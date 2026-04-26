Dorado Football Touchdown Club

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Dorado Football Touchdown Club

About this event

Drive Fore Dorados Football

10555 N La Cañada Dr

Oro Valley, AZ 85737, USA

SPONSORSHIP- Team Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy a full team experience while supporting CDO Football.

Includes:

  • Foursome entry (4 golfers)
  • Hole sponsorship with your business logo displayed on-course
  • Recognition as a supporting sponsor

Perfect for businesses that want to participate, play, and support the team.

SPONSORSHIP- Snack Bag Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Put your brand in every golfer’s hands.

Includes:

  • Logo on all player snack bags
  • Foursome entry (4 golfers)
  • Opportunity to include promotional items
  • Social media recognition
General FOURSOME
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Bring your team and enjoy a fun, competitive day on the course.

Includes:

  • Entry for 4 golfers
  • 18 holes of golf with cart
  • Practice range balls
  • Player gift/snack bags
  • Post-round food and awards
  • Eligibility for team prizes and on-course contests

Spots are limited to 144 golfers—secure your team today!

VIP Foursome Package
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The ultimate team package—everything you need for a great day on the course.

Includes:

  • Entry for 4 golfers
  • 8 mulligans (team use)
  • 60 raffle tickets (team total)
  • Practice range balls
  • Entry into all on-course games
  • Post-round food and awards
  • Player gift/snack bags

💰 Best value for teams—save money and enjoy all tournament extras!

Single Golfer
$150

Join us for a great day on the course while supporting CDO Football!

This registration includes:

  • 18 holes of golf (scramble format)
  • Shared cart
  • Practice range balls
  • Player gift/snack bag
  • Post-round food and awards
  • Access to tournament prizes and awards

Perfect for individual players—we’ll pair you with a team or you can request to play with friends.

Limited spots available – register early!

VIP Single Golfer Package
$200

Upgrade your experience and enjoy the full tournament package!

Includes:

  • Tournament entry
  • 2 mulligans
  • 15 raffle tickets
  • Practice range balls
  • Entry into all on-course games (closest to pin, longest drive, etc.)
  • Player gift/snack bag
  • Post-round food and awards

🎯 Best option for players who want to maximize fun and chances to win!

Raffle Ticket Bundle (15)
$50

15 raffle tickets

Raffle Ticket small bundle (5)
$20

5 raffle tickets

Single Raffle Ticket (1)
$5

1 ticket

Team Pack Mulligans (8)
$30

Give yourself a second chance on the course! THIS PACKAGE IS MADE FOR TEAMS AND CAN BE SHARED AMONGST THE FOURSOME. 👉 Use strategically to improve your score!

Mulligans (3)
$10

Give yourself a second chance on the course! This package includes 3 Mulligans 👉 Use strategically to improve your score!

Mulligan (1)
$5

Give yourself a second chance on the course! This includes 1 Mulligan 👉 Use strategically to improve your score!

ON-COURSE GAMES- All access game pass
$25

Get the full tournament experience and maximize your chances to win!

Includes entry into all on-course contests:

  • Closest to the Pin
  • Longest Drive
  • and more

🏆 Best value—compete in every contest and don’t miss out on the fun!

ON COURSE GAME- Individual game entry
$10

Join in the fun and test your skills on the course!

This entry includes participation in one on-course contest:

  • Closest to the Pin
  • Longest Drive
  • and more

🏆 Compete for prizes and bragging rights!

👉 Multiple entries can be purchased for different contests.

SPONSORSHIP- Breakfast Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Start the day off right and put your business front and center as players kick off the tournament.

Includes:

  • Foursome entry (4 golfers)
  • Prominent logo display at the breakfast area
  • Event signage and on-site recognition
  • Social media recognition leading up to the event

☀️ A great opportunity to connect with players and make a strong first impression at the start of the day.

SPONSORSHIP- Game Sponsor
$500

Support the fun and competition on the course while promoting your business.

Includes:

  • Branding at a designated contest hole (Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, etc.)
  • Opportunity to engage with players at your sponsored hole
  • Recognition during the awards ceremony
  • Social media recognition

🏆 A great way to connect with players and be part of the action on the course.

SPONSORSHIP- Hole Sponsor
$200

Show your support and gain visibility on the course.

Includes:

  • Signage at one hole with your business name/logo
  • Opportunity to set up a table or interact with players

🤝 A great way to support local student-athletes and promote your business in the community.

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