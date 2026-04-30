Drinks & Prize Drawings

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Brown Sugar White Boba, Natural Assam Black Tea and House Blend Non-Dairy Milk
Falooda is a popular layered dessert drink from the Indian subcontinent made with rose syrup, vermicelli, basil seeds, and milk, often topped with ice cream or kulfi. Its sweet, refreshing mix of textures makes it a perfect summer treat.
Choice of Coke, Sprite, La Croix
Bottle water
Prize Drawing — 1 Ticket for $5
Grand Prize is 75" Samsung TV
Prize Drawings — 5 Tickets for $20
Grand Prize is 75" Samsung TV
Prize Drawings — 35 Tickets for $100
Grand Prize is 75" Samsung TV
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