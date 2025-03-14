Drive For the Diamond Event

Main event sponsor - Includes One (1) foursome entry, Organization's logo on all golf carts, One (1) LTJBSA Social Media post, One (1) Email to LTJBSA membership, One (1) Link from LTJBSA website to business website.
Minors Division Sponsor
$1,950
Two (2) foursome entries, One (1) hole sponsorship, One (1) LTJBSA Social Media post, One (1) Email to LTJBSA membership, One (1) Link from LTJBSA website to business website.
Rookies Division Sponsor
$1,100
One (1) foursome entry, One (1) hole sponsorship, One (1) LTJBSA Social Media post, One (1) Email to LTJBSA membership, One (1) Link from LTJBSA website to business website.
Breakfast Sponsor
$500
Signage and special thank you at the Breakfast and Registration area, One (1) LTJBSA Social Media post, One (1) Email to LTJBSA membership, One (1) Link from LTJBSA website to business website.
Reception Sponsor
$500
Signage and special thank you at the Barbecue Reception, One (1) LTJBSA Social Media post, One (1) Email to LTJBSA membership, One (1) Link from LTJBSA website to business website.
Refreshment Station Sponsor
$250
Signage at the refreshment stations.
Hole Sponsor
$150
One (1) sponsor sign on a tee box or green. One (1) Email to LTJBSA membership
