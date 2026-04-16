Dreams Empowered Foundation & Carlo's Diner

About this event
Your donation goes directly to support under resourced junior golfers with training, tournaments and equipment, removing the financial burden and allowing them to focus on their dreams!
Your donation goes directly to support under resourced junior golfers with training, tournaments and equipment, removing the financial burden and allowing them to focus on their dreams!
Your donation goes directly to support under resourced junior golfers with training, tournaments and equipment, removing the financial burden and allowing them to focus on their dreams!
Your donation goes directly to support under resourced junior golfers with training, tournaments and equipment, removing the financial burden and allowing them to focus on their dreams!
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