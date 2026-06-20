DreamFest Sponsorships

About this event
DreamFest 2026 Presented by [Your Business]
Only One Available
Become the official presenting sponsor of DreamFest 2026 and receive the highest level of recognition before, during, and after the event.
Benefits
● “DreamFest 2026 Presented by [Company Name]” recognition on all promotional materials
● Largest logo placement on all event marketing, signage, website, and printed materials
● Premium booth location
● Recognition in all press releases and media opportunities
● Featured business profile on the DreamFest website with a direct link to your website
● Recognition during opening remarks and throughout the event from the Main Stage
● Opportunity to welcome attendees from the Main Stage
● Dedicated sponsor banner at the main entrance
● Six exclusive sponsor spotlight social media posts leading up to and following the event
● Featured in DreamFest email newsletters
● First right of renewal for the 2027 Presenting Sponsorship
Where Families Come to Play
Only One Available
Sponsor the heart of the family experience with exclusive branding throughout DreamFest’s most active area.
Benefits
● Exclusive naming rights to the DreamFest Fun Zone
● Large signage throughout the Fun Zone
● Premium booth location
● Logo featured on the event map
● Recognition from the Main Stage throughout the day
● Four exclusive sponsor spotlight social media posts
● Recognition on the DreamFest website and printed event materials
The Heartbeat of DreamFest
Only One Available
Be front and center as performances, karaoke, announcements, contests, and celebrations happen throughout the day.
Benefits
● Exclusive naming rights to the Main Stage
● Large stage banner
● Recognition before performances and major announcements
● Premium booth location
● Logo on event marketing materials
● Four exclusive sponsor spotlight social media posts
● Recognition on the DreamFest website
Creating the Magic Families Will Remember
Only One Available
Help create the unforgettable moments that families will treasure long after DreamFest is over.
Benefits
● Exclusive recognition as the Official DreamFest Experience Sponsor
● Large sponsor banner displayed in the central event area
● Exclusive branding at the DreamFest Photo Experience
● Logo featured on the event map
● Premium booth location
● Recognition from the Main Stage throughout the day
● Four exclusive sponsor spotlight social media posts
● Recognition on the DreamFest website and printed event materials
● Opportunity to provide a branded giveaway or interactive activity
● First right of renewal for the following year’s Experience Sponsorship
Creating Moments Everyone Can Enjoy
Only One Available
Support one of DreamFest’s most inclusive spaces where creativity, sensory exploration, and hands-on fun come together.
Benefits
● Exclusive naming rights to the Sensory & Craft Zone
● Signage throughout the Sensory & Craft Zone
● Logo featured on the event map
● Booth space
● Recognition on the DreamFest website and printed event materials
● Two exclusive sponsor spotlight social media posts
● Recognition from the Main Stage during the event
Making Every Family Feel at Home
Only One Available
Be the first business every family sees as they arrive at DreamFest.
Benefits
● Exclusive Welcome Sponsor recognition at the main entrance
● Large logo displayed on the entrance banner
● Booth space near the entrance
● Recognition on the DreamFest website and printed event materials
● Two exclusive sponsor spotlight social media posts
● Recognition during opening announcements from the Main Stage
Connecting Families to Valuable Resources
Only One Available
Support the hub where families connect with community organizations, healthcare providers, educational resources, and local services.
Benefits
● Exclusive naming rights to the Community Resource Pavilion
● Large banner displayed on the Resource Pavilion tent
● Logo featured on Resource Pavilion signage
● Logo featured on the Resource Fair Bingo Card
● Booth space within the Community Resource Pavilion
● Recognition on the DreamFest website and printed event materials
● Two exclusive sponsor spotlight social media posts
● Recognition from the Main Stage throughout the event
Helping Dreams Become Reality
Unlimited Opportunities
Ideal for businesses looking to support DreamFest while gaining meaningful community exposure.
Benefits
● Standard vendor booth
● Medium logo on the sponsor recognition banner
● Recognition on the DreamFest website
● Recognition on printed event materials
● One exclusive sponsor spotlight social media post
● Recognition during sponsor thank-yous from the Main Stage
Supporting Inclusion in Our Community
Unlimited Opportunities
A meaningful way for local businesses to support DreamFest and demonstrate their commitment to inclusion.
Benefits
● Small logo on the Community Sponsor banner
● Recognition on the DreamFest website
● Group Community Partner social media recognition
● Recognition in the printed event program
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!