted unframed print Blue Jay by Michigan bird artist Jim Grogan 11"x14"

83 Heros of Ukraine Book and Lego Style Figurines (FMV $225) item
83 Heros of Ukraine Book and Lego Style Figurines (FMV $225)
$100

Starting bid

Donated By: Brickmania

Heroes of Ukraine Pt.1 includes building instructions for twelve iconic pieces of equipment used by the Ukrainian Defenders. Inside is a high-quality vinyl sticker sheet with markings for all the vehicles included in the book. Each model includes a parts list to help locate all of the parts needed to build your model.
The "Ghost of Kyiv" minifigure was designed for the legendary morale booster that is said to be a representation of the entire 40th Air Force brigade. "Juice" helped to create this figure, he sent photos of "Ghost" with this figure.
The "Juice" minifigure was designed in memory of our friend and hero Andrii Pilshchykov aka “Juice”, a heroic fighter pilot. The "Cat Lady" minifigure was designed to represent one of the many Ukrainian women who continue to fight for Ukraine.

84 Hawks by Michigan bird artist Jim Grogan (FMV $65) item
84 Hawks by Michigan bird artist Jim Grogan (FMV $65)
$35

Starting bid

Donated By: John and Jennifer Gustafson

Matted unframed print Hawks by Michigan bird artist Jim Grogan 11"x14"

85 * Must be in attendance * Telly's Fall Planters (FMV $75) item
85 * Must be in attendance * Telly's Fall Planters (FMV $75) item
85 * Must be in attendance * Telly's Fall Planters (FMV $75)
$35

Starting bid

Donated By: Telly's Greenhouse

*** MUST BE IN ATTENDANCE *** A beautiful fall arrangement

86 Jackson Jobe Autographed Photo (FMV $100) item
86 Jackson Jobe Autographed Photo (FMV $100)
$50

Starting bid

Donated By: Detroit Tigers

Jackson Jobe Autographed Photo with a hologram to certify it has been authenticated by Major League Baseball.

87 Art & Architecture Tour of Detroit (FMV $100) item
87 Art & Architecture Tour of Detroit (FMV $100)
$50

Starting bid

Donated By: Max

2 Hour Art & Architecture Tour of Detroit for up to 10 people expires Dec. 2026

88 Rejoice painting by Liubov - orphaned scholar (FMV $?) item
88 Rejoice painting by Liubov - orphaned scholar (FMV $?) item
88 Rejoice painting by Liubov - orphaned scholar (FMV $?)
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Liubov Kacmar

Painting and poem by Liubov, a UCARE stipend recipient, wrote a heartfelt poem and painted her feelings on canvas to be taken to America

89 Tipping Point Theatre - Northville 2 Tickets (FMV $50) item
89 Tipping Point Theatre - Northville 2 Tickets (FMV $50)
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Tipping Point Theatre

2 Tickets good for any preview performance T Tipping Point Theatre in Northville, MI expires 10/3/2026

90 Warship made by Children of Heroes (FMV $Unknown) item
90 Warship made by Children of Heroes (FMV $Unknown)
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Children of Heroes

The air plasticine modeling workshop was conducted by Maksym with his computer science teacher, Ms. Oriseya from Novorozdilskyi Secondary Educational Service School for I-III Degrees No. 5. Their products have repeatedly participated in exhibitions and auctions to raise funds for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

91 Tank made by Children of Heroes (FMV $Unknown) item
91 Tank made by Children of Heroes (FMV $Unknown)
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Children of Heroes

The air plasticine modeling workshop was conducted by Maksym with his computer science teacher, Ms. Oriseya from Novorozdilskyi Secondary Educational Service School for I-III Degrees No. 5. Their products have repeatedly participated in exhibitions and auctions to raise funds for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

92 Original Carolers by Nadia Starovoytova (FMV $650) item
92 Original Carolers by Nadia Starovoytova (FMV $650)
$300

Starting bid

Donated By: Anonymous

Nadia Starovoytova - Ukrainian fashion-textile designer of fine arts and a graphic artist. Her works are in private collections throughout the world.

93 Wooden Necklace - Khrystyna Rachytska (FMV $100) item
93 Wooden Necklace - Khrystyna Rachytska (FMV $100)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Khrystyna Rachytska

Beautiful wooden necklace, made from barrels in Ukraine donated by Khrystyna Rachytska when she took part in the UCARE Fashion Show.

94 Red Wing Tickets (2) vs. Winnepeg Jets NY Eve (FMV $536) item
94 Red Wing Tickets (2) vs. Winnepeg Jets NY Eve (FMV $536)
$250

Starting bid

Donated by: Drs. Marko and Nadia Juzych

Electronic tickets that will be transfered to the lucky highest bidders. Red Wing Hockey Tickets (2) Red Wings vs. Winnepeg Jets, New Year's Eve at 6:30. Section 11, row 13 seats 13 & 14.

95 Book "Young Artists of the World: Ukraine..." (FMV $36) item
95 Book "Young Artists of the World: Ukraine..." (FMV $36)
$18

Starting bid

Donated by: Lisa Lepak

Rare book that seems to be in alignment with your ongoing efforts and initiatives to support Ukrainian artists and children affected by the war of aggression on our beloved Ukraine. “Young Artists of the World: Ukraine – Sasha Kotyenko’s Painting ‘Embroidery Time’,” curated by Jacquiline Touba, Ph.D., and Barbara Glasser, in collaboration with the IACA World Awareness Children’s Museum.

96 Painting "Summer" from Ukraine (FMV $300) item
96 Painting "Summer" from Ukraine (FMV $300)
$200

Starting bid

Donated by: Dr. and Mrs. Zenon Kossak

A beautiful mixed-media painting from Ukraine 18" x 22" from Ukraine

97 Gift card to Three Cats Restaurant (FMV $75) item
97 Gift card to Three Cats Restaurant (FMV $75)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Anonymous

Fantastic restaurant that has proudly had the Ukrainian flag haning outside since the beginning of the war. The space is eclectic and fun, the food is fantastic and the servers - outstanding!

98 TeaHaus Gift Basket ($FMV 180) item
98 TeaHaus Gift Basket ($FMV 180)
$90

Starting bid

Donated By TeaHaus in Ann Arbor

Variety of Premium Loose-Leaf Teas, including the "Slava Ukrayini" Blend, Tea Pot & Cup set, tea making accessories and a tea themed tote bag, $25 in-store gift certificate, the informative Tea for Dummies Book - authored and autographed by Lisa McDonald (TeaHaus Owner) & Jill Rheinheimer.

99 Christmas Delightfulness! (FMV $110) item
99 Christmas Delightfulness! (FMV $110)
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: Leon and Lulu

A package full of Christmas delightfulness: Ornaments, candles, cards, napkins and a tea towel

100 Donation (FMV $ Unkown)
$5

Starting bid

Feel free to donate as much as you are able to. Thank you!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!