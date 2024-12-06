DREAM's Benefit Gala Silent Auction

$650 VALUE!!
Take the first step toward healing and personal growth with a transformative 6-week psychotherapy package. Whether you’re navigating life transitions, managing stress, or seeking to understand and address emotional challenges, this package offers a supportive and confidential space to explore your thoughts and feelings.
What’s Included:
- 6 one-on-one psychotherapy sessions (50 minutes each) with a licensed therapist
- Personalized approach to address your unique mental health needs and goals
- A safe, non-judgmental space to explore feelings, thoughts, and patterns
- Tools and coping strategies for managing anxiety, stress, and other emotional challenges
Ideal for:
- Individuals looking to improve emotional well-being, manage stress, or address life challenges
- Those seeking personal growth and self-discovery
- Anyone who is ready to invest in mental health and develop healthy coping mechanisms
This psychotherapy package offers an opportunity for deep, meaningful work in a compassionate and safe environment.
Bid today to start your journey toward emotional resilience and mental wellness!
Note: The 6-week psychotherapy package must be redeemed within 6 months of winning the auction. Sessions are available through a secure telehealth platform.
4 Session Coaching Package
$165
Starting bid
$550 VALUE!!
Transform your life with a personalized 4-week Lifestyle Coaching Package! Whether you're looking to boost your energy, adopt healthier habits, or find better balance in your life, this transformative coaching experience will guide you toward lasting change.
What’s Included:
- 6 one-on-one coaching sessions (45 minutes each) with a certified lifestyle coach
- Personalized goal-setting to create a roadmap for your success
- Tailored action plans focused on health, wellness, stress management, and productivity
- Tools and resources to help you implement lasting changes
Ideal for:
- Anyone ready to improve their overall wellness and work-life balance
- Individuals looking to build sustainable habits in nutrition, fitness, or mindset
- Professionals seeking to reduce stress and increase productivity.
This coaching package offers the support, structure, and motivation needed to create positive and lasting changes.
Bid today and start your journey to a healthier, more fulfilling lifestyle!
Note: The 4-week coaching package must be redeemed within 6 months of winning the auction. Sessions are available through a secure telehealth platform.
Serene Spaces Coaching Offer
$111
Starting bid
$333 VALUE!!
Package Includes:
- One 60-Minute Deep Dive Session: Gain clarity on your challenges and set actionable goals.
- Three 30-Minute Follow-Up Sessions: Personalized strategies to ensure you stay on track and build momentum.
- Customized Resources: Tools, workbooks, and strategies tailored to your unique journey.
- Email Support: Ongoing support between sessions for guidance and accountability.
ignite. influence. inspire
Unlock the potential for continuous growth and unshakable confidence with this exclusive coaching package from a transformational Elevation Coach. Designed to empower women ready to take charge of their personal journey, this transformative experience will provide you with the tools, clarity, and motivation to break through limitations and step boldly into your highest self. Whether you're seeking to redefine success, navigate life's challenges, or simply rediscover your inner power, this package offers personalized guidance and support to help you thrive. Bid now for the chance to invest in yourself and create lasting change—because your elevation starts here!
Place your bid today to start your journey toward your highest potential!
Eligibility and Redemption
The package is valid for use by the winning bidder only and is non-transferable.
The Client must redeem the package within 6 months from the date of the auction (specific expiration date will be provided upon winning).
Sessions must be scheduled in advance and will be conducted virtually unless otherwise agreed upon.
Scenes & Sips
$36
Starting bid
$120 VALUE!!!
Transform your space into a haven of relaxation and elegance with this thoughtfully curated bundle. Featuring three stunning canvases to elevate your decor, two luxurious candles to set a soothing ambiance, and a bottle of exquisite wine to savor, this package is perfect for creating a tranquil evening at home or a memorable gathering with friends.
Indulge in the perfect blend of art, ambiance, and indulgence with this unique collection. Bid now to bring serenity and style into your life!
Cozy Indulgence Bundle
$25
Starting bid
$80 VALUE!!!
Wrap yourself in comfort and treat your taste buds with this delightful bundle! Snuggle up in a soft, stylish hoodie, perfect for lounging or casual outings. Pair your relaxation with a bottle of fine wine, indulgent peppermint bark, and gourmet popcorn for the ultimate cozy night in.
This bundle is all about savoring life’s simple pleasures. Bid now to bring home the perfect package for relaxation and indulgence!
Glow & Flow Luxe Bundle
$48
Starting bid
$160 VALUE!!!
Elevate your space and your spirits with this luxurious bundle! Featuring a captivating liquid pour wall art piece to add a touch of modern elegance to your decor, a premium candle to create a warm and inviting ambiance, and a bottle of champagne to celebrate life’s special moments, this package is a perfect blend of art and indulgence.
Treat yourself or someone special to this sophisticated experience. Bid now and bring a little luxury into your life!
Wine Down
$44
Starting bid
$145 VALUE!!!!
Add a touch of personality and style to your everyday with this unique bundle! This package includes a custom DREAM t-shirt, a beautifully crafted liquid pour tray that’s both functional and artistic, and a luxurious candle to set a calming mood.
Perfect for those who appreciate artistry and individuality, this bundle is a wonderful way to treat yourself or gift someone special. Bid now to bring home this custom-crafted collection!
Ultimate Self Care Bundle
$52
Starting bid
$170 VALUE!!!
Pamper yourself or someone special with the ultimate self-care experience! This indulgent bundle features a luxurious Pure Wonder collection, including foaming hand soap, fragrance mist, and body wash for a refreshing and radiant scent. Set the mood with a glamorous candle, then unwind with two jelly bath bombs for the perfect soak.
Elevate your skincare routine with two cooling gel face masks, two rose gold sheet masks, and two detoxifying charcoal and sea salt masks, leaving your skin rejuvenated and glowing. Finally, add a touch of elegance to your space with a beautiful artistic liquid pour acrylic tray.
This bundle offers everything you need to relax, refresh, and glow. Bid now to bring home the ultimate in luxury and self-care!
Potomac Social Tavern Gift Card
$30
Starting bid
$100 VALUE!!!!
Enjoy a culinary experience like no other with this $100 gift card to Potomac Social Tavern. Known for its inviting atmosphere, exceptional service, and a menu full of delectable dishes and creative cocktails, this local gem is perfect for a night out, a casual brunch, or a special celebration.
Whether you're treating yourself or sharing the experience with friends, this gift card promises a memorable outing. Bid now and savor the flavors of Potomac Social Tavern!
Cozy Winter Treats Bundle
$22
Starting bid
$72 VALUE!!!
Get ready to indulge in the perfect cozy winter experience with this delightful bundle! Enjoy a hot chocolate bar complete with all the fixings, and savor the rich flavors of three hot cocoa bombs that will melt your heart. Pair it with candy cane crunch cookies and peppermint crème cookies for a festive treat.
Sip your cocoa in a charming kitten mug, and stay cozy in a soft, stylish hoodie perfect for lounging. Whether you’re snuggling up by the fire or gifting a loved one, this bundle brings the warmth and sweetness of the season.
Bid now and make your winter moments even sweeter!
