Dreams Empowered Foundation

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Dreams Empowered Foundation

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Dreams Empowered Foundation & Carlo's Diner

1500 Wurst Rd

Ocoee, FL 34761, USA

Carlo's Diner and Dreams Empowered Foundation Donation item
Carlo's Diner and Dreams Empowered Foundation Donation
$1

Your donation goes directly to support under resourced junior golfers with training, tournaments and equipment, removing the financial burden and allowing them to focus on their dreams!

Option 2 item
Option 2
$5

Your donation goes directly to support under resourced junior golfers with training, tournaments and equipment, removing the financial burden and allowing them to focus on their dreams!

Option 3 item
Option 3
$10

Your donation goes directly to support under resourced junior golfers with training, tournaments and equipment, removing the financial burden and allowing them to focus on their dreams!

Option 4 item
Option 4
$20

Your donation goes directly to support under resourced junior golfers with training, tournaments and equipment, removing the financial burden and allowing them to focus on their dreams!

Add a donation for Dreams Empowered Foundation

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