Drive Away Ovarian Cancer

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About this event
Ticket includes 2 hours of Topgolf play, unlimited soft drinks, a hot dinner buffet, guest speakers, and more.
Ticket includes 2 hours of Topgolf play, unlimited soft drinks, a hot dinner buffet, guest speakers, and more.
Can’t make it to the event but still want to support the cause?
Sponsor a golf bay for the evening!
Bay sponsorships help make the event possible while directly supporting the mission of the Monica K Young Foundation.
Event sponsors help us create a fundraising night filled with fun, community, and purpose in support of the Monica K Young Foundation. Sponsorship includes 2 event tickets to join us at Topgolf Edison for an evening of golf, food, and giving back while helping raise awareness and fund research for ovarian cancer.
Ovarian cancer survivors are warmly welcomed to join us free of charge. Survivors are also invited to bring one guest of their choosing complimentary as we come together for an evening of support, community, and fun benefiting the Monica K Young Foundation at Topgolf Edison.
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