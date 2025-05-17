Drew Ross Memorial Foundation's Silent Auction

Hosted by

Super-Strat R-446 guitar
$500

Starting bid

Super-Strat R-446 guitar with a case, tuner, picks, strap and stand included Impressive features include: -Poplar body bolt-on maple neck, bolt-on construction, 24 frets. Flat fretboard with 15.75 inch radius. Scale length of 25.5 inches and a hardtail 6-saddle bridge. -Equipped with a few ceramic humbuckers and a 5-way position selector switch providing for plenty of tone-shaping options. As per company website: ‘The R-446 is a versatile guitar designed with the modern high-gain player in mind. From screaming leads to heavy rhythms and everything in between, the R-446 can do it all, and then some. The sleek good looks and aesthetics are just the icing on top.’
Handmade Wooden American Flag
$500

Starting bid

This wooden  wavy American Flag, handmade by a Goldstar father and VCU student veterans, is a true corporate or game room showpiece. 65" long, 35" tall, 3.5" deep, it will make an immediate statement of your American pride!

