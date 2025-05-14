eventClosed

Movie under the Stars from the comfort of your cars. Movie Night on Carnival Hill at the Amador County Fairgrounds

18621 Sherwood St

Plymouth, CA 95669, USA

Vehicle Pass
$20
Drive in Access to the Movie for up to 4 people.
Vehicle Pass Truck
$40
Drive in Access to the Movie with 5-8 People
Walk in Pass
$5
Walk in Pass per Person

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing