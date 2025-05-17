Drew Ross Memorial Foundation's Silent Auction

Super-Strat R-446 guitar with a case, tuner, picks, strap and stand included
Impressive features include:
-Poplar body bolt-on maple neck, bolt-on construction, 24 frets. Flat fretboard with 15.75 inch radius. Scale length of 25.5 inches and a hardtail 6-saddle bridge.
-Equipped with a few ceramic humbuckers and a 5-way position selector switch providing for plenty of tone-shaping options.
As per company website: ‘The R-446 is a versatile guitar designed with the modern high-gain player in mind. From screaming leads to heavy rhythms and everything in between, the R-446 can do it all, and then some. The sleek good looks and aesthetics are just the icing on top.’
Super-Strat R-446 guitar with a case, tuner, picks, strap and stand included
Impressive features include:
-Poplar body bolt-on maple neck, bolt-on construction, 24 frets. Flat fretboard with 15.75 inch radius. Scale length of 25.5 inches and a hardtail 6-saddle bridge.
-Equipped with a few ceramic humbuckers and a 5-way position selector switch providing for plenty of tone-shaping options.
As per company website: ‘The R-446 is a versatile guitar designed with the modern high-gain player in mind. From screaming leads to heavy rhythms and everything in between, the R-446 can do it all, and then some. The sleek good looks and aesthetics are just the icing on top.’
Handmade Wooden American Flag
$500
Starting bid
This wooden wavy American Flag, handmade by a Goldstar father and VCU student veterans, is a true corporate or game room showpiece. 65" long, 35" tall, 3.5" deep, it will make an immediate statement of your American pride!
This wooden wavy American Flag, handmade by a Goldstar father and VCU student veterans, is a true corporate or game room showpiece. 65" long, 35" tall, 3.5" deep, it will make an immediate statement of your American pride!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!