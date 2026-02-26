Drink and Game Ticket Sales

Grab your drink and game tickets for our Cinco de Mayo Fundraiser 🎉

Drink & game ticket pricing (sold separately from admission)

How it works:

(1) Select "1" ticket in the "Add +"1" button

(2) Enter the total dollar amount of the actual payment for how many tickets you are purchasing in "Pay what you want" field.

For Example, you wish to purchase 10 tickets. Enter "1" in the "Add+" button. Then, in the "Pay what you want field" enter the total purchase

Example, you want to purchase $10.00 in drink tickets. (1) Enter "1" under the Add+ and enter $10.00 in the "Pay what you can"