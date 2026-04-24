Dream Makers — The Executive Leadership Table





Dreams In Action 2026 is an evening rooted in the rhythms, stories, and style of the African Diaspora. Your investment supports Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation's 25th Anniversary and our continued mission to use art and culture to positively impact the children and families in our community.





As a member of the Executive Leadership Table, you are not just a guest — you are a Dream Maker. This exclusive table represents the boldest supporters of our vision, and we want the room to know it.

Your experience includes:

Exclusive invitation to the VIP Cocktail Hour

A personal Executive Swag Bag curated by Executive Director K. Osei Williams

Recognition by the emcees during the program

Featured placement in the official event program

Spotlight on the video wall as a proud member of the Executive Leadership Table

GALA DETAILS:

All guests will enjoy an inspiring evening featuring:

Presentation of the 2026 Impact and Excellence Awards

Silent Auction with incredible prizes and experiences

Dynamic live performances

Music curated by DJ SPINNA

Thematic Installations + MORE!!

Together, WE STRIVE to THRIVE!