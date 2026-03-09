Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Inc.

Hosted by

Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Inc.

About this event

Dreams In Action 2026 : A Night of African Inspired Excellence

145 Brooklyn Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11213, USA

Creative Futures Builder
$250

The Creative Future Builder


Your ticket purchase to The Dreams In Action Gala serves as a fully tax-deductible donation to Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation - and directly impacts the communities and families we serve.


GALA DETAILS:

All guests will experience an inspiring and uplifting evening featuring:

  • Presentation of the 2026 Impact and Excellence Awards
  • Energizing speeches from Asase Yaa Staff
  • Silent Auction with opportunities to bid on incredible prizes + experiences
  • Dynamic live performances
  • Music curated by DJ SPINNA
  • Thematic Installations + MORE!!

The Creative Futures Builder

Aside from entry your ticket includes:

    •    Pre-program networking

    •    Open bar with signature cocktails, beer, and wine

    •    Gourmet dinner + food experience

    •    A Dreams In Action Gift Bag


Cultural Legacy Champion ( VIP )
$500

The Cultural Legacy Champion


Your ticket purchase to The Dreams In Action Gala serves as a fully tax-deductible donation to Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation - and directly impacts the communities and families we serve.


GALA DETAILS:

All guests will experience an inspiring and uplifting evening featuring:

  • Presentation of the 2026 Impact and Excellence Awards
  • Energizing speeches from Asase Yaa Staff
  • Silent Auction with opportunities to bid on incredible prizes + experiences
  • Dynamic live performances
  • Music curated by DJ SPINNA
  • Thematic Installations + MORE!!

The Cultural Legacy Champion

Aside from entry your ticket includes:

    •    One(1) VIP Ticket

    •    Access to a VIP Reception

    •    Pre-program networking

    •    VIP seating at an optimally placed table

    •    Open bar with signature cocktails, beer, and wine

    •    Gourmet dinner + food experience

    •    A VIP DIA Gift Bag 

    •    Exclusive Merchandise

    •    Recognition in digital journal, and during the event


Visionary Arts Patron (VIP)
$1,000

The Visionary Arts Patron


Your ticket purchase to The Dreams In Action Gala serves as a fully tax-deductible donation to Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation - and directly impacts the communities and families we serve.


GALA DETAILS:

All guests will experience an inspiring and uplifting evening featuring:

  • Presentation of the 2026 Impact and Excellence Awards
  • Energizing speeches from Asase Yaa Staff
  • Silent Auction with opportunities to bid on incredible prizes + experiences
  • Dynamic live performances
  • Music curated by DJ SPINNA
  • Thematic Installations + MORE!!

The Visionary Arts Patron

Aside from entry your ticket includes:

    •    One (1) VIP Ticket

    •    Access to a VIP Reception

    •    Pre-program networking

    •    VIP seating at an optimally placed table

    •    Open bar with signature cocktails, beer, and wine

    •    Gourmet dinner + food experience

    •    A VIP DIA Gift Bag 

    •    Exclusive Merchandise

    •    Recognition in a digital journal, and during the event

Add a donation for Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Inc.

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