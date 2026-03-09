Dreams In Action 2026 : A Night of African Inspired Excellence

The Creative Future Builder





Your ticket purchase to The Dreams In Action Gala serves as a fully tax-deductible donation to Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation - and directly impacts the communities and families we serve.





GALA DETAILS:

All guests will experience an inspiring and uplifting evening featuring:

Presentation of the 2026 Impact and Excellence Awards

Energizing speeches from Asase Yaa Staff

Silent Auction with opportunities to bid on incredible prizes + experiences

Dynamic live performances

Music curated by DJ SPINNA

Thematic Installations + MORE!!

The Creative Futures Builder

Aside from entry your ticket includes:

• Pre-program networking

• Open bar with signature cocktails, beer, and wine

• Gourmet dinner + food experience

• A Dreams In Action Gift Bag



