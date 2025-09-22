Dreams in Motion Fundraiser

Oakhill Wine + Bistro 1440 E Champlain Dr #106

Fresno, CA 93720, USA

Individual Ticket
$50

Individual Ticket - Includes appetizers, One drink ticket & Full event access

Friend of UWLF
$100

Includes appetizers, One drink ticket, Full event access & Recognition in event thank-you slide.

Student Ally
$250

Includes appetizers, One drink ticket & Full event access, Recognition in event thank-you slide and logo recognition on event program.

Dream Builder Sponsor
$1,000
groupTicketCaption

Invest in scholarships that turn aspirations into achievements.

  • Name/logo listed in program and signage
  • Reserved seating for 4 guests + 1 additional drink ticket
  • Quarter-page feature in the event program
  • Mention on UWLF’s website and social media
Pathfinder Sponsor
$2,500
groupTicketCaption

Support students as they chart their course toward higher education.

  • Logo placement on event signage and program
  • Recognition by emcee during event
  • Reserved table for 6 guests + 1 wine bottle for the table
  • Half-page feature in the event program
  • Highlight on UWLF’s website and social media
Trailblazer Sponsor
$5,000
groupTicketCaption

Help pave the way for student success.

  • Recognition as top sponsor on all event materials (flyers, website, social media)
  • Logo featured at event check-in and stage signage
  • Opportunity to provide brief remarks at the event
  • Reserved VIP table for 8 guest + 2 wine bottles for the table
  • Full-page feature in the event program
  • Recognition in UWLF’s annual report and scholarship ceremony
Basic Donation (Non Attending)
$75

For those unable to attend but wishing to support: Supports a student’s participation in a college tour or campus visit.

Basic Donation (Non Attending)
$50

For those unable to attend but wishing to support: Contributes to student supplies.

Basic Donation (Non Attending)
$25

For those unable to attend but wishing to support: Supports scholarship raffle fund.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing