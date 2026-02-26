Drink and Game Ticket Sales

Grab your drink and game tickets for our Cinco de Mayo Fundraiser 🎉
Drink & game ticket pricing (sold separately from admission)
- Drink/Game tickets: $1 each ticket
- Margaritas: $6 (6 tickets)
- Margarita floater: $2 (2 ticket)
- Wine: $4 (4 tickets)
- Beer: $3 (3 tickets)
- Water: $2 (2 tickets)
- Soft drinks: 2 (2 ticket)
- Games: $1 per play (1 ticket)
How it works:
- (1) Select "1" ticket in the "Add +"1" button
- (2) Enter the total dollar amount of the actual payment for how many tickets you are purchasing in "Pay what you want" field.
- For Example, you wish to purchase 10 tickets. Enter "1" in the "Add+" button. Then, in the "Pay what you want field" enter the total purchase
- Example, you want to purchase $10.00 in drink tickets. (1) Enter "1" under the Add+ and enter $10.00 in the "Pay what you can"
- Drink tickets will be handed out at the Cinco de Mayo check in table.