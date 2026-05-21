Drive for Dreams

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About this event
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· Golf & cart
· Dinner reception
· Contest eligibility
· Reserved team entry
· Recognition in tournament materials
· Dinner for one attendee
· Opportunity to participate in raffles
-Signage at contest hole
-Recognition in tournament materials
-Social media and promotional recognition
-Signage at contest hole
-Recognition in tournament materials
-Social media and promotional recognition
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