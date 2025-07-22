Dress for Success NWA/Tour de NWA Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Indulge in timeless elegance with this genuine Taxidermy leather handbag, crafted from premium materials and distinguished by the brand's iconic gold antler emblem. Paired with a vibrant floral scarf. Donated by Dillard's.
Starting bid
A bike store for all your bike needs! Both of their locations are setup to provide everything from basic tune ups to part replacements, suspension service, custom bike builds and even custom wheel building.
Starting bid
A modern public house and rooftop bar, tapping into the vibrant Fayetteville community through local food and drinks.
Starting bid
Can be used as an insulated poncho, blanket, shade canopy, hammock, or pillow. All your camping needs in one portable item!
Starting bid
Can be used as an insulated poncho, blanket, shade canopy, hammock, or pillow. All your camping needs in one portable item!
Starting bid
Black and sequined Kurt Geiger purse with matching wallet.
Starting bid
Reusable tote, baseball cap, grippy socks, and 5 free pilates classes!
Starting bid
Massage spa allowing guests to customize their experience with pressure, music, and aromatherapy.
Starting bid
Rapha coffee cup, 2 saucers, cappuccino cup, and espresso cup
Starting bid
Water jug, kitchen towel, bag clips, basket, spoon holder, and ice cube mold
Starting bid
Water jug, serving tray, kitchen towel, ice cube mold, basket, and bag clips.
Starting bid
The Kijaro Native Camp Quilt is an ultralight, water‑repellent camping blanket crafted entirely from 100% recycled polyester fabric and fill, offering eco-friendly warmth and packability. Measuring approximately 79" × 55", it folds down compactly and includes a carry bag—perfect for cozy campfire evenings, RV trips, or glamping adventures.
Starting bid
The Kijaro Native Camp Quilt is an ultralight, water‑repellent camping blanket crafted entirely from 100% recycled polyester fabric and fill, offering eco-friendly warmth and packability. Measuring approximately 79" × 55", it folds down compactly and includes a carry bag—perfect for cozy campfire evenings, RV trips, or glamping adventures.
Starting bid
All your health and wellness needs in one visit!
Starting bid
Navy blue color. Gold logo on top button. New with tags. Jane Dress- ruffle down the center. Size 10. $425 value
Starting bid
Navy blue color. Gold logo on top button. New with tags. Jane Dress- ruffle down the center. Size 10. $425 value
Starting bid
$398 value. New with tags. Size O. Cream color. Built in tank top underneath.
Starting bid
Elsey Photography- Facebook.
https://elseyphotography2021.mypixieset.com/
Lifestyle Photographer "Capturing the moments that captivate your heart"
Whether you want to have an epic adventure, take engagement pictures, or a relaxed family session, Jessica is here for it! She believes in documenting the smallest of moments but also those big, monumental ones too. She's intentional in helping you create images that are authentic to you. So whether that is baking cupcakes with your kids on a Saturday morning or taking a hike with just your dog, these are the moments she'll help you remember forever.
Jessica wants to stray away from the typical "everyone-look-at-the-camera-and-smile" photos, but rather focus on story telling. She wants to get to know you, your partner, your family, your goals, and your dreams.
Starting bid
Certificate valuable for Annual Membership and one month of group swim classes
Starting bid
Expires Dec. 30, 2025
Starting bid
Pure Beauty by Kristi- Rogers AR
Starting bid
$25 gift card to Versona.
Starting bid
$25 gift card to Versona.
Starting bid
$25 gift card to Versona.
Starting bid
Travis Mathew Bag and Bentonville Brewing Co. Gift Bundle Donated by Shawmut Design and Construction! Total Value over $100
Starting bid
Hobby Lobby Fall Gift Basket Including Decor, Kitchen Goodies, and Sweet Treats! Donated by Shawmut Design and Construction. Total Value $100
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Bearded Goat.
Starting bid
Includes $25 gift card and Ospry Bike Tools Roll.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for one month of unlimited yoga at Yoga Six.
Starting bid
Basket includes water bottle, SiliPint mug, Muc-Off helmet visor & goggle cleaning kit, chain lube, and tshirt.
Starting bid
Massage spa allowing guests to customize their experience with pressure, music, and aromatherapy.
Starting bid
Three hiking/trail hats from BeardedGoat.
Starting bid
Grillng assortment of oils and balsamics from Fresh Harvest.
Starting bid
Gift Bag from ARK Beauty School including gift certificate for one free hydra facial.
Starting bid
Decorative fall gift basket arrangement provided by Northwest Medical Center
Starting bid
Decorative fall gift arrangement with pumpkin candles provided by Northwest Medical Center.
Starting bid
Two diamond glow deluxe facials from Premier Aesthetics and Wellness.
Starting bid
Pleasing nail polish by Harry Styles.
Starting bid
Black Kusshi bag.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!