Drill and Ceremonies School

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About this event
Registration for one Young Marine participant for the Lone Star Drill & Ceremonies School.
Event Dates:
July 30 – August 2, 2026
Sid Richardson Scout Ranch – Bridgeport, TX
This registration includes:
• Lodging for the duration of the event
• Meals
• Event T-shirt
• Training materials and instruction
• Awards and recognition items
Requirements:
• Must be a Young Marine in good standing
• Must have completed Recruit Training
• Must meet unit requirements for participation
Important:
• Payment must be completed at the time of registration
• No payments will be accepted at check-in
• Registration is non-refundable once confirmed
• Transportation to and from the event is the responsibility of the participant/unit
This registration serves as payment confirmation and receipt for your unit.
Registration for one Adult Volunteer participant attending as a student for the Lone Star Drill & Ceremonies School.
Event Dates:
July 30 – August 2, 2026
Sid Richardson Scout Ranch – Bridgeport, TX
This registration includes:
• Lodging for the duration of the event
• Meals
• Event T-shirt
• Training materials and instruction
Important:
• Payment must be completed at the time of registration
• No payments will be accepted at check-in
• Registration is non-refundable once confirmed
This registration serves as payment confirmation and receipt for your unit.
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