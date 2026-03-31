Hosted by

Young Marines Of The Marine Corps League

About this event

Drill and Ceremonies School

Lake Bridgeport

TX 76426, USA

YM Student Registration
$175

Registration for one Young Marine participant for the Lone Star Drill & Ceremonies School.

Event Dates:
July 30 – August 2, 2026
Sid Richardson Scout Ranch – Bridgeport, TX

This registration includes:
• Lodging for the duration of the event
• Meals
• Event T-shirt
• Training materials and instruction
• Awards and recognition items

Requirements:
• Must be a Young Marine in good standing
• Must have completed Recruit Training
• Must meet unit requirements for participation

Important:
• Payment must be completed at the time of registration
• No payments will be accepted at check-in
• Registration is non-refundable once confirmed
• Transportation to and from the event is the responsibility of the participant/unit

This registration serves as payment confirmation and receipt for your unit.

Adult Volunteer (AV) Student Registration
$175

Registration for one Adult Volunteer participant attending as a student for the Lone Star Drill & Ceremonies School.


Event Dates:

July 30 – August 2, 2026

Sid Richardson Scout Ranch – Bridgeport, TX


This registration includes:

• Lodging for the duration of the event

• Meals

• Event T-shirt

• Training materials and instruction


Important:

• Payment must be completed at the time of registration

• No payments will be accepted at check-in

• Registration is non-refundable once confirmed


This registration serves as payment confirmation and receipt for your unit.

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