Hosted by

United Way Of Southwest Georgia Inc

About this raffle

"Fuel The Future" Car Raffle

1 Entry
$25

Your Moment Starts Here.
One chance to win a 2026 Hyundai Elantra SE Sport Premium

3 Entries
$50

Triple Your Chances. To Win Big.
Give yourself a better shot at winning a 2026 Hyundai Elantra SE Sport Premium

6 Entries
$75

6 Chances. One Amazing Drive.
Boost your odds of winning a 2026 Hyundai Elantra SE Sport Premium with 6 entries.

10 Entries
$100

10 Entries. 1 Incredible Ride.
Maximize your chances to win a 2026 Hyundai Elantra SE Sport Premium with 10 entries.

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