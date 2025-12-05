Distinctly HIS Ministries

Hosted by

Distinctly HIS Ministries

About this event

DistinctlyHIS Ministries "Drive for Distinction" 5th Annual Golf Tournament

625 W Lookout Dr

Richardson, TX 75080, USA

Title Sponsorship
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

The Title Sponsorship supports all tour costs for our annual college tours. You will receive a dedicated sponsor banner, signage throughout the venue, cart logo, 12 polo shirts, three exclusive team gifts, your logo on our sponsorship banner, three foursomes (12 people), and acknowledgment in our event program.

Diamond Sponsorship
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

The Diamond Sponsorship supports the cost of a 55 passenger bus that will transport students, staff, and volunteers on our annual college tours. You will receive signage throughout the venue, cart logo, 12 polo shirts, two exclusive team gifts, your logo on our sponsorship banner, three foursomes (12 people), and acknowledgment in our event program.

Crystal Sponsorship
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Crystal Sponsorship supports the cost of meals for 40 college tour students. You will receive cart logo, 8 polo shirts, one exclusive team gift, your logo on our sponsorship banner, two foursomes (8), and acknowledgment in our event program.

Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Platinum Sponsorship supports our development-focused mentoring groups, approximately 80 students, that meet throughout the year. You will receive 8 polo shirts, one exclusive team gift, your logo will go on our sponsorship banner, two foursomes (8), and acknowledgment in our event program.


Gold Sponsorship
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Gold Sponsorship supports our Alumni Student Association that provides support, resources, and connection to help ensure alumni success. You will receive your logo on our sponsorship banner, two foursomes (8), and acknowledgment in the program.

Silver Sponsorship
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Silver Sponsorship supports our Gifts and Gospel outreach that serves approximately 10 families in need during the holiday season. You will receive your logo on our sponsorship banner, one foursome (4 people), and acknowledgment in our event program.

Bronze Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Bronze Sponsorship supports youth participating in career immersion experiences. You will receive one foursome (4 people) and acknowledgment in our event program.

Foursome Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Foursome Sponsorship supports our staff's ability to serve effectively on a day-to-day basis. You will receive one foursome (4 people).

Longest Drive or Hole-in-One Sponsorship
$1,500

Sign and logo at dedicated hole.

Add a donation for Distinctly HIS Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!