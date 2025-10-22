Dress for Success NWA's Little Black Dress Auction Part 2

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Up for auction is a fun Mojo-themed basket packed with fan essentials! This set includes a t-shirt, cup, water bottle, helmet visor, and chain oil—perfect for fans or riders. Great for gifting or enjoying your favorite activities in style!
Starting bid
Up for auction is an exciting 1-hour Altitude experience for 4 people, perfect for friends or family looking for fun and adventure! In addition, 4 pairs of Socks are included so that you can jump in style!
Starting bid
Up for auction is a fun Red Light-themed basket perfect for fans! The bundle includes a t-shirt, 5 passes, and a water bottle - everything you need for a great experience!
Starting bid
Craftsman toolbox filled with essential tools, perfect for DIY enthusiasts, home projects, or professional use. Durable and well-organized, this set has everything you need to tackle a variety of tasks with ease.
Starting bid
2-hour karaoke session with Big Box Karaoke, perfect for friends, family, or a fun night out. Sing your favorite hits, enjoy the lively atmosphere, and create unforgettable memories!
Starting bid
Harry Styles “Pleasing” nail polish paired with a stylish Kusshi cosmetic bag. Perfect for fans and beauty lovers alike, this set makes a chic addition to any collection or a great gift!
Starting bid
With a brand as iconic as Coca-Cola, who wouldn't want this iconic cooler and tumbler duo? These products are sure to meet all your beverage needs!
Starting bid
A fun-filled birthday party package at The Jones Center! Perfect for kids and families, this package includes space, activities, and amenities to make any celebration memorable and stress-free. Celebrate in style and create lasting memories
Starting bid
4 tickets to the festive “Christmas Wonderful” show at Kings Castle Theater! Enjoy a magical holiday performance full of music, cheer, and family-friendly fun. A perfect outing to celebrate the season and create lasting memories!
Starting bid
A charming hand-painted Fayetteville poster paired with matching postcards and a small decorative pillow. Perfect for adding a touch of local art and unique style to any home or as a thoughtful gift for Fayetteville fans!
Starting bid
1 month of unlimited classes at Nooma, perfect for fitness enthusiasts of all levels! Enjoy a variety of classes, stay active, and discover a fun, supportive community. A great way to jumpstart your wellness routine!
Starting bid
5-class pack at San Studio, perfect for trying out a variety of fitness classes. This set also includes a pair of socks and a stylish hat, making it a complete package for comfort and style during your workouts. Great for fitness enthusiasts or as a gift!
Starting bid
A belly dancing class for 2 people, perfect for friends or couples looking to try something fun and active! Learn graceful moves, enjoy a lively atmosphere, and get a taste of this exciting dance style. A unique experience for beginners and dance enthusiasts alike!
Starting bid
2 tickets to experience the magic of Opera in the Ozarks. Enjoy a night of stunning performances, beautiful music, and a memorable cultural experience in a picturesque setting. Perfect for opera lovers or a special night out!
Starting bid
A professional consulting session with DetroitAve Consulting. Perfect for businesses or individuals seeking expert advice, strategic guidance, or personalized solutions to help achieve goals and drive success. A valuable opportunity to gain insights from experienced consultants!
Starting bid
2 wellness sessions for 2 people featuring infrared therapy and cold plunge treatments. Enjoy a rejuvenating experience that promotes relaxation, recovery, and overall well-being. Perfect for friends, couples, or anyone looking to try a unique wellness experience!
Starting bid
Harry Styles “Pleasing” nail polish paired with a stylish Kusshi cosmetic bag. Perfect for fans of Harry Styles or beauty enthusiasts, this set makes a chic addition to any collection or a thoughtful gift!
Starting bid
A beautiful pair of “She Said Yes” bridal earrings, perfect for adding sparkle to any wedding day look. Elegant and timeless, these earrings make a thoughtful gift for a bride-to-be or a stunning accessory for special occasions.
Starting bid
5 open session passes to Modern Mission, perfect for fitness enthusiasts looking to try a variety of classes. Enjoy flexibility, explore different workouts, and experience a supportive and motivating environment. Great for anyone looking to stay active and have fun!
Starting bid
1 set of Goodyear tires, perfect for replacing worn tires and ensuring safe, reliable driving. High-quality and durable, these tires are ideal for everyday use and ready to hit the road!
Starting bid
2 reserved tickets to The Great Passion Play, a powerful and moving theatrical experience. Enjoy front-row seating for this unforgettable performance that brings history and faith to life. Perfect for a special outing with family or friends!
Starting bid
Night Package featuring a $50 gift card to Market Place Grill and a $25 gift card to Ozark Lanes. Enjoy a delicious meal followed by some fun bowling—perfect for a memorable night out for couples or friends!
Starting bid
Brighten your home and stay powered up with this Oakridge Electric gift basket, featuring a free service call or one hour of electrical labor, plus an Oakridge Electric T-shirt and water bottle! ⚡ Perfect for tackling that small project on your to-do list while showing off your local pride in style!
Starting bid
Enjoy a $40 dance class and a $25 dinner gift card — the perfect night out for two in Downtown Rogers.
Starting bid
Get a sun-kissed glow with this $60 gift certificate for a professional spray tan at Bronze Theory.
Starting bid
Enjoy a $25 gift card to Hugo’s and 4 movie tickets to Malco Theatres — the perfect night out in Fayetteville.
Starting bid
Treat yourself with this $100 gift certificate to Nandi’s Helpers for home cleaning and more.
Starting bid
4 Hour Guided Trout Fishing Tour on Beaver Lake with Ozark's Full Stringers.
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 rounds of golf with carts included — perfect for a day on the course with friends or family.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1-night stay for two in a premium room at Eureka Springs’ historic Basin Park & Crescent Hotel.
Starting bid
Refresh your look with 50 units of Neurotoxin Brotox, specially designed for men to smooth wrinkles and rejuvenate the appearance.
Starting bid
Grow your green thumb with this gardening gift basket, featuring tools, seeds, and essentials for every gardener.
Starting bid
Enjoy a wine tasting for four at Sassafras Springs Vineyard & Winery and sample a selection of award-winning wines. Each guest receives a souvenir wine glass to take home!
Starting bid
Explore unique craft beers and seasonal specials with this $20 gift certificate to Stoic Brews Alternative!
Starting bid
Jump into fun with 2 VIP Passes to Sky Zone, the ultimate indoor trampoline park! Enjoy wall-to-wall excitement with attractions like freestyle jumping, dodgeball, foam pits, and more — perfect for kids and adults alike.
Starting bid
Raise a glass to good times with this luxury Cocktail Gift Basket, packed with premium spirits and everything you need to celebrate in style! Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or enjoying a quiet evening at home.
Starting bid
Enhance your ride with this $100 gift certificate to Rapha, offering high-performance cycling apparel and accessories known for quality, comfort, and style.
Starting bid
Step back in style with this $50 gift certificate to Uptown Retro! Discover a fun mix of vintage-inspired fashion, home décor, and unique accessories that bring personality and charm to every look or space.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing getaway in the heart of Branson with this one-night stay for two at the elegant Branson Hilton! Experience comfort, style, and convenience just steps away from Branson’s best dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Starting bid
Capture special moments with this $200 gift card for Elsey Photography, perfect for portraits, milestones, or engagement sessions.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience with this $50 gift card to Marketplace Grill! Known for its warm atmosphere, friendly service, and flavorful dishes, Marketplace Grill is the perfect spot for lunch with friends, a family dinner, or a date night out.
Starting bid
Step out in style with this chic Dillard’s Purse Bundle, the perfect mix of fashion and function! This elegant set includes a beautiful designer handbag paired with coordinating accessories that will elevate any outfit.
Starting bid
Get cozy this season with this beautifully curated Dillard’s Fall Bundle Basket! Perfect for crisp autumn days with a candle warmer and tumblr to enjoy your days.
Starting bid
Tyson-themed cooking basket, perfect for food lovers and home chefs! This set includes a variety of cooking essentials and goodies inspired by Tyson products—ideal for preparing tasty meals or gifting to a culinary enthusiast.
Starting bid
A beautiful hand-painted end table, perfect for adding a unique touch to any room. Crafted with care and artistic detail, this piece combines functionality with charming, one-of-a-kind style. Ideal for home décor or as a thoughtful gift!
Starting bid
Delicious assorted cookie basket from Khea’s Cookies, perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth! This tasty collection features a variety of freshly baked cookies, ideal for sharing, gifting, or enjoying as a special treat at home
Starting bid
A luxurious Nail & Beauty Basket, perfect for pampering yourself or gifting to a friend. This set includes a variety of beauty essentials for nails and personal care, offering a complete at-home spa experience. Ideal for anyone who loves self-care and relaxation!
Starting bid
Make a splash with one month of group swim classes from Arkansas Swim Academy! Expert instructors provide fun, safe, and skill-building lessons for swimmers of all ages and abilities—perfect for gaining confidence in the water.
Starting bid
Relax and experience a manicure and pedicure at Bentonville's coziest nail studio! You will leave feeling amazing, as Huega promotes natural nail care with non-toxic polishes and body products.
Starting bid
Dive in to this wonderful opportunity with one month of group swim lessons from Arkansas Swim Academy! Enjoy professional instruction in a supportive, family-friendly environment designed to help swimmers of every level improve their skills and love for the water.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!