Drive In, Give Back 2026 POSTPONED!

Hosted by
About this event
Tickets are priced per car. You can bring up to 5 people in your car. Each person in your party will receive a wristband for the open beer/wine bar, a shared $25 concession stand voucher towards your movie snacks, and a free raffle ticket!
Tickets are priced per car. You can bring up to 5 people in your car. Ticket price includes your entry to the event. GA tickets do not include a wristband for beer/wine or a concession stand voucher, but these items can be purchased at the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!