Drill and Ceremonies School

Registration for one Young Marine participant for the Lone Star Drill & Ceremonies School.



Event Dates:

July 30 – August 2, 2026

Sid Richardson Scout Ranch – Bridgeport, TX



This registration includes:

• Lodging for the duration of the event

• Meals

• Event T-shirt

• Training materials and instruction

• Awards and recognition items



Requirements:

• Must be a Young Marine in good standing

• Must have completed Recruit Training

• Must meet unit requirements for participation



Important:

• Payment must be completed at the time of registration

• No payments will be accepted at check-in

• Registration is non-refundable once confirmed

• Transportation to and from the event is the responsibility of the participant/unit



This registration serves as payment confirmation and receipt for your unit.