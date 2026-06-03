Henry County Public Schools Foundation

Hosted by

Henry County Public Schools Foundation

About this event

Drive for Bright Futures Golf Tournament 2026

1715 Lake Dow Rd

McDonough, GA 30252, USA

Individual Golfer
$150

Includes breakfast and lunch.

Foursome Team
$600

Four Players on the team. Includes, breakfast and lunch.

Breakfast and Lunch Only
$60

This is a ticket for Breakfast and Lunch only. Breakfast at 8 AM and Lunch at 12 Noon

Title Sponsorship
$10,000

Premier Logo placement, Recognition in Media and press, Speaking opportunity at the event, Banner placement at the tournament, and Two Foursomes.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Prominent logo placement, One Foursome, Hole Signage

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Logo and signage on materials, One Foursome, and Hole Sponsorship

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

One Foursome, Hole Signage Recognition

Hole Sponsor
$250

Custom Signage displayed at one hole.

Donation
$50

I am unable to attend the golf tournament, but would like to make a donation to the Henry County Public Schools Foundation to support Bright Futures.

Add a donation for Henry County Public Schools Foundation

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