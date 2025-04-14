On behalf of the San Antonio Coalition for Veterans and Families, we extend our sincerest thanks for your generous support as a Drink Sponsor for the 4th Annual LTC Hector Villareal Memorial Golf Tournament. Your contribution helped ensure a successful and enjoyable experience for all participants—and more importantly, your support goes far beyond the green. Thanks to your sponsorship, we are able to continue providing vital services to veterans and their families, including housing assistance, mental health resources, employment support, and more. Every dollar raised from this tournament, including your sponsorship, directly impacts the lives of those who have bravely served our country. Your generosity makes a real difference, and we are deeply grateful for your commitment to honoring and supporting our veteran community. We look forward to continuing this partnership and hope to welcome you again at future events.

