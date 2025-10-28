Dreamers Academy Inc's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes 2-$20 gift certificates to Gecko's Restaurant, cozies, a hot sauce, and other fun merch from the Geckos Hospitality Group, a Sarasota local business.
Getting back in the game? Want to win against that player that always talks smack on the court? A 1 hour session with Long Boat Key Tennis Pro Briana Francois is exactly what you need. Trained at prestigious IMG Sports Briana will have you come out swing the next time you hit the court!
