DistinctlyHIS Ministries "Drive for Distinction" 5th Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Richardson, TX 75080, USA
The Title Sponsorship supports all tour costs for our annual college tours. You will receive a dedicated sponsor banner, signage throughout the venue, cart logo, 12 polo shirts, three exclusive team gifts, your logo on our sponsorship banner, three foursomes (12 people), and acknowledgment in our event program.
The Diamond Sponsorship supports the cost of a 55 passenger bus that will transport students, staff, and volunteers on our annual college tours. You will receive signage throughout the venue, cart logo, 12 polo shirts, two exclusive team gifts, your logo on our sponsorship banner, three foursomes (12 people), and acknowledgment in our event program.
The Crystal Sponsorship supports the cost of meals for 40 college tour students. You will receive cart logo, 8 polo shirts, one exclusive team gift, your logo on our sponsorship banner, two foursomes (8), and acknowledgment in our event program.
The Platinum Sponsorship supports our development-focused mentoring groups, approximately 80 students, that meet throughout the year. You will receive 8 polo shirts, one exclusive team gift, your logo will go on our sponsorship banner, two foursomes (8), and acknowledgment in our event program.
The Gold Sponsorship supports our Alumni Student Association that provides support, resources, and connection to help ensure alumni success. You will receive your logo on our sponsorship banner, two foursomes (8), and acknowledgment in the program.
The Silver Sponsorship supports our Gifts and Gospel outreach that serves approximately 10 families in need during the holiday season. You will receive your logo on our sponsorship banner, one foursome (4 people), and acknowledgment in our event program.
The Bronze Sponsorship supports youth participating in career immersion experiences. You will receive one foursome (4 people) and acknowledgment in our event program.
The Foursome Sponsorship supports our staff's ability to serve effectively on a day-to-day basis. You will receive one foursome (4 people).
Sign and logo at dedicated hole.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!