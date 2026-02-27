Drexciya Artwork Sales — Deposit Form

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Kimber Greenwood, Victorious, 2024,
Underwater Photography on Acrylic, 24x36 inches.
Price reflects the 50% deposit required to hold the artwork. The remaining amount will be due upon delivery/shipping of the works.
Kimber Greenwood, Fins & Wings, 2023, Underwater Photography on Acrylic, 24x36 inches.
Price reflects the 50% deposit required to hold the artwork. The remaining amount will be due upon delivery/shipping of the works.
Kimber Greenwood, Held in Water, 2024, Underwater Photography on Acrylic, 24x36 inches.
Price reflects the 50% deposit required to hold the artwork. The remaining amount will be due upon delivery/shipping of the works.
Darrien Williamson, Visions by the Future, 2026, Handbuilt sound system sculpture and speakers, Dimensions Variable.
Price reflects the 50% deposit required to hold the artwork. The remaining amount will be due upon delivery/shipping of the works.
Johnny Draco, Current Crown, 2026, Oil and Acrylic on Canvas, 24x24x1 inches.
Price reflects the 50% deposit required to hold the artwork. The remaining amount will be due upon delivery/shipping of the works.
Yazz Atmore, Queen's Court: Queen of Diamonds, 2025, Digital Collage, 24x36 inches.
Yazz Atmore, Queen's Court: Queen of Diamonds, 2025, Digital Collage, 24x36 inches.
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