Steven's Home

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Steven's Home

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"Drive By Dinner" Last Day To Order: 03/19!

Pick Up Loations in: Woodstock and Crystal Lake

Brisket Dinner for 2
$30

2 dinner portions of: Slow-roasted, Brisket with Rosemary Red Potatoes, steamed Stir Fry Blend vegetables.

Salmon Fillet Dinner for 2
$36

2 dinner portions of: Oven Crusted Skin-On 8 Oz Salmon Fillet with a delicate Sweet Chile glaze; Rice Pilaf, steamed Stir Fry Blend Vegetables.

Kiddo Corn Dog Bites
$7.50

A healthy sized kid portion of Corn Dog Bites (5) with Creamy Mac & Cheese

SIDE ADD ON: Garden Salad for 2
$15

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber slices, Black Olives & Ranch Dressing cups

SIDE ADD ON: Creamy Mac & Cheese 2.5 pounds!
$15

2 1/2 pounds of Creamy Mac & Cheese with plenty for lunch tomorrow!

SIDE ADD ON: House Recipe Baked Beans 2.5 pounds!
$15

Secret-Sauce Baked Beans using our house recipe BBQ sauce, brown sugar, and ingredients too secret to share! 2 1/2 pounds is plenty to add to your lunch tomorrow!

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