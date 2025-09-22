Dreams in Motion Fundraiser

Fresno, CA 93720, USA
Individual Ticket - Includes appetizers, One drink ticket & Full event access
Includes appetizers, One drink ticket, Full event access & Recognition in event thank-you slide.
Includes appetizers, One drink ticket & Full event access, Recognition in event thank-you slide and logo recognition on event program.
Invest in scholarships that turn aspirations into achievements.
Support students as they chart their course toward higher education.
Help pave the way for student success.
For those unable to attend but wishing to support: Supports a student’s participation in a college tour or campus visit.
For those unable to attend but wishing to support: Contributes to student supplies.
For those unable to attend but wishing to support: Supports scholarship raffle fund.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing