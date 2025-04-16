Drive For Cooperstown

Showcase your company with prominent signage at a designated hole on the course. Your logo will be featured on the Cooperstown team banner. Includes one (1) 2-player team entry to the tournament.
Showcase your company with prominent signage at a designated hole on the course. Your logo will be featured on the Cooperstown team banner. Includes one (1) 2-player team entry to the tournament.
Cart Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Advertise your company with your logo displayed on every golf cart at the tournament. Enjoy premier logo placement on the Cooperstown team banner. Includes one (1) 2-player team entry to the tournament.
Advertise your company with your logo displayed on every golf cart at the tournament. Enjoy premier logo placement on the Cooperstown team banner. Includes one (1) 2-player team entry to the tournament.
Community Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Maximize your exposure with premier logo placement on all event signage, plus prominent placement on the Cooperstown team banner. Includes one (1) 4-player team entry to the tournament, an opportunity to speak at the event, and featured mentions in social media and press releases.
Maximize your exposure with premier logo placement on all event signage, plus prominent placement on the Cooperstown team banner. Includes one (1) 4-player team entry to the tournament, an opportunity to speak at the event, and featured mentions in social media and press releases.
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