Dreaming Of A Chance Farm Animal Sanctuary Corp's Silent Auction

This adorable bundle from Acorn and Artisan is guaranteed to bring on the smiles. It includes a “Fowl Language” mug along with a set of silly bird-themed stickers featuring playful sayings like “Silly Goose” and “Boobies.” To complete the bundle, we’ve added a Silly Goose canvas tote — perfect for errands, books, or showing off your sense of humor.

Lighthearted, colorful, and full of feathered fun, this set makes a wonderful gift for bird lovers or anyone who enjoys a good pun.

Value $66

Price includes shipping within the USA.