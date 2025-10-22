Dress for Success NWA

Dress for Success NWA

Dress for Success NWA's Little Black Dress Auction Part 2

51 - Mojo Cycling Basket
$35

Starting bid

Up for auction is a fun Mojo-themed basket packed with fan essentials! This set includes a t-shirt, cup, water bottle, helmet visor, and chain oil—perfect for fans or riders. Great for gifting or enjoying your favorite activities in style!

52 - Altitude Birthday Party Package
$40

Starting bid

Up for auction is an exciting 1-hour Altitude experience for 4 people, perfect for friends or family looking for fun and adventure! In addition, 4 pairs of Socks are included so that you can jump in style!

53 - Red Light Method Basket
$45

Starting bid

Up for auction is a fun Red Light-themed basket perfect for fans! The bundle includes a t-shirt, 5 passes, and a water bottle - everything you need for a great experience!

54 - Craftsman Tool Box w/ Tools
$65

Starting bid

Craftsman toolbox filled with essential tools, perfect for DIY enthusiasts, home projects, or professional use. Durable and well-organized, this set has everything you need to tackle a variety of tasks with ease.

55 - Big Box Karaoke
$40

Starting bid

2-hour karaoke session with Big Box Karaoke, perfect for friends, family, or a fun night out. Sing your favorite hits, enjoy the lively atmosphere, and create unforgettable memories!

56 - Harry Styles Pleasing Nail Polish w/ Kusshi Cosmetic Ba
$45

Starting bid

Harry Styles “Pleasing” nail polish paired with a stylish Kusshi cosmetic bag. Perfect for fans and beauty lovers alike, this set makes a chic addition to any collection or a great gift!

57 - Coca-Cola Cooler and Tumbler
$15

Starting bid

With a brand as iconic as Coca-Cola, who wouldn't want this iconic cooler and tumbler duo? These products are sure to meet all your beverage needs!

58 - The Jones Center Birthday Party Package
$40

Starting bid

fun-filled birthday party package at The Jones Center! Perfect for kids and families, this package includes space, activities, and amenities to make any celebration memorable and stress-free. Celebrate in style and create lasting memories

59 - King's Castle Theater Tickets
$50

Starting bid

4 tickets to the festive “Christmas Wonderful” show at Kings Castle Theater! Enjoy a magical holiday performance full of music, cheer, and family-friendly fun. A perfect outing to celebrate the season and create lasting memories!

60 - Fayetteville Theme Decorations
$10

Starting bid

A charming hand-painted Fayetteville poster paired with matching postcards and a small decorative pillow. Perfect for adding a touch of local art and unique style to any home or as a thoughtful gift for Fayetteville fans!

61 - Nooma Membership
$40

Starting bid

1 month of unlimited classes at Nooma, perfect for fitness enthusiasts of all levels! Enjoy a variety of classes, stay active, and discover a fun, supportive community. A great way to jumpstart your wellness routine!

62 - San Studio Gift Bag & 5 Classes
$45

Starting bid

5-class pack at San Studio, perfect for trying out a variety of fitness classes. This set also includes a pair of socks and a stylish hat, making it a complete package for comfort and style during your workouts. Great for fitness enthusiasts or as a gift!

63 - TerraNovva Troupe Private Lessons
$35

Starting bid

belly dancing class for 2 people, perfect for friends or couples looking to try something fun and active! Learn graceful moves, enjoy a lively atmosphere, and get a taste of this exciting dance style. A unique experience for beginners and dance enthusiasts alike!

64 - Opera in the Ozarks Tickets
$40

Starting bid

2 tickets to experience the magic of Opera in the Ozarks. Enjoy a night of stunning performances, beautiful music, and a memorable cultural experience in a picturesque setting. Perfect for opera lovers or a special night out!

65 - Detroitave Consulting Bundle
$50

Starting bid

A professional consulting session with DetroitAve Consulting. Perfect for businesses or individuals seeking expert advice, strategic guidance, or personalized solutions to help achieve goals and drive success. A valuable opportunity to gain insights from experienced consultants!

66 - C Suites Sessions for 2
$40

Starting bid

2 wellness sessions for 2 people featuring infrared therapy and cold plunge treatments. Enjoy a rejuvenating experience that promotes relaxation, recovery, and overall well-being. Perfect for friends, couples, or anyone looking to try a unique wellness experience!

67 - Harry Styles Pleasing Nail Polish w/ Kusshi Cosmetic Ba
$45

Starting bid

Harry Styles “Pleasing” nail polish paired with a stylish Kusshi cosmetic bag. Perfect for fans of Harry Styles or beauty enthusiasts, this set makes a chic addition to any collection or a thoughtful gift!

68 - She Said Yes Bridal Earrings
$35

Starting bid

A beautiful pair of “She Said Yes” bridal earrings, perfect for adding sparkle to any wedding day look. Elegant and timeless, these earrings make a thoughtful gift for a bride-to-be or a stunning accessory for special occasions.

69 - Modern Mission Passes
$50

Starting bid

5 open session passes to Modern Mission, perfect for fitness enthusiasts looking to try a variety of classes. Enjoy flexibility, explore different workouts, and experience a supportive and motivating environment. Great for anyone looking to stay active and have fun!

70 - Good Year Tires
$250

Starting bid

1 set of Goodyear tires, perfect for replacing worn tires and ensuring safe, reliable driving. High-quality and durable, these tires are ideal for everyday use and ready to hit the road!

71 - The Great Passion Play Tickets
$20

Starting bid

2 reserved tickets to The Great Passion Play, a powerful and moving theatrical experience. Enjoy front-row seating for this unforgettable performance that brings history and faith to life. Perfect for a special outing with family or friends!

72 - Date Night Package w/ Market Place Grill & Ozark Lanes
$40

Starting bid

Night Package featuring a $50 gift card to Market Place Grill and a $25 gift card to Ozark Lanes. Enjoy a delicious meal followed by some fun bowling—perfect for a memorable night out for couples or friends!

73 - OakRidge Electric Basket
$25

Starting bid

Brighten your home and stay powered up with this Oakridge Electric gift basket, featuring a free service call or one hour of electrical labor, plus an Oakridge Electric T-shirt and water bottle! ⚡ Perfect for tackling that small project on your to-do list while showing off your local pride in style!

74 - Date Night in Downtown Rogers
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a $40 dance class and a $25 dinner gift card — the perfect night out for two in Downtown Rogers.

75 - Bronze Theory Spray Tans Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Get a sun-kissed glow with this $60 gift certificate for a professional spray tan at Bronze Theory.

76 - Fayetteville Date Night Package
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a $25 gift card to Hugo’s and 4 movie tickets to Malco Theatres — the perfect night out in Fayetteville.

77 - Nandi's Helpers $100 Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Treat yourself with this $100 gift certificate to Nandi’s Helpers for home cleaning and more.

78 - Ozark's Full Stringers
$100

Starting bid

4 Hour Guided Trout Fishing Tour on Beaver Lake with Ozark's Full Stringers.

79 - Lost Springs 4 Green Fees (Cart Included)
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 rounds of golf with carts included — perfect for a day on the course with friends or family.

80 - Eureka Springs' Basin Park & Crescent Hotel Stay for 2
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1-night stay for two in a premium room at Eureka Springs’ historic Basin Park & Crescent Hotel.


81 - Brotox for Males
$70

Starting bid

Refresh your look with 50 units of Neurotoxin Brotox, specially designed for men to smooth wrinkles and rejuvenate the appearance.

82 - Gardening Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Grow your green thumb with this gardening gift basket, featuring tools, seeds, and essentials for every gardener.


83 - Sassafras Springs Vineyard & Winery Wine Tasting for 4
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a wine tasting for four at Sassafras Springs Vineyard & Winery and sample a selection of award-winning wines. Each guest receives a souvenir wine glass to take home!

84 - Stoic Brews Alternative $20 Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Explore unique craft beers and seasonal specials with this $20 gift certificate to Stoic Brews Alternative!

85 - Sky Zone 2 VIP Passes
$15

Starting bid

Jump into fun with 2 VIP Passes to Sky Zone, the ultimate indoor trampoline park! Enjoy wall-to-wall excitement with attractions like freestyle jumping, dodgeball, foam pits, and more — perfect for kids and adults alike.

86 - Cocktail Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

Raise a glass to good times with this luxury Cocktail Gift Basket, packed with premium spirits and everything you need to celebrate in style! Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or enjoying a quiet evening at home.

87 - Rapha $100 Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Enhance your ride with this $100 gift certificate to Rapha, offering high-performance cycling apparel and accessories known for quality, comfort, and style.

88 - Uptown Retro $50 Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Step back in style with this $50 gift certificate to Uptown Retro! Discover a fun mix of vintage-inspired fashion, home décor, and unique accessories that bring personality and charm to every look or space.


89 - Branson Hilton One Night Stay for 2 People
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing getaway in the heart of Branson with this one-night stay for two at the elegant Branson Hilton! Experience comfort, style, and convenience just steps away from Branson’s best dining, shopping, and entertainment.

90 - Elsey Photography $200 Photography Package
$50

Starting bid

Capture special moments with this $200 gift card for Elsey Photography, perfect for portraits, milestones, or engagement sessions.

91 - Marketplace Grill $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious dining experience with this $50 gift card to Marketplace Grill! Known for its warm atmosphere, friendly service, and flavorful dishes, Marketplace Grill is the perfect spot for lunch with friends, a family dinner, or a date night out.

92 - Dillard's Purse Gift Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Step out in style with this chic Dillard’s Purse Bundle, the perfect mix of fashion and function! This elegant set includes a beautiful designer handbag paired with coordinating accessories that will elevate any outfit.

93 - Dillard's Fall Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Get cozy this season with this beautifully curated Dillard’s Fall Bundle Basket! Perfect for crisp autumn days with a candle warmer and tumblr to enjoy your days.

94 - Tyson Cooking Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Tyson-themed cooking basket, perfect for food lovers and home chefs! This set includes a variety of cooking essentials and goodies inspired by Tyson products—ideal for preparing tasty meals or gifting to a culinary enthusiast.

95 - Hand Painted End Table item
95 - Hand Painted End Table
$55

Starting bid

beautiful hand-painted end table, perfect for adding a unique touch to any room. Crafted with care and artistic detail, this piece combines functionality with charming, one-of-a-kind style. Ideal for home décor or as a thoughtful gift!

96 - Khea's Cookies Assorted Cookie Basket
$30

Starting bid

Delicious assorted cookie basket from Khea’s Cookies, perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth! This tasty collection features a variety of freshly baked cookies, ideal for sharing, gifting, or enjoying as a special treat at home

97 - Nail and beauty basket item
97 - Nail and beauty basket
$25

Starting bid

A luxurious Nail & Beauty Basket, perfect for pampering yourself or gifting to a friend. This set includes a variety of beauty essentials for nails and personal care, offering a complete at-home spa experience. Ideal for anyone who loves self-care and relaxation!

98 - Arkansas Swim Academy Tote and Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Make a splash with one month of group swim classes from Arkansas Swim Academy! Expert instructors provide fun, safe, and skill-building lessons for swimmers of all ages and abilities—perfect for gaining confidence in the water.

99 - Huega Manicure and Pedicure Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Relax and experience a manicure and pedicure at Bentonville's coziest nail studio! You will leave feeling amazing, as Huega promotes natural nail care with non-toxic polishes and body products.

100 - Arkansas Swim Academy Tote and Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Dive in to this wonderful opportunity with one month of group swim lessons from Arkansas Swim Academy! Enjoy professional instruction in a supportive, family-friendly environment designed to help swimmers of every level improve their skills and love for the water.

