Silicon Valley Lions Foundation

Offered by

Silicon Valley Lions Foundation

About this shop

Drinks & Prize Drawings

Natural Assam Black Tea Boba Latte item
Natural Assam Black Tea Boba Latte
$5

Brown Sugar White Boba, Natural Assam Black Tea and House Blend Non-Dairy Milk

0
Falooda
$5

Falooda is a popular layered dessert drink from the Indian subcontinent made with rose syrup, vermicelli, basil seeds, and milk, often topped with ice cream or kulfi. Its sweet, refreshing mix of textures makes it a perfect summer treat.

0
Soda item
Soda
$2

Choice of Coke, Sprite, La Croix

0
Bottle Water item
Bottle Water
$1

Bottle water

0
Prize Drawing - 1 Ticket for $5 item
Prize Drawing - 1 Ticket for $5
$5

Prize Drawing — 1 Ticket for $5
Grand Prize is 75" Samsung TV

0
Prize Drawing — 5 Ticket for $20 item
Prize Drawing — 5 Ticket for $20
$20

Prize Drawings — 5 Tickets for $20
Grand Prize is 75" Samsung TV

0
Prize Drawings - 35 Tickets for $100 item
Prize Drawings - 35 Tickets for $100
$100

Prize Drawings — 35 Tickets for $100
Grand Prize is 75" Samsung TV

0
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