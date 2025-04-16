Valley Sports Foundation

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Valley Sports Foundation

About this event

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Drive For Cooperstown

9300 S Riverside Dr

Sandy, UT 84070

Add a donation for Valley Sports Foundation

$

Team of 4
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes 4 players, cart and lunch
Team of 2
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes 2 players, cart and lunch
Individual Golfer
$150
Includes one player, cart and lunch
Hole Sponsor
$500
Showcase your company with prominent signage at a designated hole on the course. Your logo will be featured on the Cooperstown team banner. Includes one (1) 2-player team entry to the tournament.
Cart Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Advertise your company with your logo displayed on every golf cart at the tournament. Enjoy premier logo placement on the Cooperstown team banner. Includes one (1) 2-player team entry to the tournament.
Community Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Maximize your exposure with premier logo placement on all event signage, plus prominent placement on the Cooperstown team banner. Includes one (1) 4-player team entry to the tournament, an opportunity to speak at the event, and featured mentions in social media and press releases.

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