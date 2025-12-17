Drew Effect Sports, Inc.

Offered by

Drew Effect Sports, Inc.

About the memberships

Drew Effect Sports, Inc.'s Sponsorship

For the love of 336
Pay what you can

No expiration

If you like what Drew Effect has produced event wise and want to see more quality leagues, camps and events for the community---this Membership package is for you!


Every donation helps us with overhead expenses, increase in product quality and to give back.

Dream Package
$500

Valid until June 18, 2027

Adult League Basketball T-Shirt


Logo on Banner


Free Admission for Adult Basketball League

Execute Package
$750

Valid until June 18, 2027

Company Logo on back of one set of team jerseys for the adult basketball league


Adult League Basketball T-Shirt


Free Admission for Adult Basketball League


Company Logo on Banner

Win Package
$1,500

Valid until June 18, 2027

Company Logo on back of one set of team jerseys for the adult basketball league


Adult Basketball League T-Shirt


Free Admission for Adult Basketball League


Company Logo on Banner


Sponsorship of one team in the Adult Basketball League (covers season fees for 11 players max)

Add a donation for Drew Effect Sports, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!