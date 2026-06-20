DreamFest Sponsorships

DreamFest 2026 Presented by [Your Business]

Only One Available

Become the official presenting sponsor of DreamFest 2026 and receive the highest level of recognition before, during, and after the event.

Benefits

● “DreamFest 2026 Presented by [Company Name]” recognition on all promotional materials

● Largest logo placement on all event marketing, signage, website, and printed materials

● Premium booth location

● Recognition in all press releases and media opportunities

● Featured business profile on the DreamFest website with a direct link to your website

● Recognition during opening remarks and throughout the event from the Main Stage

● Opportunity to welcome attendees from the Main Stage

● Dedicated sponsor banner at the main entrance

● Six exclusive sponsor spotlight social media posts leading up to and following the event

● Featured in DreamFest email newsletters

● First right of renewal for the 2027 Presenting Sponsorship