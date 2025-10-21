Dress for Success NWA

Hosted by

Dress for Success NWA
Sales closed

Dress for Success NWA's Little Black Dress Auction Part 1

1 - Craftsman Tool Box w/ Tools item
1 - Craftsman Tool Box w/ Tools
$60

Starting bid

Get the job done right with this Craftsman Tool Box loaded with essential tools! Perfect for DIY enthusiasts, homeowners, or weekend fix-it pros—everything you need is right at your fingertips in one sturdy, organized box.

2 - Homedics Neck Massager item
2 - Homedics Neck Massager
$20

Starting bid

Relax and unwind anytime with this HoMedics Neck Massager! Soothe tired muscles, melt away tension, and enjoy a little spa-level comfort right at home. Perfect after a long day or tough workout!

3 - Hounds Lounge Pet Basket + $200 bark bucks item
3 - Hounds Lounge Pet Basket + $200 bark bucks
$60

Starting bid

Treat your furry friend to some serious pampering! This Hounds Lounge Pet Basket is packed with goodies your pup will love—from $200 bark bucks, dog toy, and pet shampoo. Because every good dog deserves a little luxury! 

4 - Creative Chefs Kitchen Play Kit item
4 - Creative Chefs Kitchen Play Kit
$25

Starting bid

Let little imaginations cook up big fun! This Creative Chefs Kitchen Play Kit has everything kids need to whip up pretend meals, mix up make-believe treats, and serve endless smiles. The perfect recipe for creativity and play!

5 - Harry Styles Pleasing Nail Polish w/ Kusshi Cosmetic Bag item
5 - Harry Styles Pleasing Nail Polish w/ Kusshi Cosmetic Bag
$45

Starting bid

Add a pop of style and self-expression! This Harry Styles Nail Polish Set brings bold, trendy colors straight from his beauty line—perfectly paired with a luxurious Kusshi Makeup Bag to keep your beauty essentials organized in chic fashion. A flawless combo for anyone who loves a little glam and a lot of personality!

6 - Club Carwash Membership - 3 mo. item
6 - Club Carwash Membership - 3 mo.
$20

Starting bid

Keep your ride sparkling clean all season long! Enjoy three months of unlimited car washes—because a clean car just feels better. Shine bright and drive happy!

7 - Bud Light Gift Basket item
7 - Bud Light Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

The perfect basket for all of your game day needs! This Bud Light cooler bundle includes an easy-to-travel cooler that has the ability to fit a 6-pack, cups, playing cards, a bottle opener, and some great snack necessities.

8 - Burn Boot Camp Basket item
8 - Burn Boot Camp Basket
$20

Starting bid

Get ready to crush your fitness goals! Enjoy 30 days of unlimited Burn Boot Camp workouts—high-energy sessions designed to build strength, confidence, and community. Stay hydrated in style with a sleek set of water bottles to keep you fueled and refreshed.

9 - Queenie Connects 6 Mo. Membership item
9 - Queenie Connects 6 Mo. Membership
$35

Starting bid

Join the ultimate social community for singles and professionals with a 6-month full-access membership to Queenie Connects in Northwest Arkansas. Enjoy 4-6 fun meetups each week, exclusive access to in-person events, networking opportunities, and the chance to build meaningful relationships—no swiping required!

10 - Fresh Harvest Oil Set item
10 - Fresh Harvest Oil Set
$15

Starting bid

Elevate your home cooking and impress all of your friends with this bold mix of three crafted olive oils and three balsamic oils!

11 - Homedics Handheld Massager item
11 - Homedics Handheld Massager
$15

Starting bid

Relax and unwind anytime! This handheld massager melts away tension and soothes sore muscles with the touch of a button. Perfect for home, office, or on the go—your ticket to instant relaxation! 

12 - Fort Smith Museum of History Basket item
12 - Fort Smith Museum of History Basket
$20

Starting bid

Experience the charm of Fort Smith with this delightful local souvenir bundle! Enjoy books that celebrate the city’s rich historypostcards to share the love, and a gift card for local admission or shopping. Perfect for history buffs, travelers, or anyone who loves exploring their hometown!

13 - Semi-Charmed Wife Earrings Set item
13 - Semi-Charmed Wife Earrings Set item
13 - Semi-Charmed Wife Earrings Set
$20

Starting bid

Add a touch of timeless elegance to any look with these two pairs of Chanel-inspired earrings! Chic, classic, and effortlessly stylish—perfect for dressing up any outfit and turning everyday moments into runway-ready ones.

14 - Little Tikes Cookie Decorating Toy item
14 - Little Tikes Cookie Decorating Toy
$12

Starting bid

Whip up some winter magic! This Little Tikes Cookie Decorating Set with Make It Mix lets kids create, decorate, and imagine their very own sweet treats. Perfect for little chefs and big imaginations!

15 - The Little Gym Gift Certificate item
15 - The Little Gym Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

This is the perfect opportunity to spoil your little one, while also supporting their development! With one free month of classes and a free registration fee, this certificate sets your child up for success, and some serious fun!

16 - Harry Styles Pleasing Nail Polish w/ Kusshi Cosmetic Ba item
16 - Harry Styles Pleasing Nail Polish w/ Kusshi Cosmetic Ba
$45

Starting bid

Style meets self-care! Rock bold nails with the Harry Styles Nail Polish Set and stash your beauty must-haves in the sleek Kusshi Makeup Bag. A perfect match for beauty lovers and trendsetters! 

17 - Homedics Foot Spa item
17 - Homedics Foot Spa
$20

Starting bid

Give your feet the TLC they deserve! This HoMedics Foot Spa offers a relaxing at-home massage, bubbles, and warmth—pure bliss for tired soles.

18 - Christina The Hair Girl Gift Basket item
18 - Christina The Hair Girl Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Pamper yourself and indulge in this hair care dream! Not only do you get a Momo Shampoo and Conditioner set, you will also find your new favorite hairspray and receive a complimentary haircut and style by Christina the Hair Girl!

19 - Ark Beauty Academy Facial item
19 - Ark Beauty Academy Facial
$20

Starting bid

What better way to detox and destress than with a fabulous facial by the Ark Beauty Academy!

20 - Fox Painting item
20 - Fox Painting
$30

Starting bid

Bring the forest home! This one-of-a-kind fox painting captures the beauty and whimsy of nature in stunning detail - an eye-catching addition to any space.

21 - Beddy's Blanket item
21 - Beddy's Blanket
$15

Starting bid

Experience ultimate comfort with this intricately quilted blanket. Inspired by designer Mallory Nikolaus, this luxe line offers the softest and dreamiest 100% cotton finish that will elevate any room in the home!

22 - Janelle Doe Hairstylist Gift Basket item
22 - Janelle Doe Hairstylist Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Get salon-perfect hair! Enjoy a session with Janelle Dor, plus Kitsch shampoo, conditioner, and blowout serum to maintain gorgeous, shiny locks at home. 

23 - See by Chloé Purse item
23 - See by Chloé Purse
$50

Starting bid

Walk through your week bold and confident with this spacious designer handbag. Gently used but in perfect condition, this tote is sure to become a wardrobe staple that will be sure to impress during every season!

24 - Little Tikes Gingerbread Creative Chefs Toy item
24 - Little Tikes Gingerbread Creative Chefs Toy
$20

Starting bid

Let imaginations bake wild! Kids can mix, mold, and decorate their own pretend gingerbread treats with this fun, creative kit. From cookie castles to candy pizzas, the possibilities are endless—sweet fun for little chefs!

25 - Blake St. Goodies Basket item
25 - Blake St. Goodies Basket
$60

Starting bid

Sip, soak, and relax! This Blake St. Coffee Up set includes luxurious bath products, a towel, an eye pillow, and the cozy scent of coffee for the perfect at-home retreat.

26 - Beis Resort Tote item
26 - Beis Resort Tote
$40

Starting bid

Experience travel luxury with this limited edition Beis Resort Tote! Not only does it fulfill all your practical travel needs with spacious compartments and durable fabrics, it sets the tone for a memorable and timeless trip.

27 - Boulders and Brews Day Passes item
27 - Boulders and Brews Day Passes
$20

Starting bid

Adventure and refreshment await! These 2-day passes to Boulders & Brews give you access to exciting indoor climbing and a laid-back brewery experience—perfect for friends, family, or anyone looking for active fun with a twist. Challenge yourself on the walls, then unwind with a cold brew! 

28 - Altitude Birthday Party Package item
28 - Altitude Birthday Party Package
$50

Starting bid

Climb, laugh, and celebrate! The Altitude Birthday Party Package hosts up to 10 kids for a memorable, fun-filled birthday adventure.

29 - Red Light Method Gift Basket item
29 - Red Light Method Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Glow up with 5 Red Light Methods facial passes, plus a water bottle and T-shirt! Treat yourself to rejuvenating facials and take home some stylish goodies.

30 - Harry Styles Pleasing Nail Polish w/ Kusshi Cosmetic Ba item
30 - Harry Styles Pleasing Nail Polish w/ Kusshi Cosmetic Ba
$45

Starting bid

Rock bold nails and stay chic on the go! This set includes Harry Styles nail polish and a stylish Kusshi makeup bag—perfect for beauty lovers and trendsetters.

31 - Arts Live Theatre Tickets item
31 - Arts Live Theatre Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a night of culture and entertainment with 2 tickets to a performance of your choice during the 2025/2026 season! Whether you love drama, comedy, music, or dance, this package lets you select the show that speaks to you. Perfect for a date night, a special outing, or an unforgettable experience with a friend. 

32 - The Back Porch Soap Set item
32 - The Back Porch Soap Set
$20

Starting bid

Relax, soak, and refresh! This soap and bath bomb basket makes the perfect cozy night-in treat.

33 - Markham & Fitz Basket item
33 - Markham & Fitz Basket
$30

Starting bid

Satisfy your cravings! This Markham & Fitz chocolate basket is packed with rich, delicious treats perfect for sharing… or not!

34 - Painting With a Twist Tickets item
34 - Painting With a Twist Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Sip, paint, and unwind! These 2 Painting With a Twist tickets make for a fun and creative night out.

35 - Cute Caps Of NWA Hat item
35 - Cute Caps Of NWA Hat
$20

Starting bid

Custom trucker hats are ALL THE RAGE! This chic accessory will take any outfit to the next level and be the source of countless compliments.

36 - The Creeks Golf and RV Resort item
36 - The Creeks Golf and RV Resort
$50

Starting bid

Tee off in style! This package includes 4 rounds of golf and 2 Gold Carts at The Creeks Golf & RV Resort, perfect for a day of friendly competition, scenic views, and memorable moments on the course. Ideal for golf enthusiasts looking to enjoy a relaxing and fun-filled outing.

37 - Kendra Scott Necklace item
37 - Kendra Scott Necklace
$35

Starting bid

Add a touch of sparkle to any outfit with this Kendra Scott necklace! Known for her signature style and exquisite craftsmanship, this piece is perfect for dressing up an everyday look or adding elegance to a special occasion. A must-have accessory for any jewelry lover! 

38 - Altitude Birthday Party Package item
38 - Altitude Birthday Party Package
$40

Starting bid

Bounce, flip, and soar! This 1-hour jump package for 4 people at Altitude comes with 4 pairs of grip socks for a safe and fun experience. Perfect for friends or family looking for high-energy fun, laughter, and memories that will leave everyone jumping for joy!

39 - Arkansas & Missouri Railroad Tickets item
39 - Arkansas & Missouri Railroad Tickets
$40

Starting bid

All aboard for a scenic journey! These 2 trail tickets to the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad offer a memorable ride through beautiful landscapes, charming towns, and the stunning Ozark countryside. Perfect for a relaxing day trip, a fun outing with friends, or a unique family adventure.

40 - Ethiopian Processional Cross item
40 - Ethiopian Processional Cross
$50

Starting bid

This relic is not to be ignored! Originally used in religious processions in the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church during the early 15th century, this precious antique is truly one-of-a-kind.

41 - Think Royln Black Purse item
41 - Think Royln Black Purse
$55

Starting bid

This classic crossbody is the definition of functional luxury! From its unique chain strap to its spacious interior, it is sure to exceed all of your expectations.

42 - Two Sided Pourch Sign item
42 - Two Sided Pourch Sign item
42 - Two Sided Pourch Sign
$25

Starting bid

Bring cozy winter charm to your entryway with this two-sided light up wooden porch sign, featuring two festive designs — “Let It Snow” and “Fall.” ❄️ Handcrafted and weather-sealed, it’s the perfect reversible decor piece to brighten your porch all season long!

43 - Lavande Nail Bar item
43 - Lavande Nail Bar
$20

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or a loved one) to a little pampering! This $43 gift certificate to Lavande Nail Bar is perfect for manicures, pedicures, or any nail service of your choice. Relax, refresh, and leave with nails that are as fabulous as you are! 

44 - Shawmut Cow Baby Basket item
44 - Shawmut Cow Baby Basket
$60

Starting bid

A delightful farm-themed gift basket perfect for kids or collectors! This fun-filled basket includes a Cow hopper, cow and pee pod stuff animals, books, with animal puzzle

45 - St. Louis Cardinals Tickets item
45 - St. Louis Cardinals Tickets
$50

Starting bid

2 tickets to see the St. Louis Cardinals in action! Perfect for baseball fans looking for a fun day at the ballpark.

46 - Maude Earrings item
46 - Maude Earrings
$25

Starting bid

Sourced from an iconic Fayetteville boutique, these glamorous gold earrings are sure to elevate any outfit!

47 - Sight & Sound Tickets item
47 - Sight & Sound Tickets
$40

Starting bid

2 tickets to enjoy a spectacular production at Sight & Sound Theatres, known for their breathtaking live shows, stunning sets, and unforgettable storytelling.

48 - Squeeze Massage item
48 - Squeeze Massage
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to pure relaxation with a 50-minute professional massage! Melt away stress, ease muscle tension, and leave feeling refreshed and renewed. Because you deserve a little “me time.”

49 - Schwerin Farms B&B Inc. 1 Night Stay item
49 - Schwerin Farms B&B Inc. 1 Night Stay
$70

Starting bid

Escape to the country with a 1-night stay at Schwerin Farms! Enjoy peaceful farm life, beautiful views, and a taste of rural charm. Perfect for a relaxing getaway or a fun family adventure surrounded by nature.

50 - Harry Styles Pleasing Nail Polish w/ Kusshi Cosmetic Ba item
50 - Harry Styles Pleasing Nail Polish w/ Kusshi Cosmetic Ba
$45

Starting bid

Show off your style with a Harry Styles Nail Polish Set and elegant Kusshi Makeup Bag—the perfect pair for beauty that travels in style.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!