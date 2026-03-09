Dreams In Action 2026 : A Night of African Inspired Excellence

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About this event
The Creative Future Builder
Your ticket purchase to The Dreams In Action Gala serves as a fully tax-deductible donation to Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation - and directly impacts the communities and families we serve.
GALA DETAILS:
All guests will experience an inspiring and uplifting evening featuring:
The Creative Futures Builder
Aside from entry your ticket includes:
• Pre-program networking
• Open bar with signature cocktails, beer, and wine
• Gourmet dinner + food experience
• A Dreams In Action Gift Bag
The Cultural Legacy Champion
Your ticket purchase to The Dreams In Action Gala serves as a fully tax-deductible donation to Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation - and directly impacts the communities and families we serve.
GALA DETAILS:
All guests will experience an inspiring and uplifting evening featuring:
The Cultural Legacy Champion
Aside from entry your ticket includes:
• One(1) VIP Ticket
• Access to a VIP Reception
• Pre-program networking
• VIP seating at an optimally placed table
• Open bar with signature cocktails, beer, and wine
• Gourmet dinner + food experience
• A VIP DIA Gift Bag
• Exclusive Merchandise
• Recognition in digital journal, and during the event
The Visionary Arts Patron
Your ticket purchase to The Dreams In Action Gala serves as a fully tax-deductible donation to Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation - and directly impacts the communities and families we serve.
GALA DETAILS:
All guests will experience an inspiring and uplifting evening featuring:
The Visionary Arts Patron
Aside from entry your ticket includes:
• One (1) VIP Ticket
• Access to a VIP Reception
• Pre-program networking
• VIP seating at an optimally placed table
• Open bar with signature cocktails, beer, and wine
• Gourmet dinner + food experience
• A VIP DIA Gift Bag
• Exclusive Merchandise
• Recognition in a digital journal, and during the event
$
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