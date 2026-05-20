Monica K Young Foundation Inc.

Hosted by

Monica K Young Foundation Inc.

About this event

Drive Away Ovarian Cancer

1013 US-1

Edison, NJ 08817, USA

General Admission
$90

Ticket includes 2 hours of Topgolf play, unlimited soft drinks, a hot dinner buffet, guest speakers, and more.

VIP Admission
$180

Ticket includes 2 hours of Topgolf play, unlimited soft drinks, a hot dinner buffet, guest speakers, and more.

Bay Sponsor
$500

Can’t make it to the event but still want to support the cause?

Sponsor a golf bay for the evening!

Bay sponsorships help make the event possible while directly supporting the mission of the Monica K Young Foundation.


Event Sponsor
$1,000

Event sponsors help us create a fundraising night filled with fun, community, and purpose in support of the Monica K Young Foundation. Sponsorship includes 2 event tickets to join us at Topgolf Edison for an evening of golf, food, and giving back while helping raise awareness and fund research for ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer survivor/ plus one
Free

Ovarian cancer survivors are warmly welcomed to join us free of charge. Survivors are also invited to bring one guest of their choosing complimentary as we come together for an evening of support, community, and fun benefiting the Monica K Young Foundation at Topgolf Edison.

Add a donation for Monica K Young Foundation Inc.

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