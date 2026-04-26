Drive Fore Dorados Football

About this event
Enjoy a full team experience while supporting CDO Football.
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⛳ Perfect for businesses that want to participate, play, and support the team.
Put your brand in every golfer’s hands.
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Bring your team and enjoy a fun, competitive day on the course.
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⛳ Spots are limited to 144 golfers—secure your team today!
The ultimate team package—everything you need for a great day on the course.
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💰 Best value for teams—save money and enjoy all tournament extras!
Join us for a great day on the course while supporting CDO Football!
This registration includes:
Perfect for individual players—we’ll pair you with a team or you can request to play with friends.
⛳ Limited spots available – register early!
Upgrade your experience and enjoy the full tournament package!
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🎯 Best option for players who want to maximize fun and chances to win!
15 raffle tickets
5 raffle tickets
1 ticket
Give yourself a second chance on the course! THIS PACKAGE IS MADE FOR TEAMS AND CAN BE SHARED AMONGST THE FOURSOME. 👉 Use strategically to improve your score!
Give yourself a second chance on the course! This package includes 3 Mulligans 👉 Use strategically to improve your score!
Give yourself a second chance on the course! This includes 1 Mulligan 👉 Use strategically to improve your score!
Get the full tournament experience and maximize your chances to win!
Includes entry into all on-course contests:
🏆 Best value—compete in every contest and don’t miss out on the fun!
Join in the fun and test your skills on the course!
This entry includes participation in one on-course contest:
🏆 Compete for prizes and bragging rights!
👉 Multiple entries can be purchased for different contests.
Start the day off right and put your business front and center as players kick off the tournament.
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☀️ A great opportunity to connect with players and make a strong first impression at the start of the day.
Support the fun and competition on the course while promoting your business.
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🏆 A great way to connect with players and be part of the action on the course.
Show your support and gain visibility on the course.
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🤝 A great way to support local student-athletes and promote your business in the community.
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