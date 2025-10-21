Dress for Success NWA's Little Black Dress Auction Part 1

Hosted by
Get the job done right with this Craftsman Tool Box loaded with essential tools! Perfect for DIY enthusiasts, homeowners, or weekend fix-it pros—everything you need is right at your fingertips in one sturdy, organized box.
Relax and unwind anytime with this HoMedics Neck Massager! Soothe tired muscles, melt away tension, and enjoy a little spa-level comfort right at home. Perfect after a long day or tough workout!
Treat your furry friend to some serious pampering! This Hounds Lounge Pet Basket is packed with goodies your pup will love—from $200 bark bucks, dog toy, and pet shampoo. Because every good dog deserves a little luxury!
Let little imaginations cook up big fun! This Creative Chefs Kitchen Play Kit has everything kids need to whip up pretend meals, mix up make-believe treats, and serve endless smiles. The perfect recipe for creativity and play!
Add a pop of style and self-expression! This Harry Styles Nail Polish Set brings bold, trendy colors straight from his beauty line—perfectly paired with a luxurious Kusshi Makeup Bag to keep your beauty essentials organized in chic fashion. A flawless combo for anyone who loves a little glam and a lot of personality!
Keep your ride sparkling clean all season long! Enjoy three months of unlimited car washes—because a clean car just feels better. Shine bright and drive happy!
The perfect basket for all of your game day needs! This Bud Light cooler bundle includes an easy-to-travel cooler that has the ability to fit a 6-pack, cups, playing cards, a bottle opener, and some great snack necessities.
Get ready to crush your fitness goals! Enjoy 30 days of unlimited Burn Boot Camp workouts—high-energy sessions designed to build strength, confidence, and community. Stay hydrated in style with a sleek set of water bottles to keep you fueled and refreshed.
Join the ultimate social community for singles and professionals with a 6-month full-access membership to Queenie Connects in Northwest Arkansas. Enjoy 4-6 fun meetups each week, exclusive access to in-person events, networking opportunities, and the chance to build meaningful relationships—no swiping required!
Elevate your home cooking and impress all of your friends with this bold mix of three crafted olive oils and three balsamic oils!
Relax and unwind anytime! This handheld massager melts away tension and soothes sore muscles with the touch of a button. Perfect for home, office, or on the go—your ticket to instant relaxation!
Experience the charm of Fort Smith with this delightful local souvenir bundle! Enjoy books that celebrate the city’s rich history, postcards to share the love, and a gift card for local admission or shopping. Perfect for history buffs, travelers, or anyone who loves exploring their hometown!
Add a touch of timeless elegance to any look with these two pairs of Chanel-inspired earrings! Chic, classic, and effortlessly stylish—perfect for dressing up any outfit and turning everyday moments into runway-ready ones.
Whip up some winter magic! This Little Tikes Cookie Decorating Set with Make It Mix lets kids create, decorate, and imagine their very own sweet treats. Perfect for little chefs and big imaginations!
This is the perfect opportunity to spoil your little one, while also supporting their development! With one free month of classes and a free registration fee, this certificate sets your child up for success, and some serious fun!
Style meets self-care! Rock bold nails with the Harry Styles Nail Polish Set and stash your beauty must-haves in the sleek Kusshi Makeup Bag. A perfect match for beauty lovers and trendsetters!
Give your feet the TLC they deserve! This HoMedics Foot Spa offers a relaxing at-home massage, bubbles, and warmth—pure bliss for tired soles.
Pamper yourself and indulge in this hair care dream! Not only do you get a Momo Shampoo and Conditioner set, you will also find your new favorite hairspray and receive a complimentary haircut and style by Christina the Hair Girl!
What better way to detox and destress than with a fabulous facial by the Ark Beauty Academy!
Bring the forest home! This one-of-a-kind fox painting captures the beauty and whimsy of nature in stunning detail - an eye-catching addition to any space.
Experience ultimate comfort with this intricately quilted blanket. Inspired by designer Mallory Nikolaus, this luxe line offers the softest and dreamiest 100% cotton finish that will elevate any room in the home!
Get salon-perfect hair! Enjoy a session with Janelle Dor, plus Kitsch shampoo, conditioner, and blowout serum to maintain gorgeous, shiny locks at home.
Walk through your week bold and confident with this spacious designer handbag. Gently used but in perfect condition, this tote is sure to become a wardrobe staple that will be sure to impress during every season!
Let imaginations bake wild! Kids can mix, mold, and decorate their own pretend gingerbread treats with this fun, creative kit. From cookie castles to candy pizzas, the possibilities are endless—sweet fun for little chefs!
Sip, soak, and relax! This Blake St. Coffee Up set includes luxurious bath products, a towel, an eye pillow, and the cozy scent of coffee for the perfect at-home retreat.
Experience travel luxury with this limited edition Beis Resort Tote! Not only does it fulfill all your practical travel needs with spacious compartments and durable fabrics, it sets the tone for a memorable and timeless trip.
Adventure and refreshment await! These 2-day passes to Boulders & Brews give you access to exciting indoor climbing and a laid-back brewery experience—perfect for friends, family, or anyone looking for active fun with a twist. Challenge yourself on the walls, then unwind with a cold brew!
Climb, laugh, and celebrate! The Altitude Birthday Party Package hosts up to 10 kids for a memorable, fun-filled birthday adventure.
Glow up with 5 Red Light Methods facial passes, plus a water bottle and T-shirt! Treat yourself to rejuvenating facials and take home some stylish goodies.
Rock bold nails and stay chic on the go! This set includes Harry Styles nail polish and a stylish Kusshi makeup bag—perfect for beauty lovers and trendsetters.
Enjoy a night of culture and entertainment with 2 tickets to a performance of your choice during the 2025/2026 season! Whether you love drama, comedy, music, or dance, this package lets you select the show that speaks to you. Perfect for a date night, a special outing, or an unforgettable experience with a friend.
Relax, soak, and refresh! This soap and bath bomb basket makes the perfect cozy night-in treat.
Satisfy your cravings! This Markham & Fitz chocolate basket is packed with rich, delicious treats perfect for sharing… or not!
Sip, paint, and unwind! These 2 Painting With a Twist tickets make for a fun and creative night out.
Custom trucker hats are ALL THE RAGE! This chic accessory will take any outfit to the next level and be the source of countless compliments.
Tee off in style! This package includes 4 rounds of golf and 2 Gold Carts at The Creeks Golf & RV Resort, perfect for a day of friendly competition, scenic views, and memorable moments on the course. Ideal for golf enthusiasts looking to enjoy a relaxing and fun-filled outing.
Add a touch of sparkle to any outfit with this Kendra Scott necklace! Known for her signature style and exquisite craftsmanship, this piece is perfect for dressing up an everyday look or adding elegance to a special occasion. A must-have accessory for any jewelry lover!
Bounce, flip, and soar! This 1-hour jump package for 4 people at Altitude comes with 4 pairs of grip socks for a safe and fun experience. Perfect for friends or family looking for high-energy fun, laughter, and memories that will leave everyone jumping for joy!
All aboard for a scenic journey! These 2 trail tickets to the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad offer a memorable ride through beautiful landscapes, charming towns, and the stunning Ozark countryside. Perfect for a relaxing day trip, a fun outing with friends, or a unique family adventure.
This relic is not to be ignored! Originally used in religious processions in the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church during the early 15th century, this precious antique is truly one-of-a-kind.
This classic crossbody is the definition of functional luxury! From its unique chain strap to its spacious interior, it is sure to exceed all of your expectations.
Bring cozy winter charm to your entryway with this two-sided light up wooden porch sign, featuring two festive designs — “Let It Snow” and “Fall.” ❄️ Handcrafted and weather-sealed, it’s the perfect reversible decor piece to brighten your porch all season long!
Treat yourself (or a loved one) to a little pampering! This $43 gift certificate to Lavande Nail Bar is perfect for manicures, pedicures, or any nail service of your choice. Relax, refresh, and leave with nails that are as fabulous as you are!
A delightful farm-themed gift basket perfect for kids or collectors! This fun-filled basket includes a Cow hopper, cow and pee pod stuff animals, books, with animal puzzle
2 tickets to see the St. Louis Cardinals in action! Perfect for baseball fans looking for a fun day at the ballpark.
Sourced from an iconic Fayetteville boutique, these glamorous gold earrings are sure to elevate any outfit!
2 tickets to enjoy a spectacular production at Sight & Sound Theatres, known for their breathtaking live shows, stunning sets, and unforgettable storytelling.
Treat yourself to pure relaxation with a 50-minute professional massage! Melt away stress, ease muscle tension, and leave feeling refreshed and renewed. Because you deserve a little “me time.”
Escape to the country with a 1-night stay at Schwerin Farms! Enjoy peaceful farm life, beautiful views, and a taste of rural charm. Perfect for a relaxing getaway or a fun family adventure surrounded by nature.
Show off your style with a Harry Styles Nail Polish Set and elegant Kusshi Makeup Bag—the perfect pair for beauty that travels in style.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!