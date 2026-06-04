One Step At A Time Foundation

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One Step At A Time Foundation

About this event

Dreams Into Reality Field Trips

Happy Camper
$30

Your donation sponsors one child's seat on the Magic School Bus and provides one unforgettable field trip experience.


1 Seat = 1 Field Trip

Bus Buddies
$60

Your donation will support 1 seat on the magic school bus !

Fun Bunch
$90

Help cover 3 kid's day of fun!

Trailblazer 💫
$240

Support 8 youth on a transformational field trip that inspires learning, exploration, and personal growth.

Magic School Bus Hero’s
$360

Provide 12 youth with an enriching field trip experience that broadens horizons and creates lasting memories.

Community Legend
$540

Support 18 youth on a transformational field trip that inspires learning, exploration, and personal growth.

The Adams Family ~ Field Trip Hero
$750

A contribution of $750 will support an entire field trip for 25 youth, covering transportation, activities, and related expenses.

Add a donation for One Step At A Time Foundation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!