"Drive By Dinner" Last Day To Order: 03/19!

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2 dinner portions of: Slow-roasted, Brisket with Rosemary Red Potatoes, steamed Stir Fry Blend vegetables.
2 dinner portions of: Oven Crusted Skin-On 8 Oz Salmon Fillet with a delicate Sweet Chile glaze; Rice Pilaf, steamed Stir Fry Blend Vegetables.
A healthy sized kid portion of Corn Dog Bites (5) with Creamy Mac & Cheese
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber slices, Black Olives & Ranch Dressing cups
2 1/2 pounds of Creamy Mac & Cheese with plenty for lunch tomorrow!
Secret-Sauce Baked Beans using our house recipe BBQ sauce, brown sugar, and ingredients too secret to share! 2 1/2 pounds is plenty to add to your lunch tomorrow!
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