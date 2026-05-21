Make-a-wish Foundation Of Metro New York And Western New York

Hosted by

Make-a-wish Foundation Of Metro New York And Western New York

About this event

Drive for Dreams

760 Scottsville-Chili Rd

Scottsville, NY 14546, USA

Sort by category

Single Person Entry
$100

·         Golf & cart

·         Dinner reception

·         Contest eligibility

Foursome Entry
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

·         Reserved team entry

·         Recognition in tournament materials

Dinner Only
$50

·         Dinner for one attendee

·         Opportunity to participate in raffles

Hole Sponsor
$250

Custom signage at designated hole!

Please email [email protected] your company name and logo.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500

-Signage at contest hole

-Recognition in tournament materials

-Social media and promotional recognition

Longest Drive Sponsor
$500

-Signage at contest hole

-Recognition in tournament materials

-Social media and promotional recognition

Add a donation for Make-a-wish Foundation Of Metro New York And Western New York

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