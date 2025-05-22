Drive for Donations

Sign up a team of 4 and pay at a later date.
Payment can be made via Venmo, cash, or check directly to Foster's Voice at any time prior to or at the time of check-in for $400.
Individual Player (Pay Later)
Free
Sign up as an individual player and pay at a later date.
Payment can be made via Venmo, cash, or check directly to Foster's Voice at any time prior to or at the time of check-in for $100.
In Memory of/Family Sponsorship
$100
Includes sign with family name OR "In Loving Memory" sign with your loved ones name and picture (picture optional) placed around the pavilion. Please email optional picture to [email protected] **NOT FOR BUSINESSES**
Hole Sponsorship
$250
Includes sign with company name and logo on hole. Please email optional logo to [email protected]
Title Sponsorship
$2,500
Includes: company logo on primary event signage and flyer, sign with logo on hole, option to have company representative present at event, option to speak prior to both flights, option to provide company marketing materials (merch, brochures, swag, coupons, etc.) for golfers, AND 1 team of 4 to participate in the outing.
