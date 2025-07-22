Dress for Success NWA

Dress for Success NWA/Tour de NWA Silent Auction

Taxidermy Leather Handbag & Scarf Set item
$200

Starting bid

Indulge in timeless elegance with this genuine Taxidermy leather handbag, crafted from premium materials and distinguished by the brand's iconic gold antler emblem. Paired with a vibrant floral scarf. Donated by Dillard's.

$50 High Roller Cyclery Gift card item
$20

Starting bid

A bike store for all your bike needs! Both of their locations are setup to provide everything from basic tune ups to part replacements, suspension service, custom bike builds and even custom wheel building.

$50 Giftcard to Feed & Folly Restaurant in Fayetteville item
$20

Starting bid

A modern public house and rooftop bar, tapping into the vibrant Fayetteville community through local food and drinks.

Kubie Multipurpose Quilt (Purple) item
$30

Starting bid

Can be used as an insulated poncho, blanket, shade canopy, hammock, or pillow. All your camping needs in one portable item!

Kubie Multi Purpose Quilt (Red) item
$30

Starting bid

Can be used as an insulated poncho, blanket, shade canopy, hammock, or pillow. All your camping needs in one portable item!

Kurt Geiger Purse and Wallet item
$100

Starting bid

Black and sequined Kurt Geiger purse with matching wallet.

San Studio Goodies item
$65

Starting bid

Reusable tote, baseball cap, grippy socks, and 5 free pilates classes!

Squeeze- 50 Minute Massage Gift Card item
$45

Starting bid

Massage spa allowing guests to customize their experience with pressure, music, and aromatherapy.

Cup set item
$25

Starting bid

Rapha coffee cup, 2 saucers, cappuccino cup, and espresso cup

Dolly Parton Themed Kitchen Goodies item
$10

Starting bid

Water jug, kitchen towel, bag clips, basket, spoon holder, and ice cube mold

Kijaro Native Camp Quilt item
$15

Starting bid

The Kijaro Native Camp Quilt is an ultralight, water‑repellent camping blanket crafted entirely from 100% recycled polyester fabric and fill, offering eco-friendly warmth and packability. Measuring approximately 79" × 55", it folds down compactly and includes a carry bag—perfect for cozy campfire evenings, RV trips, or glamping adventures.

Free New Patient Exam, X-ray, and adjustment item
$90

Starting bid

All your health and wellness needs in one visit!

Tory Burch Dress item
$30

Starting bid

Navy blue color. Gold logo on top button. New with tags. Jane Dress- ruffle down the center. Size 10. $425 value

Tory Burch Silk Bow Blouse item
$30

Starting bid

$398 value. New with tags. Size O. Cream color. Built in tank top underneath.

$200 gift certificate for a photoshoot item
$70

Starting bid

Elsey Photography- Facebook.

https://elseyphotography2021.mypixieset.com/

Lifestyle Photographer "Capturing the moments that captivate your heart"


Whether you want to have an epic adventure, take engagement pictures, or a relaxed family session, Jessica is here for it! She believes in documenting the smallest of moments but also those big, monumental ones too. She's intentional in helping you create images that are authentic to you. So whether that is baking cupcakes with your kids on a Saturday morning or taking a hike with just your dog, these are the moments she'll help you remember forever.


Jessica wants to stray away from the typical "everyone-look-at-the-camera-and-smile" photos, but rather focus on story telling. She wants to get to know you, your partner, your family, your goals, and your dreams.

AR swim academy item
$50

Starting bid

Certificate valuable for Annual Membership and one month of group swim classes

$30 Maude Boutique Giftcard item
$10

Starting bid

Expires Dec. 30, 2025

Free lash service item
$30

Starting bid

Pure Beauty by Kristi- Rogers AR

$25 Versona Gift Card item
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift card to Versona.

$25 Versona Gift Card item
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift card to Versona.

Shawmut Gift Basket item
$35

Starting bid

Travis Mathew Bag and Bentonville Brewing Co. Gift Bundle Donated by Shawmut Design and Construction! Total Value over $100

Hobby Lobby Fall Gift Basket item
$35

Starting bid

Hobby Lobby Fall Gift Basket Including Decor, Kitchen Goodies, and Sweet Treats! Donated by Shawmut Design and Construction. Total Value $100

$100 Gift Card item
$30

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Bearded Goat.

Gift Basket from Gearhead Outfitters item
$20

Starting bid

Includes $25 gift card and Ospry Bike Tools Roll.

Gift Certificate to Yoga Six item
$30

Starting bid

Gift certificate for one month of unlimited yoga at Yoga Six.

Gift Basket from Mojo Cycling item
$25

Starting bid

Basket includes water bottle, SiliPint mug, Muc-Off helmet visor & goggle cleaning kit, chain lube, and tshirt.

BeardedGoat Hat Trio item
$25

Starting bid

Three hiking/trail hats from BeardedGoat.

Fresh Harvest Assortment item
$15

Starting bid

Grillng assortment of oils and balsamics from Fresh Harvest.

ARK Beauty School Gift Bag item
$10

Starting bid

Gift Bag from ARK Beauty School including gift certificate for one free hydra facial.

Fall Gift Basket item
$25

Starting bid

Decorative fall gift basket arrangement provided by Northwest Medical Center

Fall Gift Basket item
$30

Starting bid

Decorative fall gift arrangement with pumpkin candles provided by Northwest Medical Center.

Two Diamond Glow Deluxe Facials item
$100

Starting bid

Two diamond glow deluxe facials from Premier Aesthetics and Wellness.

Harry Styles Nail Polish item
$20

Starting bid

Pleasing nail polish by Harry Styles.

Kusshi Bag item
$15

Starting bid

Black Kusshi bag.

