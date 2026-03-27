Dreamwork for the Revolution (physical copy)

Our first zine is landing! Dreamwork for the Revolution is a zine about dreaming our way toward freedom, collective care, and queer futurity. This first publication gathers together art and work of five trans and nonbinary artists, and will be released on March 27, 2026 at our upcoming Trans Day of Visibility Celebration.





Suggested $5 purchase price to support the zine production (total cost of production per zine is $25). Pay what you can - no one turned away for lack of funds.