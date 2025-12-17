Drew Effect Sports, Inc.'s Sponsorship

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
If you like what Drew Effect has produced event wise and want to see more quality leagues, camps and events for the community---this Membership package is for you!
Every donation helps us with overhead expenses, increase in product quality and to give back.
Valid until June 18, 2027
Adult League Basketball T-Shirt
Logo on Banner
Free Admission for Adult Basketball League
Valid until June 18, 2027
Company Logo on back of one set of team jerseys for the adult basketball league
Adult League Basketball T-Shirt
Free Admission for Adult Basketball League
Company Logo on Banner
Valid until June 18, 2027
Company Logo on back of one set of team jerseys for the adult basketball league
Adult Basketball League T-Shirt
Free Admission for Adult Basketball League
Company Logo on Banner
Sponsorship of one team in the Adult Basketball League (covers season fees for 11 players max)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!