A rocket blasts off into a starry sky with the words "DreamFest Sponsors 2026" in the foreground, while a colorful tent with sponsor signs stands on the right.
Kern Down Syndrome Network

Hosted by

Kern Down Syndrome Network

About this event

DreamFest Sponsorships

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

DreamFest 2026 Presented by [Your Business]

Only One Available

Become the official presenting sponsor of DreamFest 2026 and receive the highest level of recognition before, during, and after the event.

Benefits

“DreamFest 2026 Presented by [Company Name]” recognition on all promotional materials

Largest logo placement on all event marketing, signage, website, and printed materials

Premium booth location

Recognition in all press releases and media opportunities

Featured business profile on the DreamFest website with a direct link to your website

Recognition during opening remarks and throughout the event from the Main Stage

Opportunity to welcome attendees from the Main Stage

Dedicated sponsor banner at the main entrance

Six exclusive sponsor spotlight social media posts leading up to and following the event

Featured in DreamFest email newsletters

First right of renewal for the 2027 Presenting Sponsorship

Fun Zone Sponsor
$5,000

Where Families Come to Play

Only One Available

Sponsor the heart of the family experience with exclusive branding throughout DreamFest’s most active area.

Benefits

Exclusive naming rights to the DreamFest Fun Zone

Large signage throughout the Fun Zone

Premium booth location

Logo featured on the event map

Recognition from the Main Stage throughout the day

Four exclusive sponsor spotlight social media posts

Recognition on the DreamFest website and printed event materials

Main Stage Sponsor
$5,000

The Heartbeat of DreamFest

Only One Available

Be front and center as performances, karaoke, announcements, contests, and celebrations happen throughout the day.

Benefits

Exclusive naming rights to the Main Stage

Large stage banner

Recognition before performances and major announcements

Premium booth location

Logo on event marketing materials

Four exclusive sponsor spotlight social media posts

Recognition on the DreamFest website

DreamFest Experience Sponsor
$5,000

Creating the Magic Families Will Remember

Only One Available

Help create the unforgettable moments that families will treasure long after DreamFest is over.

Benefits

Exclusive recognition as the Official DreamFest Experience Sponsor

Large sponsor banner displayed in the central event area

Exclusive branding at the DreamFest Photo Experience

Logo featured on the event map

Premium booth location

Recognition from the Main Stage throughout the day

Four exclusive sponsor spotlight social media posts

Recognition on the DreamFest website and printed event materials

Opportunity to provide a branded giveaway or interactive activity

First right of renewal for the following year’s Experience Sponsorship

Sensory & Craft Zone Sponsor
$2,500

Creating Moments Everyone Can Enjoy

Only One Available

Support one of DreamFest’s most inclusive spaces where creativity, sensory exploration, and hands-on fun come together.

Benefits

Exclusive naming rights to the Sensory & Craft Zone

Signage throughout the Sensory & Craft Zone

Logo featured on the event map

Booth space

Recognition on the DreamFest website and printed event materials

Two exclusive sponsor spotlight social media posts

Recognition from the Main Stage during the event

Welcome Sponsor
$2,500

Making Every Family Feel at Home

Only One Available

Be the first business every family sees as they arrive at DreamFest.

Benefits

Exclusive Welcome Sponsor recognition at the main entrance

Large logo displayed on the entrance banner

Booth space near the entrance

Recognition on the DreamFest website and printed event materials

Two exclusive sponsor spotlight social media posts

Recognition during opening announcements from the Main Stage

Community Resource Pavilion Sponsor
$2,500

Connecting Families to Valuable Resources

Only One Available

Support the hub where families connect with community organizations, healthcare providers, educational resources, and local services.

Benefits

Exclusive naming rights to the Community Resource Pavilion

Large banner displayed on the Resource Pavilion tent

Logo featured on Resource Pavilion signage

Logo featured on the Resource Fair Bingo Card

Booth space within the Community Resource Pavilion

Recognition on the DreamFest website and printed event materials

Two exclusive sponsor spotlight social media posts

Recognition from the Main Stage throughout the event

Dream Builder Sponsor
$1,000

Helping Dreams Become Reality

Unlimited Opportunities

Ideal for businesses looking to support DreamFest while gaining meaningful community exposure.

Benefits

Standard vendor booth

Medium logo on the sponsor recognition banner

Recognition on the DreamFest website

Recognition on printed event materials

One exclusive sponsor spotlight social media post

Recognition during sponsor thank-yous from the Main Stage

Community Partner Sponsor
$500

Supporting Inclusion in Our Community

Unlimited Opportunities

A meaningful way for local businesses to support DreamFest and demonstrate their commitment to inclusion.

Benefits

Small logo on the Community Sponsor banner

Recognition on the DreamFest website

Group Community Partner social media recognition

Recognition in the printed event program

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!