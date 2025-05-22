Drive for Donations

Sign up as an individual player and pay at a later date. Payment can be made via Venmo, cash, or check directly to Foster's Voice at any time prior to or at the time of check-in for $100.

Sign up as an individual player and pay at a later date. Payment can be made via Venmo, cash, or check directly to Foster's Voice at any time prior to or at the time of check-in for $100.

More details...