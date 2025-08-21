Dreaming Of A Chance Farm Animal Sanctuary Corp's Silent Auction

Hosted by
This handmade necklace from Arctic Mermaid Alaska features a beautifully carved Howlite stone shaped like a dove, cut in Australia with smooth, clean detailing. The stone is set in sterling silver and paired with a silver-plated chain that complements the piece perfectly. A peaceful, symbolic design with the quiet elegance of handcrafted Alaskan artistry.
Value $75
Price includes shipping in USA
This adorable bundle from Acorn and Artisan is guaranteed to bring on the smiles. It includes a “Fowl Language” mug along with a set of silly bird-themed stickers featuring playful sayings like “Silly Goose” and “Boobies.” To complete the bundle, we’ve added a Silly Goose canvas tote — perfect for errands, books, or showing off your sense of humor.
Lighthearted, colorful, and full of feathered fun, this set makes a wonderful gift for bird lovers or anyone who enjoys a good pun.
Value $66
Price includes shipping within the USA.
This adorable Kiwi plush is made with soft alpaca fiber donated by American Made Alpaca. Its fluffy texture and cute design make it a delightful little treasure for anyone who loves unique plushies, animals, or the natural feel of alpaca fiber. A fun and charming addition to any collection.
Cruelty free
$43 value
Price includes shipping in the USA
Beautiful and earthy, this Blue Resin Bird Paperweight from Acorn and Artisan features real flowers and seashells embedded in clear resin, giving it a natural, timeless charm. Each piece is handcrafted, blending art and nature in a lovely, eye-catching way.
Measuring approximately 2.5" tall × 3.25" each from beak to tail, it’s the perfect size for a desk, shelf, or side table. A thoughtful little accent for bird lovers, gardeners, or anyone who enjoys nature-inspired décor.
Value $24
Price includes shipping in the USA
This handmade necklace from Arctic Mermaid Alaska features a beautifully carved blue dyed Howlite stone shaped like a dove, cut in Australia with smooth, refined detailing. The vibrant blue stone is set in sterling silver and paired with a silver-plated chain that completes the look. A striking, meaningful piece that blends calming color with handcrafted Alaskan artistry.
Value $75
Price includes USA shipping
This charming set includes a cotton canvas tote and matching tea towel, both featuring the original artwork of Lee Keller of Hippie Hound Studios. The tote is made in the USA and offers a generous size, perfect for everyday use.
Crafted from 10oz cotton canvas, the tote measures approximately 16" high × 14" wide with a 3" gusset for extra room. Tea Towel: Height: 27" Width: 27"
Fabric: 100% Premium Ringspun Pre-washed Cotton
Durable, practical, and full of farmhouse charm, this set makes a wonderful gift for chicken lovers, artists, or anyone who enjoys unique, American-made pieces. The set was donated by American Made Alpaca.
$41 value
Price includes shipping in the USA.
Enjoy a signed edition of Pigeon Watching by Rosemary Mosco a fun, witty, and wonderfully illustrated look at the secret lives of one of the world’s most misunderstood birds. Mosco blends humor and science to make pigeon behavior fascinating and accessible for readers of all ages.
Value: $30
Price includes shipping in the USA.
This adorable Kawaii Bird Bundle features a signed copy of Kawaii Birdies by Jennifer Budrock, a delightful book filled with charming artwork and cheerful bird characters. The bundle also includes three 3.5" stickers featuring sweet pigeon and dove designs, plus an irresistibly cute Chubby Bird pin to complete the set.
With a retail value of approximately $45, this bundle is perfect for bird lovers, kawaii fans, or anyone who enjoys fun, uplifting art.
Price includes shipping in the USA
This charming set includes two 5" × 7" canvas prints by artist Shelly Broughton, each featuring adorable birds with delicate fairy wings. Sweet, whimsical, and full of personality, these prints bring a touch of magic to any room. Perfect for bird lovers, fantasy fans, or anyone who enjoys imaginative, uplifting artwork.$76 value
Price includes shipping in the USA
These two sweet, petite handcrafted pigeon ornaments by Mama Pige are bursting with charm. Each tiny bird is full of personality, with its own little expression and story just waiting to be imagined. They’re the kind of whimsical treasures you’ll never find in a store — perfect for brightening a holiday tree, a cozy nook, or the heart of any bird lover.Item value $30
Price includes shipping in the USA
This delightful Big Bundle by Diana Teeter Art is packed with pigeon personality and perfect for collectors, bird lovers, and anyone who enjoys whimsical artwork. The bundle includes:
From sweet to silly, every piece in this bundle brings Diana Teeter’s charming illustration style to life. A generous, joy-filled collection you won’t find anywhere else.
Value $113
Price includes shipping in the USA
This charming handmade necklace from Arctic Mermaid Alaska features tiny chickens cut from a vintage china dinner plate, giving the piece a nostalgic, one-of-a-kind look. The artwork is set in a handcrafted copper bezel, adding warmth and rustic character to the design. A unique, wearable piece of art perfect for chicken lovers, vintage collectors, or anyone who enjoys jewelry with a story behind it.
Value $75
Price includes cost of shipping in USA
Artsy Bird Squad has donated this beautiful 11" × 17" print featuring two pigeons cuddling together with colorful flowers blooming in the background. Sweet, tender, and full of vibrant detail, it’s a lovely piece for pigeon fans, bird lovers, or anyone who enjoys art that brings a little warmth and joy to their space.
Value $40
Price includes shipping in the USA
This adorable ~20" × 22" handmade pigeon rug by Tufting Titmouse is full of charm and personality. Crafted with tufted detail and soft texture, it features a sweet pigeon design that’s impossible not to love. The rug also includes a built-in hanging hook, making it easy to display as wall art or use as a cozy accent piece. A delightful, one-of-a-kind creation for pigeon fans and fiber art enthusiasts alike.
Value $70
Price includes shipping in the USA
This creative bundle includes a 6" × 8" blank sketchbook with a charming tie enclosure, perfect for drawing, journaling, or on-the-go ideas. It comes with a graphite sketch set donated by Liz B., giving you everything you need to start creating right away.
To add a touch of fun, the bundle also includes three 3.5" Birdhism pigeon and dove stickers along with one Birdhism pigeon pin — all featuring their signature cute, expressive bird designs.
A wonderful set for artists, doodlers, bird lovers, or anyone who enjoys a mix of creativity and adorable pigeon flair.
Value $42.50
Price includes cost of shipping in the USA
This set includes three original artworks by Sketchy Chelsea, each measuring approximately 3" × 4". Every miniature piece features a charming pigeon brought to life in Chelsea’s unique style. Small, expressive, and full of personality, these originals are perfect for collectors, bird lovers, or anyone who enjoys one-of-a-kind art with a little feathered flair.
Value $120
Item includes shipping in the USA
This delightful bundle by Sketchy Chelsea includes a drawstring tote and a canvas tote bag, both featuring her hilarious and beloved “Pigeon in Bread” design. To round out the set, you’ll also receive three pigeon stickers showcasing her signature quirky style.
Perfect for pigeon fans, pun lovers, or anyone who appreciates art with a sense of humor, this bundle is as functional as it is fun.Value $37
Price includes shipping in the USA
This fun set includes five postcards by Print Your Bird, each featuring the playful prompt “Which bird are you today?” with choices like powerful, brilliant, gorgeous, furious, and more. Colorful, expressive, and full of personality, these postcards make a delightful gift for bird lovers or anyone who enjoys a bit of feathered attitude and charm.
Value $22
Price includes shipping in the USA
This adorable pair of handmade pigeon tumblers from Annie’s Potteries in New York is full of charm and personality. Each tumbler features multiple illustrated pigeons, giving the set a fun, lively feel that’s perfect for any bird lover.
Sturdy, functional, and beautifully crafted, these tumblers work wonderfully for coffee, tea, or as unique display pieces. A delightful addition to any collection of handmade pottery or pigeon-themed art.Item Value $120
Price includes shipping to a USA address
This amazing set donated by Nepeteaa/ Camp Mustelid is perfect for any pigeon lover! The Pigeon Pouch is a hot item right now as they are currently sold out on their website!
Set includes:
1 - Pigeon Pouch
1 - Dangly Pigeon Bag Charm
1 - I love Pigeons Hat
Total Value: $71
Price includes shipping in the USA
This handcrafted necklace by Arctic Mermaid Alaska is all sterling silver with brass leaf accent, blue crazy lace agate stones with matching agate bead counterweight. Fire polished, faceted Czech crystal “raindrops. 18” sterling silver chain with handmade clasp, which will fit through any link on the chain as well as between the beads on the counterweight. This one of a kind piece has beautiful movement and could be worn with formal or casual attire. Length from highest point of the cloud to lowest point of the dove is about 3” / 7.5 cm.
Value: $265
Price includes shipping in the USA
This hummingbird painting is an original piece of art by Peggy Farrington Art. It measures ~11" x 14".
Price includes shipping in the USA
Get a set of 4 Dreaming of a Chance Pigeon Photo Cards each featuring a photo of a different rescue pigeon, 3 "Rethink the Pigeon" 2" stickers and 1 Bubbles the Pigeon Sticker in this bundle!
Value: $34
Price includes shipping in the USA
