Union Hall

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Union Hall

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Drexciya Artwork Sales — Deposit Form

Victorious item
Victorious
$245

Kimber Greenwood, Victorious, 2024,

Underwater Photography on Acrylic, 24x36 inches.


Price reflects the 50% deposit required to hold the artwork. The remaining amount will be due upon delivery/shipping of the works.

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Fins & Wings item
Fins & Wings
$295

Kimber Greenwood, Fins & Wings, 2023, Underwater Photography on Acrylic, 24x36 inches.


Price reflects the 50% deposit required to hold the artwork. The remaining amount will be due upon delivery/shipping of the works.

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Held in Water item
Held in Water
$295

Kimber Greenwood, Held in Water, 2024, Underwater Photography on Acrylic, 24x36 inches.


Price reflects the 50% deposit required to hold the artwork. The remaining amount will be due upon delivery/shipping of the works.

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Visions by the Future item
Visions by the Future
$5,000

Darrien Williamson, Visions by the Future, 2026, Handbuilt sound system sculpture and speakers, Dimensions Variable.


Price reflects the 50% deposit required to hold the artwork. The remaining amount will be due upon delivery/shipping of the works.

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Current Crown item
Current Crown
$1,800

Johnny Draco, Current Crown, 2026, Oil and Acrylic on Canvas, 24x24x1 inches.


Price reflects the 50% deposit required to hold the artwork. The remaining amount will be due upon delivery/shipping of the works.

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Queen's Court: Queen of Diamonds item
Queen's Court: Queen of Diamonds
$100

Yazz Atmore, Queen's Court: Queen of Diamonds, 2025, Digital Collage, 24x36 inches.


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Queen's Court: Queen of Diamonds (Copy) item
Queen's Court: Queen of Diamonds (Copy)
$100

Yazz Atmore, Queen's Court: Queen of Diamonds, 2025, Digital Collage, 24x36 inches.


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