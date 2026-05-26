Greater Columbus Community House

Hosted by

Greater Columbus Community House

About this event

Drive In, Give Back 2026 POSTPONED!

3050 S High St

Columbus, OH 43207, USA

VIP GROUP
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Tickets are priced per car. You can bring up to 5 people in your car. Each person in your party will receive a wristband for the open beer/wine bar, a shared $25 concession stand voucher towards your movie snacks, and a free raffle ticket!

General Admission
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Tickets are priced per car. You can bring up to 5 people in your car. Ticket price includes your entry to the event. GA tickets do not include a wristband for beer/wine or a concession stand voucher, but these items can be purchased at the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!