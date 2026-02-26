Rusty Bindings Ski Club

Hosted by

Rusty Bindings Ski Club

About this event

Drink and Game Ticket Sales

147 Gregory Ln

Pleasant Hill, CA 94523, USA

Drink-Game Presale ticket ($1)
$1

Grab your drink and game tickets for our Cinco de Mayo Fundraiser 🎉 

Drink & game ticket pricing (sold separately from admission)

  • Drink/Game tickets: $1 each ticket
    • Margaritas: $6 (6 tickets)
    • Margarita floater: $2 (2 ticket)
    • Wine: $4 (4 tickets)
    • Beer: $3 (3 tickets)
    • Water: $2 (2 tickets)
    • Soft drinks: 2 (2 ticket)
    • Games: $1 per play (1 ticket)

How it works:

  • (1) Select "1" ticket in the "Add +"1" button
  • (2) Enter the total dollar amount of the actual payment for how many tickets you are purchasing in "Pay what you want" field.
  • For Example, you wish to purchase 10 tickets. Enter "1" in the "Add+" button. Then, in the "Pay what you want field" enter the total purchase
  • Example, you want to purchase $10.00 in drink tickets. (1) Enter "1" under the Add+ and enter $10.00 in the "Pay what you can"
  • Drink tickets will be handed out at the Cinco de Mayo check in table.
Drink or game Ticket Purchase ($5 worth of tickets)
$5

5 Tickets Purchase Option

Drink or game Ticket Purchase ($10 worth of tickets)
$10

Purchase 10 tickets

Drink or game Ticket Purchase ($20 worth of tickets)
$20

Purchase 20 tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!