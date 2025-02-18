My Density Matters
Drive for Early Detection Golf Outing
160 Biltmore Dr
North Barrington, IL 60010, USA
Individual Golfer
$500
Individual Golfer for 18 holes, Lunch, Dinner & Cocktails included.
Foursome
$2,000
Foursome for 18 holes, Lunch, Dinner & Cocktails included.
Corporate | "Sponsor a Hole" PLUS Dinner & Cocktails
$500
Promote your company by sponsoring one of the 18 holes and enjoy 1 ticket to the Dinner Celebration!
Honorary | "Sponsor a Hole" PLUS Dinner & Cocktails
$500
Honor a loved one who was diagnosed with breast cancer by sponsoring one of the 18 holes and enjoy 1 ticket to the Dinner Celebration!
Extra Dinner & Cocktails Ticket (non-golfer)
$150
Individual ticket for Dinner & Cocktails for non-golfer
